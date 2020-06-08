5 Strategies for Hiring During a Pandemic

Though many businesses have had to furlough or lay off employees due to COVID-19, others — including many deemed “essential” in the construction industry — actually have seen the need for workers to increase. Of course, like everything else, there’s a “new normal” for hiring and onboarding these days. Try out these five tips if you’re looking to add to your team right now.

1. Get the word out

Given what we hear on the news every day, a lot of people assume no business is hiring. Unless you’re aggressive about communicating your openings — more so than normal — potential employees may not even think to look your direction. Make sure you post opportunities through all available channels, including local and national job boards, LinkedIn, Indeed and your own website.

2. Refresh postings often

In these times, people also are likely to assume a month-old job listing has already been scooped up by someone else. If you don’t fill positions right away, refresh them on a regular schedule so potential prospects know the job is still available.

3. Enlist your employees

You may already encourage current team members to share job opportunities with friends and family and via their social media networks — if not, now’s the time to start. You could even consider offering incentives to employees who bring in qualified candidates.

4. Consider past applicants

Last time you filled a position, chances are you encountered some other good candidates you just didn’t have room to hire. Take a look back in your files and reach out to those who met your qualifications. They may still be looking for work or interested in switching jobs.

5. Prepare to recruit and onboard remotely

Depending on restrictions in your area and your recruiting team’s comfort with in-person gatherings, you may have to conduct job interviews remotely. Thankfully, tools like Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts make that fairly easy. If your hiring process includes other steps — like a machine operating test — consider how to accomplish testing while complying with social distancing measures. Think about how to set up remote solutions for onboarding and new employee orientation, too.



Today’s high unemployment numbers mean there’s likely a large pool of qualified candidates waiting to join your team. Use these tips to find them and keep your business growing.