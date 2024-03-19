ACI Recognizes Latest Outstanding Contributions to the Industry

ACI's highest honor recognizes persons of eminence in the field of the organization's interest.

March 19, 2024
American Concrete Institute (ACI)
Aci Hrz 4cp Tag (3)

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is pleased to recognize several professionals, groups, and companies for their outstanding contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry. The 2024 honorees include the induction of Honorary Members, ACI’s highest honor, which recognizes persons of eminence in the field of the Institute’s interest, or one who has performed extraordinary meritorious service to the Institute. 

Ronald G. Burg, FACIRonald G. Burg, FACIThe American Concrete InstituteRecognition will be presented during the ACI Spring Concrete Convention, March 24-28 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. Register at aciconvention.org.

The following six individuals are inducted as Honorary Members:

Ronald G. Burg receives Honorary Membership “for his outstanding and visionary leadership of the American Concrete Institute, his development of valuable relationships throughout ACI’s global network, and his many exemplary contributions to the concrete industry

Ronald G. Burg, FACI, is the former ACI Executive Vice President (EVP), where he served for 13 years. He became EVP in 2010, the seventh person to hold that position in ACI history. Burg also previously served as Vice President (1983 to 2010) at CTLGroup, Skokie, IL, USA. As ACI EVP, Burg also served as President of the ACI Foundation and its three councils, as well as President of Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE), ACI’s for-profit subsidiary.

Jenn-Chuan Chern, FACI, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at National Taiwan UniversityJenn-Chuan Chern, FACI, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at National Taiwan UniversityThe American Concrete InstituteJenn-Chuan Chern receives Honorary Membership “for his lifetime contributions to ACI regarding international collaborations with the ACI Taiwan Chapter and other concrete and engineering societies, and for increasing knowledge about concrete properties and special applications”

Jenn-Chuan Chern, FACI, is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan, and CEO of the Tang Prize Foundation.

Cecil L. Jones, FACI, President of Diversified Engineering Services, Inc.Cecil L. Jones, FACI, President of Diversified Engineering Services, Inc.The American Concrete InstituteCecil L. Jones receives Honorary Membership “for his lifetime achievements in construction, materials, quality management, specification development, research, and directing positive changes in ACI Education

Cecil L. Jones, FACI, is the President of Diversified Engineering Services (DES), Inc., located in Raleigh, NC, USA. Prior to establishing DES, Inc., he was the State Materials Engineer at the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Raleigh. He has over 45 years of experience in construction, materials, quality management, specification development, and research.

Michael J. Schneider, FACI, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Baker Concrete Construction, Inc.Michael J. Schneider, FACI, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Baker Concrete Construction, Inc.The American Concrete InstituteMichael J. Schneider receives Honorary Membership “for his leadership as ACI President in 2016; his lifetime dedication to strategic contribution, concrete construction, and the ACI Foundation; and developing positive connections between ASCC and ACIs

Michael J. Schneider, FACI, is Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Baker Concrete Construction, Inc., in Monroe, OH, USA, celebrating 46 years with Baker this year. He has been the company champion of Baker’s Incident and Injury Free (IIF) program. He also serves on the Board of Directors for NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete. NEU’s mission is to drive education, awareness, and adoption of carbon-neutral concrete materials and technologies.

Carol K. Shield, FACICarol K. Shield, FACIThe American Concrete InstituteCarol K. Shield receives Honorary Membership “for her outstanding contributions as an educator, researcher, and leader, including her tireless service to the profession in developing guidelines and standards for the design of structural concrete reinforced with glass fiber-reinforced polymers

Carol K. Shield, FACI, retired from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA, in September 2020 and became a Professor Emeritus. Upon her retirement, she poured herself into the completion of ACI CODE-440.11-22, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete Reinforced with Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Bars—Code and Commentary.

View Citations

Individuals & Fellows

ACI is also pleased to recognize 12 individuals for maintaining their membership and participating in ACI activities for at least five decades. Additionally, ACI honors 20 new Fellows for their outstanding contributions to the production or use of concrete materials, products, and structures in the areas of education, research, development, design, construction, or management.

Exemplary Achievement, Groundbreaking Research & Service to ACI and the Concrete Industry

Personal Awards

  • HENRY L. KENNEDY AWARD – Arturo Gaytan-Covarrubias
  • STRATEGIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD – Dawn Miller
  • ACI YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT -- Jovan Tatar, Heather K. Todak, William Squyres
  • WALTER P. MOORE, JR. FACULTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Sriramya Duddukuri Nair

Service Awards

  • ACI CERTIFICATION AWARD -- Gareth David, Ramanbhai J. Mangabhai, Mark E. Dornak, Andrew R. Lawrence
  • DELMAR L. BLOEM DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD -- Peter Barlow, Michael Brown, Thomas Schumacher
  • CHAPTER ACTIVITIES AWARD -- Nariman J. Khalil, Anabel N. Merejildo, Raghuvir K. Salkar

ACI Foundation Awards

  • ARTHUR J. BOASE AWARD -- Zdeněk P. Bažant
  • JEAN-CLAUDE ROUMAIN INNOVATION AWARD -- Charles A. Weiss, Jr
  • ROBERT E. PHILLEO AWARD -- Marc Jolin
  • BUILDING THE FUTURE AWARD – Neil M. Hawkins
Recommended
Battery-powered roller screeds are suited for remote applications. They have no cords or hoses and can be easily operated in remote environments with a limited power supply.
Circular Concrete Pours: Tips on Pouring a Circular Foundation for a Grain Bin
When the job is a foundation for a grain bin, you can find limitations and unique challenges to such a remote setting. Investing in specialized equipment may save time and provide a long-lasting foundation.
May 10, 2021
Construction Site
7 Methods for Testing Concrete Strength
There are many different practices aside from cylinder break tests that can be used.
June 11, 2019
Functionality That Makes a Difference | JLG®
Sponsored
Functionality That Makes a Difference | JLG®
From Smart Load technology to self-leveling innovations, helping you and your crew return home safely is more than our job – it’s why we’re here.
March 1, 2024
Latest
Battery-powered roller screeds are suited for remote applications. They have no cords or hoses and can be easily operated in remote environments with a limited power supply.
Circular Concrete Pours: Tips on Pouring a Circular Foundation for a Grain Bin
When the job is a foundation for a grain bin, you can find limitations and unique challenges to such a remote setting. Investing in specialized equipment may save time and provide a long-lasting foundation.
May 10, 2021
Construction Site
7 Methods for Testing Concrete Strength
There are many different practices aside from cylinder break tests that can be used.
June 11, 2019
Jon-Don has partnered with PPG to expand its offering of resinous floor coatings for concrete flooring.
Jon-Don Partners with PPG to Expand Resinous Coatings
Jon-Don has also partnered with PPG to create a series of one-day training events for concrete professionals who want to learn how to select and apply PPG products.
March 18, 2024
DSC04939 56fbf21e01738
How to Manage Moisture Loss and Temperature of Freshly Placed Concrete
Curing, the action taken by contractors to maintain adequate moisture and temperature of freshly placed concrete, promotes the chemical hydration of the cementitious materials within the concrete.
April 13, 2016
When it came time to measure the placements against the F-min specification and render a certification for compliance, a Floor Levelness and Flatness firm used the F-min Profiler to measure the exact wheel path of the intended material handling equipment. This allowed for instant results ensuring accurate measurements and layout of spot grinding in out-of-tolerance areas.
Wide Bay Superflat VNA Concrete Floors
Ultimately, it's up to the facility owner to determine how their Defined Traffic or F-min concrete slabs will be constructed. If the owners don’t want corrective grinding in their defined traffic aisles, then the narrow strip construction method is best.
April 23, 2014
3 Questions Contractors Need to Consider When Comparing Generator Types
Sponsored
3 Questions Contractors Need to Consider When Comparing Generator Types
Contractors have more generator options than ever before. But which one is right for your business depends on your needs, usage habits and more.
March 4, 2024
Download the Updated NRMCA 100: Designing Above Grade Walls
Download the Updated NRMCA 100: Designing Above Grade Walls
NRMCA 100 provides a simplified approach to the design of concrete footings, foundation walls and above-grade walls, both load bearing and non-load bearing, intended primarily for use in detached one- and two-family dwellings.
March 8, 2024
Magni America New Hq Solar1
Magni Builds New US Headquarters with Green Construction
One of the top brands of the rotating and heavy lift telehandler industry made its dedication known in the construction of a new sustainable headquarters in Kenilworth, NJ.
March 7, 2024
Glp Porsche 072723 465 64ee42287c29e[1]
Trials Begin for Potential Replacement of Portland Cement
Concrete decarbonization company Terra CO2 announced concrete trails for OPUS ZERO as an alternative to portland cement.
March 7, 2024
CarbonCure Produces 50 Million Cubic Yards of Lower Carbon Concrete
CarbonCure Produces 50 Million Cubic Yards of Lower Carbon Concrete
The climate tech company CarbonCure Technologies announced that the 50 million cubic yards of its lower carbon concrete has been produced to-date globally - saving 400,000 metric tons in CO2 savings.
March 6, 2024
For more than 25 years, Women in Construction Week has celebrated and promoted the role of women in the construction industry.
Women in Construction Week: The Women Behind the First Real-Life LEGO Building
About 10 percent of construction jobs are held by women. For more than 25 years, Women in Construction Week has celebrated and promoted the role of women in the construction industry.
March 6, 2024
Visibility is the key to effective construction fleet management
Sponsored
Visibility is the key to effective construction fleet management
Get command-center visibility on drivers, assets, materials, and equipment for better decision-making, both in the moment and the long term.
March 1, 2024
Clean Space Yellow Shirt
Concrete and Silica – Three Factors You Need to Know
If respirable dust is visible in a work area, adequate respiratory protection should be worn by workers in the contaminated area. Fortunately, there is growing awareness for the need for more adequate respiratory protection.
August 21, 2018
Thalle Industries supports its Elmsford location neighbors - the Paws Crossed Animal Rescue.
Thalle Industries Mixing it Up for Charity
Thalle Industries decided to display its support for local non-profits on its two new concrete mixer trucks.
February 28, 2024
The Cyclone MEGA has a 40-hp EFI gas engine powering a direct drive turbine providing reliable operation.
Buffalo Turbine Revamps Cyclone MEGA Debris Blower
The Cyclone MEGA has a 40-hp EFI gas engine powering a direct drive turbine providing reliable operation.
February 27, 2024
JM Lifestyles in New Jersey installs or ships their Woodform® Concrete creations all over the world.
Finishing Techniques for Concrete Countertops
As one of the few building materials created from raw ingredients, concrete is a fantastic material to design and work.
December 1, 2015
Buddy Rhodes, owner of Buddy Rhodes Concrete Products, achieves the Pressed Surface look in this precast application.
How to Choose a Concrete Countertop Mix Design
When completing precast projects, contractors can use a bag mix or a made-from-scratch mix and choose from a number of admixtures and colors.
September 1, 2011
This machine features a 23- x 16-in. jaw crusher fitted with an integrated vibrating feeder.
Komplet K-JC 604 Jaw Crusher
This machine features a 23- x 16-in. jaw crusher fitted with an integrated vibrating feeder.
February 23, 2024
The 24-in. diameter LevelRight will accept up to a 20-in. square or 24-in. round outrigger float.
DICA Releases LevelRight Leveling Pad
The 24-in. diameter LevelRight will accept up to a 20-in. square or 24-in. round outrigger float.
February 22, 2024
Hp Site Print Lifestyle Topcon Prism 07
Topcon Offers Layout Navigator with HP SitePrint
The LN-150 is a one-button setup layout solution combined with HP SitePrint.
February 21, 2024
Troubleshoot Shot Blasters
While versatile, shot blasters can seem like a three-year-old throwing a tantrum if the users are unsure of how to handle them. Here, are some solutions to common problems contractors run into when using shot blasters.
February 20, 2024
Powered by a 100-hp Doosan Tier 4 final engine, the impact crusher can be used for crushing and stockpiling in diverse recycling applications.
Komplet K-IC 70 Impact Crusher
Powered by a 100-hp Doosan Tier 4 final engine, the impact crusher can be used for crushing and stockpiling in diverse recycling applications.
February 20, 2024
Co 29438 Oct21 Howispropaneusedinconstruction Body 72 521x365
3 Questions Contractors Need to Consider When Comparing Generator Types
Contractors have more generator options than ever before. But which one is right for your business depends on your needs, usage habits and more.
February 19, 2024
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Sponsored
Stand the Test of Time | JLG®
Your work is meant to weather through some of the toughest conditions. Your equipment should do the same. That's why the best contractors trust JLG®.
March 1, 2024