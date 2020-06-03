Kansas City to Dedicate Building to Critical Infrastructure Workers

State and local leaders will join Burns & McDonnell to dedicate the opening of the final building on its world headquarters campus to those who kept the project moving forward – critical infrastructure workers. Since breaking ground in 2018, crews worked more than 134,000 hours on the $42 million project without any safety incidents. Even through the height of the pandemic, nearly 70 people worked on the project every day.

Designed and built by Burns & McDonnell in partnership with VanTrust Real Estate, the project generated work for nearly 50 area companies.

To honor critical infrastructure workers, Governor Parson will present a proclamation noting June 16, 2020, as Critical Infrastructure Day in Missouri; and state and local leaders will sign a commemorative sculpture to serve as a tribute to all critical infrastructure workers.

Look for more information after the building dedication on June 16th!