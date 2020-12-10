2020 Is a Wrap!

By Jason Hurdis, Global Market Professional, Construction Materials Industry, Caterpillar Inc.

A year like no other is coming to a close, and you’re likely saying “thank goodness” (if not something stronger). As much as we’re all looking forward to bidding 2020 adieu, it’s important to set aside some time to look back. What went well that you can do more of going forward? What wasn’t so successful that you can do better in the months ahead? In addition to evaluating the obvious financial metrics — revenues, expenses, profitability — here are five other topics to add to your year-in-review list: