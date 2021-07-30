Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15. The company’s indoor display located in the South Hall, booth 24411, will showcase a range of hydraulic tools, heavy lifting equipment, and maintenance technologies for mining.
Live demos of lifting products include the new RC Trio Hydraulic Cylinders, with a new Trio bearing system for enhanced durability and a hybrid spring-return system for faster retraction and even greater productivity.
Enerpac
Various Enerpac industrial tools for general maintenance will be on display, such as:
- Low height telescopic, high tonnage, double-acting, hollow, aluminum and spreader cylinders.
- Hand, XC cordless, Z Class, and E-Pulse pumps.
And also some of Enerpac’s heavy-lifting products, such as:
- Cube Jacks: for undecking maintenance operations.
- Pow’R Riser: self-contained jacking system for wheel maintenance.
Enerpac has long served the off-road vehicle maintenance needs of the mining industry with safe and reliable tools for wheel maintenance, shovel and bucket maintenance and much more.
A simulated Tool Crib will also be part of the booth, with additional Enerpac products that include:
- Sync-grip pullers.
- Bar, chain and flat bar cutters.
- S-, RSL-, DSX- and HMT-Series Square Drive torque wrenches.
Working displays will feature:
- Operational H-frame press.
- Operational flange facer/slew bearing display.