AGC and Sage to Forecast 2021 National and State Construction Business

The Associated General Contractors of America and Sage will host a Facebook Live event on Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. EST announcing its national and state construction hiring and business forecasts for 2021.

January 6, 2021
Associated General Contractors of America
Associated General Contractors of America
The Associated General Contractors of America and Sage will release its national and state construction hiring and business forecasts for 2021 during a virtual media event on Facebook Live. The event will air on Thursday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. EST.

The forecast is based on a comprehensive survey of construction firms nationwide. It includes predictions on how demand for construction, the need to add new staff, and whether firms will invest in new equipment and technology will be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During the media event, the association’s Chief Executive Officer Stephen Sandherr and Chief Economist Ken Simonson will detail the results of the forecast. Dustin Anderson, vice president for Sage Construction & Real Estate will talk about construction firms’ plans to adopt new technologies in 2021 to cope with challenges, including the pandemic.

Sandherr will also outline steps the incoming Congress and Administration should take to help support continued construction and broader economic growth in 2021. In addition, construction contractors will be on the call to talk about local market conditions and answer questions from the media.

January 5, 2021
HeroWear Apex Exosuit Takes 50 lbs. of Strain Off User's Back
Soft, textile-based exoskeleton weighs less than 4 lbs. and takes 50 lbs. of strain off the user's back muscles.
January 5, 2021
Single-family Housing Continues to Thrive During Pandemic as Multifamily, Commercial Construction Struggle
The residential housing market has held strong and will continue to thrive in 2021, but multifamily and commercial construction aren't expected to fare as well post-pandemic.
January 5, 2021
Specialty Building Products Majority Stake Acquired by Private Equity Firm
Specialty Building Products has signed a definitive agreement where The Jordan Company will acquire a majority ownership position in SBP.
January 5, 2021
Use a Cautious Approach to Construction Equipment Acquisition in 2021
With construction backlog uncertain for many, consider your needs and options when acquiring new or used construction equipment.
December 28, 2020
Dept of Labor Clarifies Pay for Travel Time in Work-from-Home Era
COVID-19 has so many people working from home some or all of the time: does commuting to a company site represent compensable worksite-to-worksite travel?
January 4, 2021
Keeping Your Business Ahead of the Next COVID-19 Crisis
McKinsey & Company offers strategy and insights on how to protect your business from the next crisis and the uncertainty that surrounds it.
January 4, 2021
2020 Votes for Transportation Give Construction Hope for 2021
With 2020 in our rearview, we're hopeful 2021 holds more funding for our roadways and safer working conditions for our crews
January 4, 2021
OSHA Reminds Employers to Report Injury and Illness Records
OSHA requires companies with 250 or more employees and certain establishments with high rates of injuries and illnesses to submit the 2020 Form 300A electronically by March 2, 2021.
January 4, 2021
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
How to Become a Better Salesperson
Great salespeople do a better job of organizing, planning and pursuing prospects
January 1, 2021
How to Get Your Construction Workers Excited for Work
Taking a time out once a year is a great time to refresh tired minds and bodies
December 31, 2020
ABC 2020 Scorecard Ranks Arizona the No. 1 Merit Shop Construction State
Arizona topped the rankings for the first time this year based on the state’s promotion of free enterprise and investment in tomorrow’s construction workforce
December 30, 2020
Morgan Construction Merges with ESI Construction
ESI, Idaho's largest general contractor, bulks up its presence in the eastern part of the state with a new division
December 30, 2020
Digital Job Boards Target Construction Workforce Labor Shortage
Digital job platforms geared specifically to the construction workforce tackle the labor shortage by connecting workers and employers.
December 30, 2020
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Taking a Scheduled Maintenance Break
A proactive approach to scheduled maintenance drives better uptime for construction equipment.
December 30, 2020
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
How BIM Can Improve Construction Safety
BIM can help companies reduce the likelihood of construction-related on-site injuries and accidents.
December 28, 2020
10 Marketing Tips that Drive Sales
Follow this 10-point marketing plan to generate new business and encourage repeat sales.
December 27, 2020
Industrial Drone Maker Nets Big Investment
Drone maker Flyability has raised EUR 7 million in a recent funding round.
December 27, 2020
2021 Common Ground Alliance Conference & Expo
October 12, 2021October 15, 2021
The damage prevention industry’s premier event is now set to take place Oct. 12-15, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.
Construction and Manufacturing Jobs Slow While Mining Trends Upwards
The latest Blue Collar Jobs report shows an increase of 55,000 jobs in November, indicating an overall slowing compared to the three-month average.
December 23, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine Optimism Drives Up Engineering and Construction Costs
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to advise in developing standards and policies affecting the industry.
December 23, 2020