The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program, a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management, has announced the following list of items have been donated to its annual auction at World of Concrete.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the auction will be conducted entirely using Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer's Timed Auction system. This is an online-only timed auction and bidding opens on Monday, June 7 at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EST and closes Wednesday, June 9. Registration information can be found here.
In addition, the auction has a new location, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction is in the West Hall Room 103 and the live auction is located in West Hall Room 106.
“We thank the concrete industry for their tremendous support for this year’s auction,” says Ben Robuck, CIM Auction chairman. “In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks and McNeilus, we have a variety of items targeted specifically for contractors.”
This year’s CIM auction also offers bucket list sports and vacation packages including NFL and MLB tickets, the Kentucky Derby, Monterey Bay package; golf packages, Napa and Nashville travel packages, college football tickets, quail hunts and more.
Contractor-focused Items
Allen Engineering – 074714-E battery powered floater screed with 12-in. blade
American Concrete Institute – Ten copies of ACI/ASCC Guide to Quality Concrete
American Society of Concrete Contractors - Concrete Executive Leadership Forum registration
Bee Access Products - “Lifeline Products” package
BlastOne International – Nova 3 Blast Hood with C40 Cool Tube
Calculated Industries - ConcreteCalc Pro concrete calculators
COMMAND Center – Concrete Maturity Systems
D.P. Dorfmueller Co. Inc. – Print reading for concrete videos with texbooks
Forney, LP – One year professional subscription to ForneyVault
Hilti - SF6H + SID 4+ SR 6 cordless hammer drill/driver, reciprocating saw, driver assembly and cordless tool set
Husqvarna Construction Products – K770 14-in. power cutter with blades
Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas – One month rental of a Hyundai wheel loader
ICRI - Two free registrations for CSRT classes, two sets of ICRI’s Concrete Surface Profile chips, two copies of the Concrete Repair Manual two volume set
Makita U.S.A. - Makita XECO1PT1 – 18 VX2 (36V) LXT lithium-ion brushless cordless 9-in. power cutter kit
MESA Systems – HD2 kit portable aggregate moisture meter
MEVA Formwork Systems Inc. – Free rental of 2,000 sq. ft. of Imperial Vertical Formwork for a period of 28 days
Multiquip Inc. - Multiquip Whiteman HHNG5 8-ft. ride-on trowel
The Quikrete Companies – Two truckloads of 80-lb. Quikrete Concrete (1,176 bags)
Ritz Safety - $5,000 in products from Ritz Safety 2021 full line catalog
Shasta Redi-Mix – One truckload of “Five-Sack” concrete
Somero Enterprises, Inc. - Somero Line Dragon hose pulling and concrete placing system
Stanley Black & Decker (DeWALT) – Two 10-tool 20-volt combo kits with two DeWALT 20V inflators
Sunbelt – Three $500 off rental vouchers for your next equipment rental (items sold separately)
Volvo Construction Equipment – Up to $25,000 in rental credits towards rental of any Volvo CE equipment from any Volvo CE dealer in North America
White Cap – Makita XT612M 6-piece combo kit and DeWalt DCK487D1M1 4-piece kit
Xypex Chemical Corporation – One pallet (24 cartons) Xypex C-500/C-1000 regular admixture
Ready-mixed Concrete-focused Items
Arcosa Lightweight – Two truckloads of expanded shale or clay lightweight aggregate.
Argos Cement - Five loads Type I bulk portland cement
Beck Industrial, Inc. - $10,000 voucher
Boral CM Services – Two loads (50 tons) of fly ash
CalPortland - Five loads bulk portland cement
Capitol Aggregates, Inc. - Four loads Type I, Type IL, Type IP or Type III cement
CarbonCure Technologies, Inc. – First year of a five-year lease agreement waived for a new CarbonCure installation.
CEMEX - 10 loads Type I/II portland cement
Central Plains Cement Company – Three loads Type I-II portland cement
CHRYSO Inc. – CHRYSO chemical admixtures
Command Alkon Inc. - COMMANDbatch system, $25,000 value
CON-E-CO - Model PJC-300S silo dust collector
Con-Tech Manufacturing – Three 9–11 yd. replacement drums
Continental Cement - Five loads of portland limestone cement
Digital Fleet – Two months basic service with Digital Fleet – new customers only, 100 trucks max.
Eagle Materials – Fairborn Cement Company - Three loads Type I portland cement
Eagle Materials – Louisville Kosmos Cement Company – Three loads of Type I portland cement
Euclid Chemical Company - Concrete admixture, fiber, repair, curing and sealing package
Fiberforce by ABC Polymer/Concrete Fibers - Four pallets (648 lb.) of Mono Tuf (micro) or fibril Tuf (fibrillated)
FORTA Corporation - FORTA-FERRO macro synthetic fiber reinforcement for concrete
GCC - Five loads Type I/II bulk portland cement
GCP Applied Technologies - $30,000 admixture package
Giant Cement – Two loads Type I/II portland cement
Granite Construction Company – Ten loads (up to 27 tons each/270 tons total) of construction grade aggregates.
Illinois Cement Company – Three loads (approx. 25 short tons per load) of Type I portland cement.
Innovative Concrete Solutions & Systems – One chute wash recovery system
Knox Concrete Consultants LLC - $7,500 worth of services (hydrojet/chipping)
LafargeHolcim - 15 loads Type I/II bulk portland cement
Lehigh Hanson, Inc. - 15 truckloads of cement
Mack Trucks, Inc. - 2021 Mack Granite GR64FT chassis (with McNeilus Bridgemaster mixer)
Martin Marietta - Five loads of Type I/II cement
Master Builder Solutions – Up to $30,000 of chemical admixtures or synthetic fibers
McInnis Cement – Two loads of Type I/II bulk portland cement
McNeilus – 11 cubic-yard FLEX controls Bridgemaster mixer (mounted on 2021 Mack Granite GR64FR chassis)
Mitsubishi Cement Corporation - Five loads Type II/V bulk portland cement
The Monarch Cement Company – Three loads of Type I/II portland cement
Mountain Cement Company - Two loads Type I/II portland cement
National Cement Company - Two truckloads of Type I/II portland cement
National Cement Company - CA - Three truckloads of II-V portland cement
Nevada Cement Company – Two loads of Nevada cement, Type I/II
Ozinga Cement – Five-25 ton loads of ASTM fly ash
RexCon, Inc. – 12-yard polyurethane drum liner kit
Roanoke Cement Company, LLC/a Titan America Business - Five loads Type I/II bulk portland cement
Salt River Materials Group – 81 tons Class F of fly ash
Shumaker Industries, Inc. – Load and Go automated ready mix truck wash system
Sika Corporation - $20,000 admixture package
Sioux Corporation - $5,000 Sioux Corporation gift certificate toward purchase of a water heater, steam generator or aggregate heater
St. Mary’s Cement Inc. (U.S.) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America - Five loads Type I bulk portland cement
Stalite Lightweight Aggregate - Two loads of ½ or ¾-inch Stalite lightweight aggregate
Stephens Mfg. - Two SOS-1020 silo dust collectors
Teichert Materials – 15 loads of concrete or sand
Terex Advance Mixer - $5,000 parts credit for aftermarket parts
Texas Fly Ash – Two loads of ASTM C-618 Type F fly ash
Vince Hagan Co. - VH-245JP silo top dust collector
Sports and Vacation Packages
American Concrete Pipe Assn. – Registration and lodging for ACPA 2022 Annual Convention at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas
Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) – Social media and website content audit
Allen-Villere Partners - New Orleans stay and quail hunt for four
Allied Concrete Co., an Eagle Corporation Company - Golf at Spring Creek Golf Club in central Virginia
Allison Transmission – Yeti package with tumblers, cooler, golf balls, Carhartt tool bag
American Concrete Institute (ACI) – Attendance for two at the 2021 ACI Excellence Gala during the 7th Annual ACI Concrete Convention.
American Highway – Round of golf for three at the Medalist Golf Club, includes dinner the night before and post-round.
Baker Concrete Construction, Inc. - Kentucky Derby package for two
Bradford Renaissance Portraits Corporation - Exclusive 20-in. wall portrait by world-renowned Bradford, plus one night stay at either the Opus Hotel or Mandarin Oriental Resort in Miami.
Burnco USA - Dallas golf weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel (airfare included)
California State University CIM Patrons – Escape to beautiful Monterey Bay, includes hotel stay, golf and first-class cruise aboard a 70-ft. sailing yacht
Cemstone - Four tickets to Minnesota Viking game
Chevron Lubricants – Golf for four at Arcadia Bluffs in Northern Michigan
Conco Companies - Napa Valley weekend
ConcreteCareers.com - Discounted placement service
Concrete Supply Company – Outdoor sportsman’s package, includes tree stand, Cumberland float tube, trail camera and much more
Connecticut Concrete Promotion Council – Four hand-drafted concrete bow ties
Continental Tire The Americas – Gift certificate redeemable for a set of four passenger or light truck tires
Cypress Private Wealth – Kenal River Classic Invitational Fishing Event in Soldotna, Alaska in 2022
Dunn Investment Company - Quail hunting at Circle M Plantation in Mississippi
Durafiber, Inc. – Four tickets to see the Tennessee Titans play the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 14, 2021
Erie Strayer Company - Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch HD notebook
Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – Two concrete gavels, set of 25 concrete business cards, two sets of 4 “I Love Concrete” concrete coasters, “I Heart Concrete” face mask, set of six concrete shot glasses and two concrete table décor items
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Ride on the Goodyear blimp for two passengers
Housby - $1,500 gift certificate to Golf Galaxy
Irving Materials, Inc. – Four tickets to an Indianapolis Colts game during 2021-22 season, four tickets to a Tennessee Titans game during the 2021-22 season and four tickets to a Nashville Predators game during the 2021-22 season
Jennifer LeFevre - Three tickets to one home Washington Nationals baseball game
J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine - Package for up to six people that includes a personal tour of the vineyards with Jerry Lohr at the J. Lohr Vineyards and Wine facility near Paso Robles, Calif.
Komatsu North America/Roland Machinery Co. – A variety of top-brand shifts, hats and golf balls as well as First Gear models
Martin Concrete Construction, Inc. – I-Pad Air (4th generation) with Logitech folio touch keyboard case with trackpad
Martin Marietta Materials - Dallas Cowboys luxury suite tickets and travel for four
Mobile Tranquility, LLC - $100 massage therapy gift certificate
MTSU CIM Patrons - Houseboat rental at one of more than 30 lakes in the U.S. or Canada as well as a three-night Nashville weekend (experiences sold separately)
National Precast Concrete Association Foundation - $250 Amazon gift card
National Precast Concrete Association – Full page, four color advertisement in an issue of Precast Solutions or Precast Inc. magazine
North Central Region Patron’s Group – Four suite tickets to Minnesota Vikings game with two rooms for two nights at Vikings Omni Hotel
Omnitracs – Portable 28-quart thermoelectric iceless cooler
Peterbilt Motors Company - $20,000 PAACAR parts card
Ready Mix USA – Four University of Alabama football tickets
Sandler Training - Two one-day sales or sales management training programs for up to 25 people
Sika Corporation – Two series 6 Apple watches with aluminum case
Silvi Group Companies, Inc. – Wine selection from Larry Silvi’s personal wine cellar
Superior Concrete Materials, Inc., A U.S. Concrete Company – Washington D.C. travel package for two, includes travel voucher, lodging dinner voucher and more
Texas State University CIM Patrons Chair - Driftwood Texas wine country vacation
Thomas Concrete Company - Atlanta golf package at Hawks Ridge Golf Club
Tools & Accessories - Bosch PB360C PowerBox jobsite radio/charger/digital media stereo featuring Bluetooth technology
U.S. Concrete – West Region – Three nights for two at the award-winning historic Cavallo Point Lodge in San Francisco
U.S. Concrete – Four tickets to Sept. 15, 2021 Houston Astros at Texas Rangers game, includes VIP tour of Cowboy Stadium, flights and two-night lodging
Valvoline.com – 1,000 gallons of Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2
Vulcan Materials Company – Four club level tickets to a Washington football game during the 2021-22 season.
Webcor Concrete – Sail San Francisco Bay on a 40-foot yacht around Alcatraz Island
Woodland Tilt-Up – Four tickets to a 2021 Miami Dolphins home game, includes parking
World of Concrete - $500 Marriott gift cards and Yeti package (sold separately)