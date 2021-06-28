How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning

Pandemic wasn’t the only calamity of 2020 – 22 billion-dollar weather and climate events also set a US record for natural disasters

June 28, 2021
Lonnie Fritz
Caterpillar - Cat
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
Caterpillar Inc.

By Lonnie Fritz, Senior Market Professional, Construction Industries, Caterpillar Inc.

The pandemic wasn’t the only calamity of 2020. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the year was also a record-breaking one for natural disasters. The U.S. experienced 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate events — the most ever. The combination of severe storms, tropical cyclones, wildfires and drought cost the nation $95 billion in damages in 2020.

Here’s hoping 2021 is a much calmer year. But hope will only get you so far. With most construction work taking place outdoors, natural disasters can wreak havoc on a business. Projects may be delayed; employees may be unable to work; equipment and structures may be destroyed. Preparation is key to ensuring your operation weathers the storm. Here are some steps to take when disaster strikes:

Before: make plans for protection

  • Develop a response plan for natural disasters common in your area. Be sure to include a site-specific evacuation strategy, so if your employees need to leave quickly, they can do so safely. Ready.gov is a great resource for emergency response, crisis communication, disaster recovery and other plans.
  • Check your insurance. Are you protected against the type of disasters (fires, floods, etc.) that may occur in your location? Is the amount of coverage enough to protect your business and bottom line if damage is severe? It’s smart to review your insurance annually and make updates as needed.
  • Establish a safe location where you can store equipment and supplies in an emergency. Don’t forget about protecting company assets, including important paperwork and electronic data.
  • Implement an emergency communications strategy for employees and clients. Discuss emergency preparedness plans with your clients as part of the project planning process and identify steps to keep their work safe.
  • Have supplies handy. There’s no need to stockpile, but don’t wait until there’s a mad rush, either. If you work in a hurricane-prone area, for example, gather items like ground anchors, duct tape, rope, sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and wire. Portable generators and fuel are always a good idea.
  • Be ready to act. Take advanced warnings seriously and don’t wait until the last minute to start preparing or take action.

After: assess, evaluate and ask for help

  • Wait until after danger has passed and authorities have given the all-clear before you begin to assess damage. Share what you learn with employees and clients, who will be anxious for updates.
  • Conduct a comprehensive assessment. Take photos, document what’s been damaged or destroyed and get in touch with your insurer as soon as possible to get the claims process rolling.
  • Know your options for financial assistance. The U.S. Small Business Administration is a good place to start. Cat Financial also offers natural disaster assistance.

You’ve heard the old saying, “Failing to plan is planning to fail.” Don’t let a natural disaster catch you by surprise and destroy the business you’ve built. Taking a few simple steps to prepare now will put you one big step ahead when it comes to recovery and rebuilding.

Related
02 Jobs Not Worth 600x400
When It Pays to Be Picky: Jobs Not Worth Taking
June 28, 2021
Adobe Stock 46803135
Know What You’re Getting Into with Disaster Recovery Projects
September 28, 2020
It's better to be safe and prepared than sorry if a natural disaster does occur.
4 Natural Disaster Preparedness Tips for Construction Contractors
June 4, 2019
Plan for Disaster Before It Strikes
May 17, 2013
Recommended
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning
Pandemic wasn’t the only calamity of 2020 – 22 billion-dollar weather and climate events also set a US record for natural disasters
June 28, 2021
106800859 2547557838841607 5749796800231112438 N
Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Set to Boost Economy
Shares of top construction firms were already seeing a momentum shift last week after the President endorsed the $1.2 trillion framework. The plan is expected to encourage widespread economic recovery through 2026 and create 775,000 new jobs.
June 28, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Keys to More Effective Virtual Meetings
How to optimize virtual meetings to make them most effective.
June 9, 2021
ISM PMI report June Manufacturing Index at a glance
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Economy continues to expand, increasing production demand, while manufacturers face supply and workforce shortages.
June 1, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6: Spotting Talent in Today’s Workforce
Try different approaches to spot the existing talent in your employees -- The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6
May 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (9)
Construction Digitization: Understanding the Impact on Profitability
Studies show that if construction companies invest in digitization while also continuing to embrace new materials and advanced automation, they could see a 50-60 percent increase in their overall productivity
May 24, 2021
01 Summer Safety 600x400
8 Simple Tips for Summer Safety
Warm weather and plenty of daylight make summer a busy season for construction. But with hotter temperatures and longer days come increased health and safety risks.
May 19, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Collaboration, Collective Intelligence and War in Construction
COVID-19 accelerated maturity of collaboration technology and made users more receptive than ever; here’s how to define what collaborating can do to improve construction performance and profit
May 19, 2021
Mohawk Valley Materials started as a New York women-owned business doing federal and state contract work with more specialized equipment.
Digital Makeover of a $10M Contractor’s Estimating Charts a Path to $20M
Three-state sitework firm expands nationwide, adding heavy civil capabilities, working with integrated estimating, equipment and project-cost management software
May 17, 2021
Cat Logo
[ON DEMAND WEBINAR] Your Next Excavator: Unearth Bigger Savings
March 2, 2021
View
With so many excavator options available, how do you make the right excavator choice?
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 5: Machine Choices – Matching Machines to Project Needs
Brad Humphrey talks with application specialists from Caterpillar about how to choose the right equipment to match any job.
May 12, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 107359397
'I Love the Smell of Construction in the Morning'
Every morning at a construction site, you can gather in all that is about to happen. Here's to smelling success and to never forget we work for the best industry.
May 3, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 4: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 2
Part two of the discussion focuses on the maintenance aspect of electric construction equipment.
April 28, 2021
TargetDocs program
Subcontractor App Connects Paperwork, Communication
TargetDocs, a Maryland-based technology startup, received entrepreneurial startup funds for its subcontractor app.
April 21, 2021
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
A good subcontractor can be hard to find. Caterpillar's Jason Hurdis shares tips for finding reputable subcontractors in your area and how to vet them to make sure you get the expertise you want.
April 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
Caterpillar's electric drive construction equipment is saving fuel and increasing component longevity.
April 14, 2021
Egnyte Industry Platform Image
Cloud-based Platform Helps Boost Project Efficiencies
Platform maximizes productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms on site and off.
March 31, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Customer Perspective - What’s the Value/Benefit of Customer Value Agreements
How can customer value agreements can improve construction equipment uptime?
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
makibestphoto_Adobe.Stock
The Smartphone: Your Construction Business-Development Secret Weapon
To truly unleash the power of the people who play a business-development role within your firm -- people whose primary value takes them often into the field -- arm them with these three key mobile CRM capabilities
March 29, 2021
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test is a ninja warrior obstacle course with built-in technicians skills tests.
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test Proves Heavy Mechanics are Tech Ninjas
Caterpillar’s latest Trials video pits a group of dealer equipment techs against a skills-challenging obstacle course to highlight the essential talent these high-demand pros bring to heavy industry
March 24, 2021
02 4 Technologies 600x400
4 Technologies Made to Enhance Construction Productivity and Safety
No company can afford to increase productivity without working ‘smarter.’ Here are four machine technologies that can help boost your productivity AND safety performance.
March 17, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021