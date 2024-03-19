ACI Recognizes Latest Outstanding Contributions to the Industry

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) is pleased to recognize several professionals, groups, and companies for their outstanding contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry. The 2024 honorees include the induction of Honorary Members, ACI’s highest honor, which recognizes persons of eminence in the field of the Institute’s interest, or one who has performed extraordinary meritorious service to the Institute.

The American Concrete Institute Recognition will be presented during the ACI Spring Concrete Convention, March 24-28 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. Register at aciconvention.org.

The following six individuals are inducted as Honorary Members:

Ronald G. Burg receives Honorary Membership “for his outstanding and visionary leadership of the American Concrete Institute, his development of valuable relationships throughout ACI’s global network, and his many exemplary contributions to the concrete industry”

Ronald G. Burg, FACI, is the former ACI Executive Vice President (EVP), where he served for 13 years. He became EVP in 2010, the seventh person to hold that position in ACI history. Burg also previously served as Vice President (1983 to 2010) at CTLGroup, Skokie, IL, USA. As ACI EVP, Burg also served as President of the ACI Foundation and its three councils, as well as President of Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE), ACI’s for-profit subsidiary.

The American Concrete Institute Jenn-Chuan Chern receives Honorary Membership “for his lifetime contributions to ACI regarding international collaborations with the ACI Taiwan Chapter and other concrete and engineering societies, and for increasing knowledge about concrete properties and special applications”

Jenn-Chuan Chern, FACI, is a Professor Emeritus in the Department of Civil Engineering at National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan, and CEO of the Tang Prize Foundation.

The American Concrete Institute Cecil L. Jones receives Honorary Membership “for his lifetime achievements in construction, materials, quality management, specification development, research, and directing positive changes in ACI Education”

Cecil L. Jones, FACI, is the President of Diversified Engineering Services (DES), Inc., located in Raleigh, NC, USA. Prior to establishing DES, Inc., he was the State Materials Engineer at the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Raleigh. He has over 45 years of experience in construction, materials, quality management, specification development, and research.

The American Concrete Institute Michael J. Schneider receives Honorary Membership “for his leadership as ACI President in 2016; his lifetime dedication to strategic contribution, concrete construction, and the ACI Foundation; and developing positive connections between ASCC and ACIs”

Michael J. Schneider, FACI, is Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at Baker Concrete Construction, Inc., in Monroe, OH, USA, celebrating 46 years with Baker this year. He has been the company champion of Baker’s Incident and Injury Free (IIF) program. He also serves on the Board of Directors for NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete. NEU’s mission is to drive education, awareness, and adoption of carbon-neutral concrete materials and technologies.

The American Concrete Institute Carol K. Shield receives Honorary Membership “for her outstanding contributions as an educator, researcher, and leader, including her tireless service to the profession in developing guidelines and standards for the design of structural concrete reinforced with glass fiber-reinforced polymers”

Carol K. Shield, FACI, retired from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA, in September 2020 and became a Professor Emeritus. Upon her retirement, she poured herself into the completion of ACI CODE-440.11-22, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete Reinforced with Glass Fiber-Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Bars—Code and Commentary.

View Citations

Individuals & Fellows

ACI is also pleased to recognize 12 individuals for maintaining their membership and participating in ACI activities for at least five decades. Additionally, ACI honors 20 new Fellows for their outstanding contributions to the production or use of concrete materials, products, and structures in the areas of education, research, development, design, construction, or management.

Exemplary Achievement, Groundbreaking Research & Service to ACI and the Concrete Industry

Personal Awards

HENRY L. KENNEDY AWARD – Arturo Gaytan-Covarrubias

STRATEGIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD – Dawn Miller

ACI YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT -- Jovan Tatar, Heather K. Todak, William Squyres

YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT -- Jovan Tatar, Heather K. Todak, William Squyres WALTER P. MOORE, JR. FACULTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Sriramya Duddukuri Nair

Service Awards

ACI CERTIFICATION AWARD -- Gareth David, Ramanbhai J. Mangabhai, Mark E. Dornak, Andrew R. Lawrence

CERTIFICATION AWARD -- Gareth David, Ramanbhai J. Mangabhai, Mark E. Dornak, Andrew R. Lawrence DELMAR L. BLOEM DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD -- Peter Barlow, Michael Brown, Thomas Schumacher

CHAPTER ACTIVITIES AWARD -- Nariman J. Khalil, Anabel N. Merejildo, Raghuvir K. Salkar

ACI Foundation Awards