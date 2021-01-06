The Associated General Contractors of America and Sage will release its national and state construction hiring and business forecasts for 2021 during a virtual media event on Facebook Live. The event will air on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. EST.

The forecast is based on a comprehensive survey of construction firms nationwide. It includes predictions on how demand for construction, the need to add new staff, and whether firms will invest in new equipment and technology will be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the media event, the association’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sandherr and Chief Economist Ken Simonson will detail the results of the forecast. Dustin Anderson, vice president for Sage Construction & Real Estate will talk about construction firms’ plans to adopt new technologies in 2021 to cope with challenges, including the pandemic.

Sandherr will also outline steps the incoming Congress and Administration should take to help support continued construction and broader economic growth in 2021. In addition, construction contractors will be on the call to talk about local market conditions and answer questions from the media.