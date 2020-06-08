5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic

There’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you're looking to hire.

June 8, 2020
Lonnie Fritz
Caterpillar - Cat
Today&rsquo;s high unemployment numbers mean there&rsquo;s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.
Today’s high unemployment numbers mean there’s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team.

Though many businesses have had to furlough or lay off employees due to COVID-19, others — including many deemed “essential” in the construction industry — actually have seen the need for workers to increase. Of course, like everything else, there’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you’re looking to add to your team right now.

1. Get the word out

Given what we hear on the news every day, a lot of people assume no business is hiring. Unless you’re aggressive about communicating your openings — more so than normal — potential employees may not even think to look your direction. Make sure you post opportunities through all available channels, including local and national job boards, LinkedIn, Indeed and your own website.

2. Refresh postings often

In these times, people also are likely to assume a month-old job listing has already been scooped up by someone else. If you don’t fill positions right away, refresh them on a regular schedule so potential prospects know the job is still available.

3. Enlist your employees

You may already encourage current team members to share job opportunities with friends and family and via their social media networks — if not, now’s the time to start. You could even consider offering incentives to employees who bring in qualified candidates.

4. Consider past applicants

Last time you filled a position, chances are you encountered some other good candidates you just didn’t have room to hire. Take a look back in your files and reach out to those who met your qualifications. They may still be looking for work or interested in switching jobs.

5. Prepare to recruit and onboard remotely

Depending on restrictions in your area and your recruiting team’s comfort with in-person gatherings, you may have to conduct job interviews remotely. Thankfully, tools like Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts make that fairly easy. If your hiring process includes other steps — like a machine operating test — consider how to accomplish testing while complying with social distancing measures. Think about how to set up remote solutions for onboarding and new employee orientation, too.

Today’s high unemployment numbers mean there’s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team. Use these tips to find them and keep your business growing.

Related
100073862 3258032734228478 5033182490970292224 N
Post-Pandemic Tips for Recruiting the Construction Workforce
May 29, 2020
Before hiring legal counsel, make sure you ask, and get answers, to some serious questions.
Questions to Ask a Construction Lawyer Before Hiring
February 12, 2020
Recommended
12988168374 50ce1b608d C
UPDATE: Bill Easing PPP Loan Restrictions Signed into Law
Legislation allows a greater percentage of loan proceeds to pay for non-payroll expenses, proceeds to be spent for much longer than 8 weeks, extends repayment period if not forgiven
June 3, 2020
Otis Excavator
Meet the AEM Hall of Fame Inventors Who Literally Changed the World
As the deadline draws near to nominate new equipment Hall of Famers, here's a review of some inductees whose plows, shovels, lasers and more shaped the course of human history
June 4, 2020
100840977 10158016848170973 3566970137464537088 O
Draft of Surface Transportation Bill Released, Industry Calls for Bipartisan Support
The INVEST in America Act is a five-year, $494 billion bill that would increase highway and public transportation investment by 42 percent and 72 percent, respectively but also tries to address climate change at the same time
June 4, 2020
Latest
Plans &amp; Hard Hat 0520
New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster
Plans4Less and PipelineSuite collaboration enables clients to submit bids faster to win more contracts.
June 4, 2020
To get your business growing, you must realize the problem is likely you, the owner.
Why Isn't Your Company Growing?
Most companies stop growing when the business owner reaches their maximum level of what they can do themselves, micromanage, supervise, and control.
June 3, 2020
Aclaimant
Get Free Technology to Comply with OSHA’s COVID-19 Reporting Requirements
Sign up by June 15, 2020 for free access to Aclaimant coronavirus tools for incident reporting and contact tracing, site inspection best practices, digital notes and workplace webinar series
May 29, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 02 At 8 58 42 Am
Billd Partners with Procore to Help Contractors Manage Cash Flow
Payment solution integration with project management software makes material purchasing easier and more accessible.
June 2, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
How Equipment Financing Can Help Contractors Cope with the COVID Economy
Things to consider as you manage liquidity, cash flow and equipment needs in the face of pandemic business conditions.
June 1, 2020
Vladimir Solomyani R K Piu X Lq29 A Unsplash
A Formula for Equipment Cost Recovery
The more equipment you use, the more accurate equipment cost recovery techniques must be for bidding and reporting purposes.
May 28, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Challenge Your Thinking about Data Security to Gain a Construction Competitive Advantage
Construction software becomes a competitive advantage when it delivers actionable project insights.
May 25, 2020
Successful business owners have to be proactive, make changes, and take responsibility to achieve great results if they want to get to the next level, make more money, and grow.
Stop Making Excuses for Poor Business Results
When companies don’t get the results they want, it's not the competition, economy, customers or people; it’s usually the leader who isn't willing to change or accept accountability and responsibility.
May 20, 2020
Work Max Time Tracking App Employee Views Hours By Job Class In Cc1
Lift Construction Labor Productivity with a Time-Tracking App Using Face Recognition
Contractors pay an average of 4.5 extra hours of pay per employee, per week due to inaccurate information through time theft
May 18, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] Gilbane Building Co. Talks About How Coronavirus is Disrupting Building Materials Supply
Joe Piro of Gilbane Building Company shares the changes he anticipates as a result of the pandemic
May 18, 2020
Shawmut
Technology Makes Shawmut Projects Safer from COVID-19
Contractor takes on unprecedented risks by innovating new safety protocols integrated with new monitoring technologies
May 13, 2020
Abc Ppi Graph Apr 20
ABC: Construction Input Prices Fall 4.4% in April 2020
Drop in April construction input prices could help stabilize nonresidential construction sector.
May 13, 2020
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
[PODCAST] ABC Discusses Coronavirus Impact on Construction Activity and Materials
Associated Builders and Contractor's Mike Bellaman shares outlook for construction industry going forward.
May 11, 2020
Kienstra Ready Mix reduced its at-fault risk when it started using SmartDrive technology.
At-Fault Truck Collision Risk Reduced in 18 Months With In-Cab Video
St. Louis-based Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete has experienced a reduction in at-fault collisions since rolling out the SmartDrive video-based safety program in 2018.
May 11, 2020
Dodge Reforecast: COVID-19 Impact on 2020 Construction Starts
Dodge Data & Analytics adapts forecasts for residential and nonresidential construction through the coronavirus crisis and into their recovery
April 10, 2020
Jbk Top Construction Accounting Software2
Most Popular Construction Accounting/ERP Software
Annual JBKnowledge Construction Technology Report identifies contractors’ most-used software
April 17, 2020
Cat Command Autonomous Mine 59c03e01e1de5
How Construction Sites Might Dominate Development of Autonomous Vehicles
Market dynamics pushing automation to the top of off-road hauling cost-management priorities solidly back up the regulatory advantages
May 6, 2020
Weekly supervisor meetings, weekly quality and safety reports, final walk-through attendance and sign off are all steps to keep construction projects on time, under budget and with no punch list items to complete.
5 Steps to Build Construction Projects On Time and Under Budget
You can get your construction projects completed on-time and under budget without punch-lists or call-backs by following these simple proven systems from construction business coach George Hedley
May 6, 2020
Screenshot of an example conversation between members of fictional construction company, Wilson Fisks Development, shows different folders organizing information.
ASI General Contractors Saves Time, Boosts Profits With Redteam
Cloud software drives growth by creating one source of up-to-date information for the entire company, presiding over a 2.5% gain in profit for the general contractor
April 14, 2020
Base Image
[PODCAST] The Contractors Best Friend: New Ways to Find Employees Part 1
Finding talent can be difficult, but the team discusses new ways to find employees including Veterans and the younger generation.
April 29, 2020
Getty Images 1168266058
Five Budget Management Tactics for Small Construction Firms
Here are some approaches to help you get creative when managing small budgets in an environment with limited cash flow
April 28, 2020
Getty Images 1132482522
Five Ways Using Old Software Can Create New Challenges
Here are five risks that outdated technology presents your construction business, even if it seems like it's working just fine.
April 24, 2020
Getty Images 664557176
What is a Reasonable Profit in Heavy Construction?
Here’s how to back out from your answer to the question ‘How much do you want to earn as net, bottom-line profit?’
April 22, 2020
4 Ways Collecting a Deposit from Customers Helps Contractors Thrive
A deposit formalizes the client’s commitment, improves your cash flow, it can automate payments, cover out-of-pocket expenses, and save time
April 21, 2020