Volvo Group Begins Customer Delivers of All-electric Products in France

French contractor Eiffage has taken delivery of an all-electric FE Electric truck and a ECR25 Electric compact excavator.

December 23, 2020
Volvo Group
Volvo Electric Products
Volvo Group

Helping to launch a new generation of zero exhaust emissions products, leading French contractor Eiffage took delivery on December 17th of an all-electric Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) FE Electric truck with electrically powered crane and a Volvo ECR25 Electric compact excavator – becoming the first recipient of the products in France.

The machines will support Eiffage’s low carbon strategy and will be put to work on the ambitious Grand Paris Express transport project in the French capital. This is a rapid transit initiative being built in the French capital that will add 200 km (120 miles) of new track and 68 new stations, ultimately serving 2 million passengers a day.

The handover of these first all-electric products was marked with a small ceremony in Paris. It was attended by Benoit de Ruffray, Eiffage Group CEO, and representatives of Volvo Truck and Volvo CE’s France-based teams. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Martin Lundstedt, Volvo Group CEO, Melker Jernberg, Volvo CE president, and Roger Alm, Volvo Trucks president, participated digitally.

“By 2030, we want over a third of the machines the Volvo Group sells to be electric. We can’t do this alone. We want to do this together with our customers, partners like Eiffage and the wider society,” said Lundstedt. “Today is an exciting landmark on this journey to shape the future of transport and infrastructure.”

“Today’s deliveries of this electric truck and construction machine is the start of a revolution in transport and infrastructure solutions,” agreed Jernberg. “Make no mistake, electric machines are not going to remain a niche product area. Over the course of the next years and decades, they will become the dominant source of low-or-no emission power. When coupled with clean energy, their potential to support climate change goals, improve air quality and help build the world we all want to live in cannot be underestimated.” 

“The support from forward-thinking customers like Eiffage is important for the future development of sustainable transport solutions. Keeping a close dialogue with customers means that we all learn faster and together can accelerate the necessary transition into a fossil-free future," said Alm.

This first delivery in France represents an important and real step on the way to zero emissions. Thanks to their low noise and vibration levels and absence of exhaust gases, electric trucks and machines are well suited to meeting tough environmental regulation in urban areas, confined spaces or specific works. They offer new opportunities for urbanization as well as road infrastructures.

The FE Electric 6X2 truck was built at the Volvo plant of Blainville sur Orne in France. It will be used to deliver and collect tools and spare parts for demolition works of Part 1 – line 16 and Part T2B of line 15 of the Grand Paris Express project. It will do around 150 km per day.

The ECR25 Electric compact excavator will be used by Eiffage in support of demolition and dismantling activities, providing zero CO2 emissions and far lower noise and vibration levels than traditional diesel engine machines. The 2.5-ton machine has the same performance as its diesel counterpart, and its battery pack offers four hours work time, depending on application. It was developed and built at Volvo CE’s Belley factory in France.

Related
Vc Eelectric
Electric Volvo Machines Available in North America for Prebooking August 19
August 4, 2020
The Case 580 EV backhoe-loader offers power and performance equivalent to the company’s other models while providing considerably lower daily operating costs and producing zero emissions.
Electric-powered Machines Spark Excitement at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
March 23, 2020
Cummins is supplying its BM4.4E flexible battery modules for use in the electric mini excavator it is jointly developing with Hyundai Construction Equipment.
Electrified Construction Equipment Gaining Momentum
January 27, 2020
Volvo Electric
[VIDEO] Volvo ECR25 Electric Compact Excavator
May 2, 2019
Recommended
Ihs Markit Dec
Recent Optimism Surrounding the COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Engineering and Construction Costs Up
IHS Markit highlights a rise in Engineering and Construction costs for the second consecutive month in December — reflecting market optimism surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
December 23, 2020
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Equipment that is redefined
Sponsored
Equipment that is redefined
Engineered for the most demanding trades in the world, Milwaukee Tool’s MX FUEL line of equipment is powered by industry leading lithium-ion technology batteries that are conveniently interchangeable on all MX FUEL equipment.
December 1, 2020
Latest
OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health
OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to fill five employee, five employer, two state safety and health agency positions, as well as two public representative vacancies.
December 23, 2020
Manitowoc Launches Potain Build Better Website For Asia Pacific
Manitowoc Designs Potain Build Better Website for Asia-Pacific
Manitowoc launches the Potain Build Better, a new site that combines a clean and modern user interface with a range of useful tools and resources to help customers and dealers find pertinent information.
December 22, 2020
The Aquajet Extension Kit brings additional versatility to hydrodemolition.
Aquajet Extension Kit - Helping You Work Those Hard to Reach Areas
Aquajet's Extension Kit for the AquaCutter 410, Aqua Cutter 710 and Aqua Spine provides an additional 5 to 8 feet of reach for concrete contractors.
December 22, 2020
Metro West
Alta Equipment Group Inc. Acquires Vantage Equipment, LLC.
Alta Equipment Group signed a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment, taking over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of New York, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island.
December 22, 2020
A snapshot of Liebherr All-terrain cranes in Bay LTD’s fleet.
Bay Ltd. Adds 15 All-Terrain Liebherr Cranes to Fleet
Bay Ltd. increased its crane fleet with 15 all-terrain Liebherr cranes, ranging from a 60- to 600-ton capacity, based on the reliability and life span of Liebherr's equipment and their quality customer service.
December 22, 2020
Cat Coupler 12182020
Caterpillar's Smart Bucket Rotator Changes the Game with Automatic Grade and Depth Control
New Cat Smart-Attachment technology syncs the chip in this bucket tilt/rotator to the mini-excavator's controller to maintain precise cutting-edge angles and return-to-dig functionality in a complex working range
December 22, 2020
Dr. Garret Peel, executive principal and founding partner of Integrated Viral Protection, speaks in Wilmington, Delaware
New COVID-killing HVAC Technology Could Protect Offices
Integrated Viral Protection says it installed an HVAC system that uses new technology to kill airborne viruses, like COVID-19, in an office building in Delaware.
December 22, 2020
Vermeer Normag Electric
Vermeer Corporation Acquires Electric Horizontal Directional Drill and Fluid Management Technology
Vermeer assumes the rights to develop, manufacture and distribute fully electric HDD rigs, generator sets and fluid management systems, which are currently operating across Europe under the Normag brand.
December 21, 2020
Tvh Mvs Award
MHEDA Grants TVH the Prestigious 2020 MVS Award
TVH received the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association's Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award for 2020, which recognizes companies who have demonstrated a commitment to their dealer network, their employers, and their community.
December 21, 2020
Vermeer Mgl Agreement
Vermeer Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement with MGL Engineering
Vermeer will offer MGL's organic material handling and processing equipment in the US and Canada — including a series of tracked stacking conveyors, a feeder stacker, a mulch coloring drum and an air lift separator attachment.
December 21, 2020
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
Concrete trowel maintenance
Routine maintenance and daily cleaning will keep your trowels productive and safe.
January 22, 2009
Mike Emma and Kurt Ziegler, kneeling on right, attended a skim coating class at the Decorative Concrete Institute four days after returning home from a tour of duty in Iraq.
Tactical Mission: Skim Coating
Bob Harris talks with two men who split their time between decorative concrete and the Us Army.
August 28, 2009
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
Sponsored
Unleash the Power of Semi-Automatic for Excavator Machine Control Solutions
The new semi-automatic functionality for Leica excavator machine control solutions turns complex controls into one-stick easy operations.
December 1, 2020
Corporate He F46d02dd1de2f70d76f761972503eee8
H&E Equipment Services Appoints New President, COO
H&E Equipment Services announced that John McDowell Engquist will become the new president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Alturna Mats
DICA Showcases Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS for Tree Care Applications
DICA will feature SafetyTech Outrigger Pads and AlturnaMATS Ground Protection Mats for tree care applications during the TCI Virtual Summit held on Jan. 13-15, 2021.
December 18, 2020
Mecalac Trekker 2
Mecalac Welcomes Trekker Group into Growing Dealer Network
Trekker Group joined Mecalac's dealer network in 2020 and will offer Mecalac's innovative line of crawler skid-excavators, wheeled excavators, and swing loaders — expanding the coverage across North America.
December 18, 2020
Aw Plogo
Borgman Capital Acquires Aerial Work Platforms Inc.
Borgman Capital purchased Aerial Work Platforms Inc., a Wisconsin-based company specializing in renting, selling, and servicing aerial lift equipment.
December 18, 2020
Dec2020 Mci
Equipment Finance Industry Confidence Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Overall, confidence in the equipment finance market is 59.7, an increase from the November index of 56.1.
December 18, 2020
Intermat
2021 INTERMAT Exhibition in Paris Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Uncertainty
Event organizers decided to cancel the 2021 INTERMAT due to the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizers will now begin to strategize the next exhibit, which will be held in April 2024.
December 17, 2020
Marco Righi Flash Battery Premio Dei Premi Immagine+text
Flash Battery CEO Receives Award from President of Italy
President of the Republic of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, awarded Flash Battery's CEO, Marco Righi, the Premio dei Premi award for the company's investment in research and innovation on the development of cutting-edge, competitive technology.
December 17, 2020
Motion Industries President Randy Breaux
Motion Industries' President Wins Biz Journal's CEO of the Year Award
Birmingham Business Journal presents Randy Breaux, Motion Industries' President, the 2020 CEO of the Year Award for being an elite leader, within a company of over 300 employees, in the industrial manufacturing and distribution industry.
December 17, 2020
Copy 1
Mammoet FOCUS30 Crane Qualified for First Project
The new 2,500-ton Mammoet crane, FOCUS30, successfully finished the final testing phase and is ready to begin enhancing construction projects in oil refineries and cities.
December 16, 2020
Manitou Group Ceases Operations in Waco, Texas
The Manitou Group will cease operations in Waco, Texas, at the end of March 2021 and consolidate most of the production in South Dakota, while assisting 148 employees with job searches.
December 16, 2020
Two in one: With the new track-mobile reversible impact crusher Keestrack I4e RIC, the international processing specialist is presenting a powerful solution for secondary and tertiary crushing, which is particularly suitable for highly economical sand production (0-2 mm).
Keestrack Overcomes Hardships of 2020 and Looks to the Future
The Keestrack Group anticipates a sustainable improvement in the 2021 business year taking into account positive feedback from distributors, new products announced for 2021 and an overall satisfactory business year in 2020.
December 16, 2020