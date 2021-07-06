Boss Industries Promotes Stremme to Director of Sales

Bruce Bunting, vice president of sales and marketing at BOSS Industries has announced that Brandon Stremme has been promoted to the new director of sales position effective July 1, 2021.

"Stremme's success as a regional sales manager for BOSS and his leadership skills are the perfect match for this newly created opportunity," Bunting says.

Stremme says, "I’m excited for this new career challenge and the opportunity to build on my successes with our customers and the new customers to come."