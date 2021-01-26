Crane Safety: 11 Tips for Accident Prevention

BigRentz Director of Digital Audience Lior Zitzman provides 11 crane safety tips, including guidelines for crane travel, crane set up, crane rigging and safe lifting.

January 26, 2021
Lior Zitzman
BigRentz
Cranes are tremendously powerful pieces of equipment that make it possible to lift heavy loads on construction sites. However, cranes are also potential hazards, as both cranes themselves and the loads they carry can cause harm when improperly handled.

From 2011 to 2017, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 297 deaths involving cranes. Of those deaths, more than half were the result of workers being struck by objects or equipment, and over 20 percent involved the crane operator. These statistics highlight the need for crane safety at all stages of operation, including travel, setup, rigging and lifting.

Below, learn 11 crane safety tips, including information about:

  • Guidelines for crane travel
  • Reminders about crane set up
  • Tips for crane rigging
  • Suggestions for safe lifting

1. Select the right crane for the job

Ensuring safe crane operation begins with choosing the correct crane. Cranes are either mobile or fixed, with fixed cranes generally being used in industrial settings or in complex or tall construction projects.

Mobile cranes come in many varieties, so make sure to select the right crane for the particular site.

  • Carry deck crane: These highly mobile cranes feature easy setup and rotation, but they don’t handle rough terrain well.
  • Crawler crane: They use tracks instead of rubber wheels making crawler cranes excellent for sites with soft terrain.
  • Rough-terrain crane: Although these cranes cannot travel on public roads, they can handle difficult grades and tough terrain well on the job site.
  • All-terrain crane: These versatile cranes have the advantage of being able to travel on their own to job sites and handle rough terrain once they arrive.

2. Always utilize qualified personnel

Safe operation of cranes demands trained personnel for setting up, rigging, signaling and operation. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has regulations in place that require only trained, certified and properly evaluated individuals to operate cranes on job sites. Make sure to adhere to all regulations to be certain that qualified personnel are being used to operate cranes at all times.

3. Read operator manuals

Even when employing qualified personnel, it’s important to remember that cranes from different manufacturers have unique controls, failsafe devices and features. Anyone operating or working with cranes should have a detailed understanding of the specific crane being used. The operator’s manual includes vital information about:

  • Load capacities
  • Safety mechanisms
  • Stabilizers and counterweights
  • Operator controls

Be sure to read the operator’s manual in full before operating any crane.

4. Perform daily operator checks

A crane operator must use a daily inspection checklist to ensure the crane is safe prior to operation. These checks include pre-start checks, engine start-up checks and safety system checks.

  • Pre-start checks: Before starting the crane, the operator should check tire condition, oil levels, seat belts, air reservoir and the battery, among other things.
  • Engine start-up checks: Before daily work begins, the operator should start the engine, check the pressure gauge, fuel level, turn signals, horn, suspension and brain system, among other things.
  • Safety system checks: Most importantly, safety system checks should be performed to prevent catastrophic accidents. Make sure to evaluate the anti-two block, the rated capacity limiter and outriggers.

Additionally, operators will perform a series of hydraulic system checks. Please consult your site’s daily operator checklist for a specific list of tasks.

5. Avoid or clear obstacles during travel

Prior to crane travel, it’s essential that a path is planned and cleared of all obstacles. Hazards that can’t be moved, like power lines or other permanent features, should be avoided and the operator should keep a safe distance at all times. For instance, regulations require that cranes stay at least 10 feet away from power lines up to 50,000 volts.

A signal person should always lead the crane during travel, making sure to alert the crane operator to potential hazards and also to warn other site personnel about the crane’s movement.

6. Carefully stabilize crane before rigging

Mobile cranes use outriggers or other stabilizing features to prevent the crane from tipping over during operation. When stabilizing the crane, keep the following in mind:

  • Follow manufacturer guidelines to determine how far to extend outriggers.
  • Always use outrigger pads or crane pads underneath outriggers.
  • Never place outriggers over voids, depressions or unsteady ground.

Many crane accidents and tip-overs occur due to improper outrigger set up, so be certain that you’ve made a solid safety assessment of outrigger placement.

7. Rig the load correctly

Proper rigging of loads prevents objects from falling and potentially striking workers on the site. When rigging a load, take note of the following considerations:

  • Hitching: It’s possible to attach slings to a load in a variety of ways, so consider the object being lifted as well as the weight distribution of the object. Basket hitching and choker hitching are two of the most common hitch configurations.
  • Sling angle: Whenever an angle other than vertical is used, additional forces are induced on the slings, reducing their overall weight capacity. Make sure to use slings that are properly rated not only for the weight but also for the weight at a particular angle.

A complete understanding of force, weight distributions and rigging techniques will ensure a safe, stable lift of even the most irregular and heavy loads.

8. Understand load radius

In order to safely operate a crane, it’s vital to understand how a crane works and what forces are working against it. One of the most important concepts to understand is load radius, which essentially states that the further away the load is from the center of the crane, the less weight the crane can manage without tipping over or collapsing.

Load radius is affected by the angle of the boom as well as the length of any extensions on a telescopic crane. When the angle of the boom is higher (pointed more toward the sky), the load is closer to the crane’s center line and the boom can carry more weight. When the angle of the boom is lower (closer to level with the ground), the load is further from the center line and the boom can hold less weight.

9. Pay attention to load limits

Although many modern cranes include load moment indicators and rated capacity limiters, crane operators should still know how to read load charts in order to prepare for a safe lift. When reading load charts to determine if a lift is safe, keep the following in mind:

  • On rubber vs. outriggers: A crane can hold much more weight when it’s on outriggers rather than on tires alone, and the load chart has different columns to represent this.
  • Rotation: A crane can hold more weight if the boom stays over the front of the crane throughout the lift, whereas capacity is much lower if the boom will need to swing, so make sure to look at the correct column.
  • Load radius: The higher the load radius, the less weight the crane can lift. Load charts typically don’t cover every possible radius, so always refer to the next highest radius to ensure that you stay within safe limits.

Load charts are the most essential tool for planning a safe lift and preventing crane failure or tip over.

10. Use proper communication and hand signals

A standard set of hand signals and communication protocols exists in order to facilitate safe operation of cranes. A qualified signal person is able to effectively communicate information throughout the lift to a crane operator, who can therefore adapt to changes in the lift situation as they occur.

Learning the standard hand signals will enable you to communicate the following to a crane operator:

  • Which direction to travel with the crane
  • When to swing and lift the boom
  • When to hoist and lower the load
  • When to stop the crane

In addition to hand signals, radios are also used during crane operation to ensure constant communication.

11. Manage complex lifts

Complex lifts are any lifts that involve loads greater than 80 percent of crane capacity — or greater than 50 percent of crane capacity for lifts on barges. It’s imperative to have a complex lift plan in place for any such scenario, as these present the highest risk for tip-overs or equipment failure. Develop a comprehensive plan, follow it closely and monitor the situation for any necessary adjustments during the lift.

All IMT telescopic cranes feature an overload protection system that prevents over-lifting the load chart, but the operator still needs to understand all of the factors that contribute to a safe lift.
Adobe Stock 78882585
How Biden is Expected to Raise Taxes to Fight COVID-19 and Its Economic Battering
The 2017 tax act eroded US economic resources that are now necessary to rescue our economy from the impact of the pandemic's accompanying recession; here are some ways President Biden will propose to roll back some of its give-aways
January 25, 2021
Cnt 01212021
Construction News Tracker: Biden Unveils $1.9B Coronavirus Relief Plan
Chao resignation clears top of US DOT for Pete Buttigieg, Biden picks Boston mayor and ex-construction-union leader Marty Walsh for Labor secretary, unemployment claims exceed 1M for the first time since July in first week of January
January 21, 2021
Latest
Msg Krandienst Strengthens Fleet With New Four And Five Axle Grove Cranes(1)
MSG Krandienst Enhances Crane Fleet with Grove GMK4100L-1, GMK5150L
The new all-terrain cranes will strengthen the capabilities of MSG’s primary location, with the GMK5150L replacing its predecessor, a GMK5130-2, and the GMK4100L-1 replacing a competitor crane.
January 18, 2021
Manitowoc Crawler Cranes Deliver Strong Performance To Wind Farm Builder Iea Constructors
Manitowoc Crawler Cranes Install Turbines With Minimal Undercarriage Wear
IEA Constructors used four Manitowoc crawler cranes, two MLC650s and two MLC300s, to complete the installation of turbines at a wind farm in Texas.
January 13, 2021
Versatile Grove Grt655 L For Shipbuilder Albwardy Damen 2
Albwardy Damen Purchases GRT655L for Grove Rough-Terrain Crane Fleet
Albwardy Damen adds new Grove rough-terrain crane, the GRT655L, for the crane’s combination of a strong load chart and long reach.
January 12, 2021
Wagstaff Crane Service uses LTM 1750-9.1 with upgrade kit to place pedestrian bridge at Huntsman Cancer Institute expansion.
Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1 Selected for Huntsman Cancer Institute Expansion
Wagstaff Crane Service selected the software-updated Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1 to complete a 175-foot, 125,000-pound sky bridge for the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah.
January 12, 2021
Crews recently hoisted a pedestrian-bicycle bridge into place in California.
Watch Time Lapse of Crane Moving $22 Million Bridge Into Place
Crews in Emeryville, Calif., recently spent three days, working 24/7 to hoist a pedestrian-bicycle bridge into place by crane.
December 28, 2020
Manitowoc Launches Potain Build Better Website For Asia Pacific
Manitowoc Designs Potain Build Better Website for Asia-Pacific
Manitowoc launches the Potain Build Better, a new site that combines a clean and modern user interface with a range of useful tools and resources to help customers and dealers find pertinent information.
December 22, 2020
A snapshot of Liebherr All-terrain cranes in Bay LTD’s fleet.
Bay Ltd. Adds 15 All-Terrain Liebherr Cranes to Fleet
Bay Ltd. increased its crane fleet with 15 all-terrain Liebherr cranes, ranging from a 60- to 600-ton capacity, based on the reliability and life span of Liebherr's equipment and their quality customer service.
December 22, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Copy 1
Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Qualified for First Project
The new 2,500-ton Mammoet crane, FOCUS30, successfully finished the final testing phase and is ready to begin enhancing construction projects in oil refineries and cities.
December 16, 2020
P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
December 15, 2020
Grove Gmk5250 Ls Easy Mobility Delivers Precise Lifts At Peruvian Mine 01
Grove GMK5250L Helps Operators Overcome Challenging Job in the Peruvian Andes
The Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane was used to create a machinery warehouse's roof at a mining facility in the Peruvian Andes by lifting roof segments over massive oil tanks.
December 11, 2020
SC&R Foundation Announces Winners of the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship
The SC&R Foundation selected eight winners for the October Vocational and Technical Scholarship in its commitment to workforce development.
December 11, 2020
Maxim Crane Works Employs Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion
Maxim Crane Works has recruited George "Jigger" Tanner, an industry veteran with 35 years of experience, to join the Maxim team as the new vice president for the Virginia division.
December 9, 2020
Radius Groups First Potain Mrh 175 Tackles Congested, Inner City Jobsite With Ease (1)
Tiny Job Site Saves Money with a 10-ton Tower Crane with 33-ft Out-of-Service Radius
Radius Group deployed the first Potain MRH 175 in England on Nottingham's York Place development to save time and money for the client because it had the coverage and capacity without flying over an adjacent business.
December 9, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Startup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
Michael J. Sormilic, an online power generation student from Southbury, Conn., who has spent much of the Fall 2020 semester learning the ins and outs of the equipment, stands alongside a Cummins crane engine donated to Pennsylvania College of Technology by Terex Corp. Behind him, in the control room of the dyno lab, are John D. Motto (left), diesel equipment technology instructor, and Chris Macdonald, assistant director of corporate relations.
Terex Corp. Donates Equipment to Pennsylvania College of Technology
Terex Corporation has donated a new crane engine and four drive axles for instructional purposes to the Pennsylvania College of Technology's heavy equipment and diesel technology programs.
December 7, 2020
247 Lifting Stays True To Its Name Thanks To Grove Gmk5250 Lγçös Reliability 01
24/7 Lifting Combats Challenging Restrictions with Grove Cranes
24/7 Lifting acquires Grove GMK5250L to complete a range of tasks, like lifting HVAC and generator units onto New York buildings with easier mobility.
December 7, 2020
Manitowoc Cranes, 2020 Grove Gmk3060 L 1 Background
Manitowoc Designs New Carrier Cabin
Manitowoc introduces cab2020, a carrier cabin that sets new standards in comfort and ergonomics — now available on all Grove three-axle all-terrain cranes: the GMK3050-3, GMK3060-2 and GMK3060L-1.
December 7, 2020
National Crane Nbt40 2 2
National Crane NBT40-2 Series Boom Truck
The NBT40-2 series is a combined re-engineering of the NBT40-1 series and NBT50L series by upgrading capacity, reach, comfort and advanced features.
March 6, 2020
Manitowoc Mlc150 1
Manitowoc MLC150-1 Crawler Crane
Crane has a 165-ton base capacity and a maximum boom length of 256 ft.
April 21, 2020
Grove Gmk6400 1
Grove GMK6400-1 All-terrain Crane
The 450-ton-capacity crane offers 197-ft. main boom with up to a maximum tip height of 448 ft. with its full complement of jib.
April 6, 2020
Demag Ac 55 3
Demag AC 55-3 and AC 60-3 All-terrain Cranes with Flex Base
These all-terrain cranes are now equipped with Flex Base, a stepless variable outrigger system.
December 3, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 02 113728
ICraneTrax Enables Telematics Data Points
iCraneTrax, the fleet and business management software from A1A Software LLC, now enables telematics data points to combine sales, dispatch, and fleet maintenance into one application.
December 2, 2020