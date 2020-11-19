October Single-family US Housing Starts Grew the Fastest Since Before the Great Recession

Single-family starts carried a strong October for housing, generating strong builder confidences even as multifamily starts fell

November 19, 2020
Larry Stewart
Us Housing Starts Detail 102020
data: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

Us Housing Starts Permits 102020Single-family housing starts rose for the sixth consecutive month in October, jumping 6.4% to a 1.179-million-unit seasonally adjusted annual rate. It was the fastest pace of single-family starts growth since the spring of 2007. Year-to-date single-family production is 8.6% ahead of the same period in 2019, and total housing starts are 6.7% ahead of last year’s pace.

Total U.S. housing starts climbed 4.9% in October, following an upwardly revised 6.3% increase in September. Single-family starts accounted for all of October’s increase, as multifamily starts fell 3.2%.

Permits issued for all types of new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.545 million in October, unchanged from September.

Builder confidence surges with single-family

Us Regional Housing Starts 102020The surge in single-family starts this fall coincides with record high builder confidence, reflecting exceptionally strong sales and extraordinarily low inventories. Much of the increase is in the South and West, which are largely comprised of auto-dependent economies, and have held up better during the pandemic. The South and inland and mountain regions of the West are seeing a huge influx of residents from large metro areas on the West Coast. Data from the postal service on address changes and LinkedIn show an accelerated outflow from New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland since the onset of the pandemic.

Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville and Jacksonville have been among the fastest growing markets on the receiving end. Just over 80% of all single-family homes built over the past year have been in South or West, which means that construction can continue at a much higher pace during the winter months than in prior years.

But don’t miss a 22% October increase in single-family starts in the Midwest.

Has multifamily leveled off?

The move to suburban markets is not limited to single-family homes.

“Data on asking rents suggests there has been a clear shift in renter preferences away from urban/lifestyle apartments for suburban apartments that offer more outdoor amenities,” says Mark Vitner, senior economist with the Wells Fargo Economics Group. “The bulk of apartment construction this past decade has been urban/lifestyle apartments and rents are falling in most major markets that had seen a boom in high-rise development this past decade.”

Development is now pivoting toward the suburbs, but overall starts have still pulled back in a major way since the start of the year.

Multifamily starts, the bulk of which are apartments, have been unchanged since August at 351,000 units. Multifamily starts may level off near their current level. There is still an immense undersupply of all types of housing, particularly affordable rental housing.

“Weakness for multifamily development is consistent with our forecast, as multifamily permits for 5+ unit production are now down more than 11% on a year-to-date basis,” says Robert Dietz, chief economist with the National Association of Home Builders. “The year 2021 will see a decline for multifamily starts, although there will be strength for low-rise multifamily development.”Us Housing Starts History 102020

Recommended
Covid 19 Protocol
How Paving Contractors are Coping with COVID-19
Many contractors are having to adjust their day-to-day business and strategic planning due to the pandemic.
November 19, 2020
Cu Pickup Trucks
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: 2021 Full-size Pickups Capability Roundup
Most-read construction stories of the week include the Biden administration’s USDOT transition team, an AI robot that can flatten concrete floors, Caterpillar’s track-life tips, Ford’s 2022 E-Transit electric work van, Dodge 2021 construction outlook
November 19, 2020
Latest
Industrial
U.S. Total Industrial Production
U.S. industrial production marked two consecutive months of rise.
October 27, 2020
Leading
U.S. Leading Indicator
U.S. Leading Indicator sees four consecutive months of rise.
October 27, 2020
Nonres
U.S. Private Nonresidential New Construction
Construction business cycle decline will likely persist in at least the coming quarters.
October 27, 2020
Machinery
Construction Machinery, New Orders
U.S. Construction Machinery New Orders down 9.4% from the year-ago level.
October 27, 2020
Public
U.S. Total Public New Construction
Annual U.S. Total Public Construction was up 7.4% from the year-ago level.
October 27, 2020
Trucks
U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
Annual U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production reached the lowest level in over 9 years.
October 27, 2020
September Construction Starts Graph (1)
Dodge: September Construction Starts Drop Erases August Gains
Sizeable pullbacks in building activity brought total construction starts below levels seen in June and July
October 15, 2020
Boldt Concrete Vibrator2
Blue Collar Job Growth Continues at Slow Pace Amid Uneven Economic Recovery
Employment in construction, manufacturing and mining and logging increased in August but is nowhere close to recovering deep losses from the pandemic's onset.
October 7, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f7d081db7e3b
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Calls For Stimulus on the Morning Trump Flip-Flop-Flips on Negotiations
UPDATED 10/7/2020 -- Powell warns weakening employment presents 'tragic' risk of doing too little to prevent recession, as construction backlogs weaken, and the president ends, then reopens stimulus negotiations
October 6, 2020
August 2020 Us Construction Spending History
Residential Lifts August Construction Spending Over Declining Nonresidential Outlays
The total value of US construction put in place rose 1.4% in August on the strength of a substantial jump in spending on single-family housing, while big nonresidential sectors such as power, commercial, office and transportation sank
October 1, 2020
Ihs Image
Engineering and Construction Costs Fall for Sixth Straight Month on Muted New Project Demand
Survey respondents report falling prices as pandemic-induced recession continues to impact demand for new construction projects.
September 30, 2020
June2020 Us Housing Starts Permits
US Housing Starts Soar in June but Covid Resurgence Threatens Progress
Total construction starts year to date are just above the same period in 2019, but single-family starts lag last year’s pace despite unprecedented low interest rates and a storm looms for multifamily building
July 17, 2020
Nepa Green 400x275
NEPA Roll Back Reduces Construction Permitting Timelines by Shortening Environmental Review Process
The roll back will speed up construction projects but could undermine NEPA’s goal of placing consideration of a project’s environmental effects on the same level as economic and other considerations.
July 16, 2020
Trip Interstate 2020 One Pager Scaled
TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System
At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed.
July 14, 2020
Lendio Ppp Industry
New PPP Data Measures How Many Contractors and Construction Jobs the Loans Saved
Construction is among the industries that have so far claimed the largest amount of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans. The extended program is still looking to disburse $130B in aid.
July 8, 2020
May2020 Us Construction Spend History
May US Construction Spending Bucked Rising Employment with a 2.1% Drop
Most of the drop owed to an 8.5% plunge in single-family housing spending but nonresidential was also negative, weighed down by falling power, commercial and manufacturing
July 6, 2020
Worker 1895691 1920
Where Does the Infrastructure Bill Stand Today?
UPDATED 9/22/2020: The House of Representatives approved by a 359-to-57 vote a resolution that would fund federal government programs beginning through December 11, and extend surface transportation funding legislation through fiscal 2021
July 2, 2020
104606327 2033501353460649 4412950910013178018 O (1)
Construction Employment Rebounds in May
Although job numbers are still below what they were in 2019, new data for the entire construction market shows that overall the sector recovered some of the jobs lost in April.
June 19, 2020
83601242 623126111882167 8112057651973454747 N
Trump Finally Plans His $1T Infrastructure Boost
The existing U.S. infrastructure funding law is up for renewal by Sept. 30, and the administration sees that as a possible vehicle to push through a broader package
June 16, 2020
Construction Input Prices
Construction Input Prices Rise in May
The rise in prices was driven primarily by the three energy subcategories -- crude, natural gas and unprocessed energy products -- which experienced significant increases over the previous month
June 11, 2020
101125300 274977107091708 8808580742700335104 N
Trump Executive Order Scales Back Environmental Reviews on Infrastructure Projects
The President has signed an executive order directing agencies to look for ways to speed up the building of highways and other major projects by scaling back environmental reviews, invoking special powers he has under the coronavirus emergency.
June 5, 2020
April 2020 Us Housing Starts Detail
April US Housing Starts Fall to Five-Year Low
US housing construction fell significantly lower than forecast in the first full month of COVID-19 pandemic response, but the builders are already showing signs of resilience
May 19, 2020
Wells Fargo1
Jobless Claims Point to Further U.S. Employment Declines in May
The rate that weekly initial jobless claims are shrinking may be leveling off at a substantial level, but continuing claims just barely rose
May 14, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020