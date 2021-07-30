Industrial tool manufacturer Enerpac will exhibit its latest equipment, innovations and technologies in Las Vegas at MINEXPO from Sept. 13-15. The company’s indoor display located in the South Hall, booth 24411, will showcase a range of hydraulic tools, heavy lifting equipment, and maintenance technologies for mining.

Live demos of lifting products include the new RC Trio Hydraulic Cylinders, with a new Trio bearing system for enhanced durability and a hybrid spring-return system for faster retraction and even greater productivity.

Enerpac



Various Enerpac industrial tools for general maintenance will be on display, such as:

Low height telescopic, high tonnage, double-acting, hollow, aluminum and spreader cylinders.

Hand, XC cordless, Z Class, and E-Pulse pumps.

And also some of Enerpac’s heavy-lifting products, such as:

Cube Jacks: for undecking maintenance operations.

Pow’R Riser: self-contained jacking system for wheel maintenance.

Enerpac has long served the off-road vehicle maintenance needs of the mining industry with safe and reliable tools for wheel maintenance, shovel and bucket maintenance and much more.

A simulated Tool Crib will also be part of the booth, with additional Enerpac products that include:

Sync-grip pullers.

Bar, chain and flat bar cutters.

S-, RSL-, DSX- and HMT-Series Square Drive torque wrenches.

Working displays will feature: