Construction Input Prices Rise in May

The rise in prices was driven primarily by the three energy subcategories -- crude, natural gas and unprocessed energy products -- which experienced significant increases over the previous month

June 11, 2020
Associated Builders and Contractors Inc. (ABC)
Construction Input Prices
Associated Builders Logo 10944172

Construction input prices rose 0.8% in May compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released today. Nonresidential construction input prices rose by 0.8% for the month as well.

Of the 11 subcategories, only three experienced monthly decreases, with the largest decrease in steel mill products, which fell 3.1% in May. The rise in prices was driven primarily by the three energy subcategories, which experienced significant increases over the previous month. Crude petroleum was up 41.6%, while natural gas and unprocessed energy materials were up 36.5% and 26.5%, respectively.

“Those who fixate on monthly data during times like these will find their views on the economy fluctuate from moment to moment,” said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “Construction input prices were down in April, leading one to believe that deflationary forces were at work in an environment characterized by massive job losses, project postponements, a reeling global economy and plunging energy prices. May came to represent the mirror opposite, with contractors becoming more upbeat, according to ABC’s Construction Confidence Index, rising energy prices and the nation adding jobs as the U.S. economy initiated its reopening.

“Rather than focus on monthly gyrations, those who lead America’s construction firms would be wise to pay attention to broader trends,” said Basu. “For instance, while nonresidential construction input prices rose nearly 1 percentage point in May, they are down nearly 7% from the same time last year. In addition to energy price declines, prices for steel mill products (-13.1%), nonferrous wire and cable (-4.8%) and many other categories are also down from a year ago.  

“The world and nation remain in disarray,” said Basu. “Global supply chains are fragmenting. Trade wars are reemerging. State and local government finances are fragile, and there is an imminent presidential election. These are unsettled times, and therefore data readings are likely to be highly variable from moment to moment. That statistical volatility does not represent a solid foundation upon which to make business decisions. Based on history, input prices are likely to be erratic from month to month, but given the fragile state of the economy, there is unlikely to be a sustained increase in input prices over the near-term. However, the story could be far different a year or two from now.”Construction Input Price

Recommended
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Silver And Gold Coins 128867
How to Reduce Wasted Time on a Job
Tips on how reducing wasted time on a job can save you money
June 10, 2020
Guardian XO
How Exoskeletons Improve Social Distancing on Site and Defeat Construction Labor Shortages
Robotic, powered exoskeletons improve mobility, flexibility, and strength to allow one operator to replace some small teams, and lighten strain to reduce the role that physical strength plays in recruiting and retaining workers
June 9, 2020
Latest
Machinery
Construction Machinery, New Orders:
US construction machinery production data showed an abnormally weak, but not unprecedented, February-to-March change.
May 20, 2020
Public
U.S. Total Public New Construction
Construction is in an accelerating growth trend.
May 20, 2020
Trucks
U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
March monthly production was 33.5% below the March 2019 level.
May 20, 2020
April 2020 Us Housing Starts Detail
April US Housing Starts Fall to Five-Year Low
US housing construction fell significantly lower than forecast in the first full month of COVID-19 pandemic response, but the builders are already showing signs of resilience
May 19, 2020
Wells Fargo1
Jobless Claims Point to Further U.S. Employment Declines in May
The rate that weekly initial jobless claims are shrinking may be leveling off at a substantial level, but continuing claims just barely rose
May 14, 2020
Getty Images 641610568
Fed Cuts Rates Half a Point to Combat Coronavirus Fear
Wall-Street selloff continues after rare inter-meeting move that slashed the federal funds rate more than any single action since the financial crisis
March 3, 2020
Spending decreased from the same time last year in predominately privately funded categories like commercial (-4%), lodging (-3.9%), and amusement and recreation (-3%) construction.
Marcum: Infrastructure Spending Drives Strong Q4 Commercial Construction Index
State and local tax collections are at healthy levels, but speculatively high property values seem to be damping privately funded construction
February 25, 2020
While starts fell 3.6%, January&rsquo;s 1.57 million-unit pace was the second strongest pace of the expansion.
January US Housing Starts Fall to a Lofty Spot
US housing starts in January fell 3.6%, but their 1.57 million-unit annual pace easily beat consensus expectations and is the second strongest of this expansion
February 19, 2020