John Deere Now Offers JDLink Connectivity Service at No Additional Charge

Starting July 14th, 2021, customers will no longer need to renew their JDLink connectivity service subscription and can enable the service on any compatible machine in their organization at no additional charge. Additionally, once customers enable connectivity, they can select to automatically activate all future JDLink-compatible models, further streamlining fleet management.

With this update to the JDLink service offering, it is easier than ever before for customers to maximize machine productivity and minimize downtime.

“John Deere has offered telematics for well over a decade and the boost in machine monitoring and machine uptime has been an overwhelming benefit to our customers, “said James Leibold, product marketing manager, connected solutions, John Deere. “With the next phase of our JDLink™ offering, we are making it easier for customers to manage their fleets. Instead of needing to keep track of renewal dates by each machine, owners and fleet managers can look at monitoring their equipment holistically and can focus on what’s important – keep their job sites running.”

Available on most new models, JDLink telematics solution delivers valuable fleet insights directly into the hands of the machine owner or fleet manager. The service enables customers access to vital data, such as machine location and utilization, time in idle, fuel level, upcoming maintenance, machine alerts, and more, all from a web or mobile platform. Beyond machine monitoring, the solution also enables John Deere Connected Support, enabling the dealer to remotely identify critical issues and take action minimizing potential downtime or by remotely sending software payloads to ensure the machine is running efficiently.

The specific services, tools, and features available may vary depending on location and machines.