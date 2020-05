The Curb Roller Manufacturing Eel Screed 6100 takes corded roller screeds to a whole new level! With its state of the art patent-pending technology, the Eel Screed takes on any flatwork or pervious job with ease.

Three-position handle folds and locks when not in use for safe transport

Variable speed lever can be moved from the right to left side for easier access

Kickstand keeps the drive end upright and ready to go, yet removes quickly for storage