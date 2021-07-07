BROCK Industries Adds Regional Sales Manager

BROCK Industries announces the addition of Ed Misajet to the company, filling the newly created position of regional sales manager for the northeast territory. The territory includes all New England states along with the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware. In this role, Misajet will be responsible for providing outstanding customer service while selling BROCK products and on-site construction services in the territory.

Misajet is a hot mix asphalt plant equipment veteran with over 27 years of successful sales experience. After 25 years of selling hot mix asphalt equipment in the northeast and mid-Atlantic states, he joined Blue Roads Solutions in 2019 where he was responsible for selling liquid natural gas systems for the supply of delivered fuel for asphalt plants and power utilities.

“We are pleased to announce Ed as our regional sales manager – northeast territory. Ed has nearly three decades of successful sales experience, with most of it covering the area he now covers for BROCK," Ben Brock, President and CEO of BROCK, said. "Many of the customers in the territory already know Ed, and we are excited to have him back in the equipment industry serving them with BROCK. We are energized about our future in the territory. Stay tuned for more announcements as we move ahead!”