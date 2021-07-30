Enerpac to Demonstrate Tools, Heavy-Lift Equipment and Tech at MINEXPO 2021

Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations, and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15.

July 30, 2021
Enerpac
Enerpac Powr Riser Mining App 0430 (1)
Enerpac

Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15. The company’s indoor display located in the South Hall, booth 24411, will showcase a range of hydraulic tools, heavy lifting equipment, and maintenance technologies for mining.

Live demos of lifting products include the new RC Trio Hydraulic Cylinders, with a new Trio bearing system for enhanced durability and a hybrid spring-return system for faster retraction and even greater productivity.

Enerpac Mine Shovel Undeck Joy Global App 0487 CnrEnerpac

Various Enerpac industrial tools for general maintenance will be on display, such as:

  • Low height telescopic, high tonnage, double-acting, hollow, aluminum and spreader cylinders.
  • Hand, XC cordless, Z Class, and E-Pulse pumps.

And also some of Enerpac’s heavy-lifting products, such as:

  • Cube Jacks: for undecking maintenance operations.
  • Pow’R Riser: self-contained jacking system for wheel maintenance.

Enerpac has long served the off-road vehicle maintenance needs of the mining industry with safe and reliable tools for wheel maintenance, shovel and bucket maintenance and much more. 

A simulated Tool Crib will also be part of the booth, with additional Enerpac products that include:

  • Sync-grip pullers.
  • Bar, chain and flat bar cutters.
  • S-, RSL-, DSX- and HMT-Series Square Drive torque wrenches.

Working displays will feature:

  • Operational H-frame press.
  • Operational flange facer/slew bearing display.

 

Related
The Enerpac ZU5 Post Tensioning Pump
Enerpac ZU5 Post Tensioning Pumps
October 13, 2020
Mechanical Lock-Grip Puller
Enerpac Lock-Grip Pullers
July 6, 2020
Enerpac_LAT Air Hydraulic Torque Wrench Pump
Enerpac LAT-Series Air Powered Hydraulic High Torque Wrench Pumps
July 6, 2020
Enerpac Cutter Spreader Combination Tool
Enerpac Cutter Spreader Combination Tool
July 6, 2020
Recommended
The D7E proved the viability of the electric drive concept and the technology has now evolved with the introduction of the D6 XE. The electric drive system allows the diesel engine to run at the most optimized rpm to get the best efficiency.
Crawler Dozer Technology Pushes the Envelope
Integrated technologies provide increased crawler dozer automation while sharing real-time productivity data.
July 30, 2021
Gdp Graph Q2 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 7% in Q2 2021 Even as U.S. Economy Expands
The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.5% annualized rate in the second quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures declined 7% for the quarter.
July 29, 2021
222598096 4322876584422635 1419010588331848030 N
Infrastructure Bill Progresses in Senate
Lawmakers voted to move forward with debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal after they reached a deal on major outstanding issues.
July 29, 2021
Latest
Tenna Talk Logo Final
Improve Every Facet of Your Business with Equipment Management Integrated into your Technology Ecosystem
Learn the value of construction integrations and how a mature and connected tech ecosystem improves the lives of those in the construction industry.
July 27, 2021
Nvidia
NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial Module
The new, ruggedized Jetson module is engineered to bring AI to harsh, safety-critical environments.
July 26, 2021
Liebherr Minexpo Keyvisual 300dpi
Liebherr’s Latest Innovations Bring Anticipation for MINExpo 2021
Liebherr will showcase its latest innovations at MINExpo 2021, featuring the LRT 1090-2.1 rough terrain crane, the D98 diesel engine series, the PR 776 dozer and LiReCon teleoperation system, the T 274 mining truck and three new excavators.
July 26, 2021
Autodesk
More Than a Buzzword: Digital Twin Drives AEC
Digital twin enables building owners to harness BIM data throughout the design process and ultimately improve operations.
July 22, 2021
Autodesk_Tandem
Autodesk Releases Digital Twin Tech Tandem
Autodesk Tandem is a cloud-based digital twin technology platform that uses BIM throughout the design and construction process.
July 22, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Electric Machines – the Next Generation
Caterpillar machine-application specialists talk with Brad Humphrey about the many values electric construction equipment offers construction contractors.
July 21, 2021
HeavyJob
Time cards, job costs, and project management for heavy construction.
July 21, 2021
Lh 2019 Usa Solution Vikings Hotel 124096 Hi Res Jpeg
How the ConcreteDirect Smartphone App Makes Managing Concrete Orders Simpler, Smarter & Safer
July 20, 2021
Verizon Connect
Landscaper Effortlessly Recovers $500,000 in Stolen Trucks with Telematics
Location data from Verizon Connect Reveal guided authorities to ten brand new trucks that had been stolen, minimizing customer downtime
July 20, 2021
OEM-specific BIM libraries allow users to utilize exact MEWP models at the earliest stages of a project to assure design elements can be accessed throughout construction, then maintained post construction.
Digital Solutions are Transforming the Aerial Access Industry
Lift equipment users are embracing “moments of autonomy” through their already connected devices that can solve some of the most common industry challenges.
July 19, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Digital Transformation Can Help Contractors Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions
Digital transformation is emerging as a critical tool to enable construction contractors to overcome supply chain disruptions and material procurement challenges.
July 16, 2021
SafeAI Expands to Canada, Announces New Chief Revenue Officer
Autonomous heavy equipment supplier continues global expansion into key markets, bolsters executive team.
July 15, 2021
Jd Link Connectivity Large
John Deere Now Offers JDLink Connectivity Service at No Additional Charge
Customers will no longer need to renew their JDLink connectivity service subscription and can enable the service on any compatible machine at no additional charge.
July 14, 2021
D24f3cd790b849e19ef025309c0760f9 jpeg
How Contractors Can Get the Resources They'll Need to Move Infrastructure Projects Forward
Everyone is talking about how to pay for an infrastructure bill, but no one is talking about how the industry is going to be able to accomplish the influx of work headed our way. These tools can build the efficiency necessary to get the work done.
July 14, 2021
Er Snell 1
Atlanta Asphalt Contractor Turns to Telematics to Enhance Efficiencies
E.R. Snell uses telematics software to help manage the 200+ trucks dispatched each day from their plant locations
July 14, 2021
Microdrones
Industrial Drone Line Launched by Microdrones, GE
The new drone line promises power aerial surveying technology with digital twin capabilities, corridor mapping, construction site monitoring, contour mapping and more.
July 14, 2021
Microdrones mdLiDAR1000LR
Microdrones mdLiDAR1000LR
Microdrones has launched its mdLiDAR1000LR for digital twin creation and maintenance, corridor mapping, construction site monitoring, environmental changes, contour mapping and more.
July 14, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
What Construction Equipment Technology Really Offers Contractors
Hyundai talks about how construction equipment technology data makes their machines work better for customers.
July 14, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo
Oracle VP Looks at AI and Machine Learning's Migration Into Construction and What It Means for the Industry's Future
With the migration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into construction, Oracle's Karthik Venkatasubramanian sees a shift from proactive to predictive data intelligence that will aid risk management and process optimization.
July 14, 2021
With more than 30 3D machine control systems used on dozers, excavators, motor graders and skid steers; 30 rovers and total stations; and 50 base stations, Veit & Company works one of the largest technology-enabled fleets in the Upper Midwest.
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit’s Technology Advantage
Sitework innovator surprise themselves with the value of Trimble WorksOS Software connecting design data with machine-control data for real-time progress and productivity updates
July 13, 2021
Unloading Container Yard
CM Labs’ New Forklift Simulator Offers Advanced Exercises
With the Forklift Training simulations, operators can prepare for certification and learn advanced exercises like loading a ramp.
July 13, 2021
Cybersecurity threats increasing for industrial systems
Report: Cyber Attacks a Growing Threat to Industrial Networks
According to the report, even low-level cyber criminals are able to penetrate industrial systems and can cause serious damage to buildings and control systems.
July 13, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
July 1, 2021