AASHTO Urges Congress to Increase Transportation Funding

In a November 30 letter, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials urged Congressional leadership to provide “as much supplemental general fund revenue as possible” to support our infrastructure

December 7, 2020
60222858 10102862432899013 1073438882776743936 N 5cdc6dbbd227b 5dcc37607406a 5ef4eadb26196
Jessica Lombardo

In a November 30 letter, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials urged Congressional leadership to provide “as much supplemental general fund revenue as possible” to support the Federal aid highway and transit formula grants and programs as part of full fiscal year 2021 appropriations packages now  being negotiated.

“We extend our gratitude for the full-year extension of the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act through FY 2021, along with the $13.6 billion general fund transfer to the federal Highway Trust Fund,” AASHTO said in its letter. “This provides much needed stability for our state DOT members as we all aim to get the long-term bill across the finish line by October 1, 2021.”

Congress extended the FAST Act as part of a continuing resolution or CR that funded federal government programs starting on October 1 – the beginning of fiscal year 2021 – through December 11.

Now, as the expiration date for the current CR draws near, AASHTO requested that additional federal funds be added to surface transportation outlays to “ensure a predictable, equitable, and nationwide distribution” of critical federal transportation infrastructure dollars – especially crucial due to the severe transportation impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain grateful for this previous support and we again ask that you, at a minimum, maintain the upper levels of general fund support from these last four fiscal years by providing the Federal-aid highway formula program with $3.25 billion above the FAST Act funding levels, along with $834 million for transit formula grants,” AASHTO said. 

You can read the full letter here

Recommended
Dsc 0183
Will 2021 Be Infrastructure’s Year?
The transportation industry sees reason to be hopeful for added infrastructure investment in 2021.
December 7, 2020
Adobe Stock 349358252
10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Expenses Paid with PPP Funds Not Deductible
Most-read construction stories of the week include 5 things to check carefully before buying a used dump truck, a SoFi time-lapse shows the NFL's largest stadium built in 3 minutes, how paving contractors are coping with COVID-19 and more.
December 4, 2020
Professional-grade work gloves make the job more comfortable and protect your hands to keep you safer on the jobsite.
5 Tips for Choosing the Best Construction Gloves
Finding the right glove for the job is as important as matching any other tool of the trade to the task at hand.
November 23, 2020
Latest
Delta Mist penetrates pavement to soften the asphalt binder and bind it to aggregates.
Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation
Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment
December 1, 2020
Intel CEO Bob Swan.
Intel CEO Asks Biden to Invest in Manufacturing
Bob Swan, Intel's CEO, addressed an open letter to President-Elect Joe Biden, calling for an increase in U.S. manufacturing and digital infrastructure.
November 24, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Eight: Exclusive Interview with Dynapac, How to Find Workers in Unexpected Places & Build America Friday
How is Dynapac North America supporting customers during COVID-19? Where are some new places to try and find workers? What crew are we featuring in Build America Friday? Watch to learn more.
November 20, 2020
Logo Ita Aites
ITA Recognizes Underground Construction Projects Worldwide
The ITA Tunnelling Awards recognizes the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Padur, Shenzhen Chegongmaio Integrated Traffic Hub Project and Union Square Market Street Station for ground-breaking innovations and outstanding underground projects worldwide.
November 19, 2020
Highwayreportmap25thannualoverall 750x422
Report: North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Among States With Best Highway Systems
The 25th Annual Highway Report measures the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories, including pavement condition, traffic congestion, fatalities and spending per mile.
November 19, 2020
Adobe Stock 298379174
Texas, California, Florida Among the Deadliest States to Drive In
As drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving, new research reveals what states are the most dangerous for driving
November 16, 2020
Adobe Stock 382940021
Biden Administration Releases USDOT Transition Team
The incoming Biden-Harris administration has released the names of the 18-member transition team for the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will also review the National Transportation Safety Board, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.
November 16, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Seven: Biden's Infrastrucute Plan, Milling Best Practices & Build America Friday
What would an infrastructure plan look like under President-Elect Biden? Do plastics have a future in asphalt mixtures? What are some best practices for operating a milling machine? Jess & Dormie have answers to all that and more this week
November 13, 2020
Adobe Stock 201250309 (1)
Asphalt Industry Evaluates Utilizing Plastic in its Mixtures
As activists and legislators continue to push for solutions to sustainably divert the plastic waste stream, the asphalt pavement industry is leading and coordinating the effort to evaluate the viability of including plastics in asphalt mixtures.
November 12, 2020
HD-PCI produces a condition rating with more objective data (derived from machine learning algorithms) and factors in the density and severity of each distress present for every square foot of roadway across an entire road network.
RoadBotics HD-PCI Pavement Rating Index Assists in Asset Management
HD-PCI proprietary pavement condition rating index granularity for government officials to make well-informed pavement management decisions, including pothole and road repairs
November 12, 2020
Adobe Stock 372346048
Industry Gaining Hope for Infrastructure Legislation Under Biden
Peter DeFazio, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, says he is looking forward to discussions that could lead to substantial infrastructure investments during the Biden administration
November 10, 2020
Adobe Stock 27655491
AEM Urges Washington to Put Aside Differences in Statement on Election
The Association of Equipment Manufactures (AEM) congratulates President-Elect Biden & Vice President-Elect Harris and says now is the time to put aside our differences and work across the political spectrum to find common ground.
November 9, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Six: Infrastructure Ballot Initiatives, Forces Impacting Screed Performance & Build America Friday
How did states vote on infrastructure issues? What are the five forces acting on your screed? What are Jess & Dormie drinking this week? We have your answers to those questions and more on this episode of Hops & Highways.
November 6, 2020
Dsc 7406
Voters Approve Record 94% of Transportation Investment Initiatives Totaling $14 Billion
Voters in 18 states thus far approved a record 94% of state and local ballot initiatives, providing an additional $14 billion for transportation improvements.
November 6, 2020
122699336 4712614592114453 4018610405813775807 N
Industry Experts Predict Bipartisan Support for Infrastructure in 2021
With Joe Biden projected to win the presidency and Republicans retaining control of the Senate, experts predict infrastructure may be one of the only things a Biden-led White House and a Republican Senate can agree on
November 6, 2020
1
World of Asphalt 2021 Canceled
The coronavirus pandemic has led show organizers to cancel the 2021 industry show in Atlanta
November 5, 2020
101435712 3261282957229823 1952912872052883456 O
Election Day Round Up of Infrastructure Measures
Infrastructure and transportation funding measure dominated the ballots in 2020. Here's what voters decided.
November 4, 2020
Sep Construction Spend Public Private
Big Gain in September Residential Construction Spending Offsets Nonresidential Drop
The total value of construction put in place edged up for a fourth month of U.S. construction expansions carried by residential expansion
November 2, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Week Five: The Economy, Asphalt Recycling Q&A, Pumpkin Carving & Build America Friday
Each week, Jessica Lombardo & Dormie Roberts discuss the construction news of the week and salute contractors hard work.
October 30, 2020
Adobe Stock 340508734
2020 Election Day Impacts for the Construction Industry
The implications of ballot outcomes are far-reaching for infrastructure and other construction-related issues
October 28, 2020
The Flathead County South Campus sky bridge in Montana designed by Cushing Terrell facilitates not only indoor pedestrian access between two buildings but also blends two eras of building architecture with visual continuity of independent materials. The enclosed pedestrian bridge comprised of two HSS steel Pratt trusses supported independently on concrete piers spans 95 ft.
Engineering Firm Launches Multidisciplinary Infrastructure Group
Cushing Terrell's multi-disciplinary group is focused on projects associated with the development of national and local infrastructure.
October 26, 2020
Microsoft Teams Image
Hops & Highways Episode Four: PPP Loan Forgiveness, Asphalt Paving Safety Tips & Build America Friday
Hops & Highways is your weekly newscast dedicated to the road building industry
October 23, 2020
Adobe Stock 344450945
How PPP Loans Can Challenge Revenue Growth for State DOT Contractors
Experts say there may be some long-term revenue-generating challenges that come from taking advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program loan
October 21, 2020
Top+100+cover
CG/LA Global Infrastructure Releases Strategic 100 Top North American Infrastructure Projects
This year’s rankings -- representing $350 billion in investments -- include an enhanced focus on innovative projects and the countries in which they’re based.
October 21, 2020