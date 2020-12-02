The American Concrete Pipe Assocaition 2021 Pipe School is scheduled to be held during the month of February.

The American Concrete Pipe Association (ACPA) announces registration has opened for its 2021 Pipe School, an event that will be held virtually next year during the month of February. Registration can be completed online at www.pipeschool.org.

“With COVID-19 still posing a risk, the ACPA, its members, and the Education Committee have decided to prioritize the health and safety of attendees and host the 2021 Pipe School as a virtual event,” says Robin Denman, ACPA Education Committee Chair and Director of Marketing at Northern Concrete Pipe. “Like the 2021 school’s motto, Remain vigilant, choose to never compromise, the ACPA will continue relentless focus on creating an educational experience without compromising the quality or depth of our classes.”

Pipe School is the ACPA’s annual event where members, transportation agencies (DOTs, municipalities, etc.), consulting engineers, contractors, subject matter experts, and other industry personnel come together to discuss, learn, and engage with one another. The school advances the industry by teaching classes on production, advanced production, and quality, while engaging with industry stakeholders to ensure they are provided with information vital to their decision-making process.

The school has a special Transportation Track dedicated to the needs of DOT and public agency professionals. Registration is free for transportation agencies, and more than 10 Professional Development Hours (PDHs) are available to attendees. Transportation Track topics include research, asset management, resiliency, innovation, accelerated bridge construction, bridge inspection, and revisions/standards.

“ACPA’s Pipe School has long been a celebrated industry staple, helping bring together and advance the industry through education, quality, and collaboration,” says Doug Dayton, P.E., ACPA President. “The ACPA is committed to the industry’s advancement and ensuring all who attend Pipe School walk away as knowledgeable as concrete pipe is durable.”

To learn more about Pipe School 2021, visit pipeschool.org. To learn more about the ACPA, visit concretepipe.org.