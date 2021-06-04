A concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks and McNeilus is one of many auction items at the CIM Auction at the World of Concrete.

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program, a business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management, has announced the following list of items have been donated to its annual auction at World of Concrete.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the auction will be conducted entirely using Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer's Timed Auction system. This is an online-only timed auction and bidding opens on Monday, June 7 at 8 a.m. PDT/11 a.m. EST and closes Wednesday, June 9. Registration information can be found here.

In addition, the auction has a new location, in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The silent auction is in the West Hall Room 103 and the live auction is located in West Hall Room 106.

“We thank the concrete industry for their tremendous support for this year’s auction,” says Ben Robuck, CIM Auction chairman. “In addition to a concrete mixer truck donated by Mack Trucks and McNeilus, we have a variety of items targeted specifically for contractors.”

This year’s CIM auction also offers bucket list sports and vacation packages including NFL and MLB tickets, the Kentucky Derby, Monterey Bay package; golf packages, Napa and Nashville travel packages, college football tickets, quail hunts and more.

Contractor-focused Items

Allen Engineering – 074714-E battery powered floater screed with 12-in. blade

American Concrete Institute – Ten copies of ACI/ASCC Guide to Quality Concrete

American Society of Concrete Contractors - Concrete Executive Leadership Forum registration

Bee Access Products - “Lifeline Products” package

BlastOne International – Nova 3 Blast Hood with C40 Cool Tube

Calculated Industries - ConcreteCalc Pro concrete calculators

COMMAND Center – Concrete Maturity Systems

D.P. Dorfmueller Co. Inc. – Print reading for concrete videos with texbooks

Forney, LP – One year professional subscription to ForneyVault

Hilti - SF6H + SID 4+ SR 6 cordless hammer drill/driver, reciprocating saw, driver assembly and cordless tool set

Husqvarna Construction Products – K770 14-in. power cutter with blades

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas – One month rental of a Hyundai wheel loader

ICRI - Two free registrations for CSRT classes, two sets of ICRI’s Concrete Surface Profile chips, two copies of the Concrete Repair Manual two volume set

Makita U.S.A. - Makita XECO1PT1 – 18 VX2 (36V) LXT lithium-ion brushless cordless 9-in. power cutter kit

MESA Systems – HD2 kit portable aggregate moisture meter

MEVA Formwork Systems Inc. – Free rental of 2,000 sq. ft. of Imperial Vertical Formwork for a period of 28 days

Multiquip Inc. - Multiquip Whiteman HHNG5 8-ft. ride-on trowel

The Quikrete Companies – Two truckloads of 80-lb. Quikrete Concrete (1,176 bags)

Ritz Safety - $5,000 in products from Ritz Safety 2021 full line catalog

Shasta Redi-Mix – One truckload of “Five-Sack” concrete

Somero Enterprises, Inc. - Somero Line Dragon hose pulling and concrete placing system

Stanley Black & Decker (DeWALT) – Two 10-tool 20-volt combo kits with two DeWALT 20V inflators

Sunbelt – Three $500 off rental vouchers for your next equipment rental (items sold separately)

Volvo Construction Equipment – Up to $25,000 in rental credits towards rental of any Volvo CE equipment from any Volvo CE dealer in North America

White Cap – Makita XT612M 6-piece combo kit and DeWalt DCK487D1M1 4-piece kit

Xypex Chemical Corporation – One pallet (24 cartons) Xypex C-500/C-1000 regular admixture

Ready-mixed Concrete-focused Items

Arcosa Lightweight – Two truckloads of expanded shale or clay lightweight aggregate.

Argos Cement - Five loads Type I bulk portland cement

Beck Industrial, Inc. - $10,000 voucher

Boral CM Services – Two loads (50 tons) of fly ash

CalPortland - Five loads bulk portland cement

Capitol Aggregates, Inc. - Four loads Type I, Type IL, Type IP or Type III cement

CarbonCure Technologies, Inc. – First year of a five-year lease agreement waived for a new CarbonCure installation.

CEMEX - 10 loads Type I/II portland cement

Central Plains Cement Company – Three loads Type I-II portland cement

CHRYSO Inc. – CHRYSO chemical admixtures

Command Alkon Inc. - COMMANDbatch system, $25,000 value

CON-E-CO - Model PJC-300S silo dust collector

Con-Tech Manufacturing – Three 9–11 yd. replacement drums

Continental Cement - Five loads of portland limestone cement

Digital Fleet – Two months basic service with Digital Fleet – new customers only, 100 trucks max.

Eagle Materials – Fairborn Cement Company - Three loads Type I portland cement

Eagle Materials – Louisville Kosmos Cement Company – Three loads of Type I portland cement

Euclid Chemical Company - Concrete admixture, fiber, repair, curing and sealing package

Fiberforce by ABC Polymer/Concrete Fibers - Four pallets (648 lb.) of Mono Tuf (micro) or fibril Tuf (fibrillated)

FORTA Corporation - FORTA-FERRO macro synthetic fiber reinforcement for concrete

GCC - Five loads Type I/II bulk portland cement

GCP Applied Technologies - $30,000 admixture package

Giant Cement – Two loads Type I/II portland cement

Granite Construction Company – Ten loads (up to 27 tons each/270 tons total) of construction grade aggregates.

Illinois Cement Company – Three loads (approx. 25 short tons per load) of Type I portland cement.

Innovative Concrete Solutions & Systems – One chute wash recovery system

Knox Concrete Consultants LLC - $7,500 worth of services (hydrojet/chipping)

LafargeHolcim - 15 loads Type I/II bulk portland cement

Lehigh Hanson, Inc. - 15 truckloads of cement

Mack Trucks, Inc. - 2021 Mack Granite GR64FT chassis (with McNeilus Bridgemaster mixer)

Martin Marietta - Five loads of Type I/II cement

Master Builder Solutions – Up to $30,000 of chemical admixtures or synthetic fibers

McInnis Cement – Two loads of Type I/II bulk portland cement

McNeilus – 11 cubic-yard FLEX controls Bridgemaster mixer (mounted on 2021 Mack Granite GR64FR chassis)

Mitsubishi Cement Corporation - Five loads Type II/V bulk portland cement

The Monarch Cement Company – Three loads of Type I/II portland cement

Mountain Cement Company - Two loads Type I/II portland cement

National Cement Company - Two truckloads of Type I/II portland cement

National Cement Company - CA - Three truckloads of II-V portland cement

Nevada Cement Company – Two loads of Nevada cement, Type I/II

Ozinga Cement – Five-25 ton loads of ASTM fly ash

RexCon, Inc. – 12-yard polyurethane drum liner kit

Roanoke Cement Company, LLC/a Titan America Business - Five loads Type I/II bulk portland cement

Salt River Materials Group – 81 tons Class F of fly ash

Shumaker Industries, Inc. – Load and Go automated ready mix truck wash system

Sika Corporation - $20,000 admixture package

Sioux Corporation - $5,000 Sioux Corporation gift certificate toward purchase of a water heater, steam generator or aggregate heater

St. Mary’s Cement Inc. (U.S.) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America - Five loads Type I bulk portland cement

Stalite Lightweight Aggregate - Two loads of ½ or ¾-inch Stalite lightweight aggregate

Stephens Mfg. - Two SOS-1020 silo dust collectors

Teichert Materials – 15 loads of concrete or sand

Terex Advance Mixer - $5,000 parts credit for aftermarket parts

Texas Fly Ash – Two loads of ASTM C-618 Type F fly ash

Vince Hagan Co. - VH-245JP silo top dust collector

Sports and Vacation Packages

American Concrete Pipe Assn. – Registration and lodging for ACPA 2022 Annual Convention at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas

Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE) – Social media and website content audit

Allen-Villere Partners - New Orleans stay and quail hunt for four

Allied Concrete Co., an Eagle Corporation Company - Golf at Spring Creek Golf Club in central Virginia

Allison Transmission – Yeti package with tumblers, cooler, golf balls, Carhartt tool bag

American Concrete Institute (ACI) – Attendance for two at the 2021 ACI Excellence Gala during the 7th Annual ACI Concrete Convention.

American Highway – Round of golf for three at the Medalist Golf Club, includes dinner the night before and post-round.

Baker Concrete Construction, Inc. - Kentucky Derby package for two

Bradford Renaissance Portraits Corporation - Exclusive 20-in. wall portrait by world-renowned Bradford, plus one night stay at either the Opus Hotel or Mandarin Oriental Resort in Miami.

Burnco USA - Dallas golf weekend at the Four Seasons Hotel (airfare included)

California State University CIM Patrons – Escape to beautiful Monterey Bay, includes hotel stay, golf and first-class cruise aboard a 70-ft. sailing yacht

Cemstone - Four tickets to Minnesota Viking game

Chevron Lubricants – Golf for four at Arcadia Bluffs in Northern Michigan

Conco Companies - Napa Valley weekend

ConcreteCareers.com - Discounted placement service

Concrete Supply Company – Outdoor sportsman’s package, includes tree stand, Cumberland float tube, trail camera and much more

Connecticut Concrete Promotion Council – Four hand-drafted concrete bow ties

Continental Tire The Americas – Gift certificate redeemable for a set of four passenger or light truck tires

Cypress Private Wealth – Kenal River Classic Invitational Fishing Event in Soldotna, Alaska in 2022

Dunn Investment Company - Quail hunting at Circle M Plantation in Mississippi

Durafiber, Inc. – Four tickets to see the Tennessee Titans play the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 14, 2021

Erie Strayer Company - Lenovo Ideapad 15.6-inch HD notebook

Frank Kozeliski Consulting Engineer – Two concrete gavels, set of 25 concrete business cards, two sets of 4 “I Love Concrete” concrete coasters, “I Heart Concrete” face mask, set of six concrete shot glasses and two concrete table décor items

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – Ride on the Goodyear blimp for two passengers

Housby - $1,500 gift certificate to Golf Galaxy

Irving Materials, Inc. – Four tickets to an Indianapolis Colts game during 2021-22 season, four tickets to a Tennessee Titans game during the 2021-22 season and four tickets to a Nashville Predators game during the 2021-22 season

Jennifer LeFevre - Three tickets to one home Washington Nationals baseball game

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine - Package for up to six people that includes a personal tour of the vineyards with Jerry Lohr at the J. Lohr Vineyards and Wine facility near Paso Robles, Calif.

Komatsu North America/Roland Machinery Co. – A variety of top-brand shifts, hats and golf balls as well as First Gear models

Martin Concrete Construction, Inc. – I-Pad Air (4th generation) with Logitech folio touch keyboard case with trackpad

Martin Marietta Materials - Dallas Cowboys luxury suite tickets and travel for four

Mobile Tranquility, LLC - $100 massage therapy gift certificate

MTSU CIM Patrons - Houseboat rental at one of more than 30 lakes in the U.S. or Canada as well as a three-night Nashville weekend (experiences sold separately)

National Precast Concrete Association Foundation - $250 Amazon gift card

National Precast Concrete Association – Full page, four color advertisement in an issue of Precast Solutions or Precast Inc. magazine

North Central Region Patron’s Group – Four suite tickets to Minnesota Vikings game with two rooms for two nights at Vikings Omni Hotel

Omnitracs – Portable 28-quart thermoelectric iceless cooler

Peterbilt Motors Company - $20,000 PAACAR parts card

Ready Mix USA – Four University of Alabama football tickets

Sandler Training - Two one-day sales or sales management training programs for up to 25 people

Sika Corporation – Two series 6 Apple watches with aluminum case

Silvi Group Companies, Inc. – Wine selection from Larry Silvi’s personal wine cellar

Superior Concrete Materials, Inc., A U.S. Concrete Company – Washington D.C. travel package for two, includes travel voucher, lodging dinner voucher and more

Texas State University CIM Patrons Chair - Driftwood Texas wine country vacation

Thomas Concrete Company - Atlanta golf package at Hawks Ridge Golf Club

Tools & Accessories - Bosch PB360C PowerBox jobsite radio/charger/digital media stereo featuring Bluetooth technology

U.S. Concrete – West Region – Three nights for two at the award-winning historic Cavallo Point Lodge in San Francisco

U.S. Concrete – Four tickets to Sept. 15, 2021 Houston Astros at Texas Rangers game, includes VIP tour of Cowboy Stadium, flights and two-night lodging

Valvoline.com – 1,000 gallons of Premium Blue One Solution Gen 2

Vulcan Materials Company – Four club level tickets to a Washington football game during the 2021-22 season.

Webcor Concrete – Sail San Francisco Bay on a 40-foot yacht around Alcatraz Island

Woodland Tilt-Up – Four tickets to a 2021 Miami Dolphins home game, includes parking

World of Concrete - $500 Marriott gift cards and Yeti package (sold separately)