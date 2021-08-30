Getting into the Equipment Technology Game? Start with These 4 Steps

The construction industry was fairly slow to embrace technology, but the pace of adoption has sped up dramatically in recent years. Why? The proof is in the performance. A recent report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce finds that most contractors believe advanced technologies can enhance safety (79%), increase productivity (78%) and improve scheduling (75%).

If you’re ready to get off the sidelines and get into the equipment technology game, follow these four steps to help make the selection and configuration process a smoother one.

1. Define your goals

On today’s machines, you can use technology for almost any task – grading, loading, compaction, fleet management and even remote operation. Before you start narrowing down your options, it’s smart to identify exactly what you’re trying to accomplish on your jobsites. Are you looking to increase accuracy and speed? Reduce rework? Help inexperienced operators? Enhance safety? Be more competitive? Once you’ve defined your requirements, your equipment dealer can help you match the right technologies to your goals.

2. Dig into the details

Chances are you’re not a tech expert – and that’s okay. There are no dumb questions when it comes to equipment technology, so don’t be afraid to ask your dealer to explain or clarify anything you don’t understand or find confusing. To begin, be aware of available technologies and consider the technology that your operation will benefit from. Next, look into the application details by asking these common questions: What are the differences between built-in and add-on aftermarket technologies? What are the reasons to choose 2D versus 3D grade technology? What kind of training and support are available for technology products? What sort of payback can I expect and how quickly? (Simple calculators like this one can help answer that last question, too.)

3. Try before you buy

Check with your equipment dealer to see if the technology you’re interested in is available in the rental fleet or demo area. You can read about the benefits of grade control or payload weighing all you want, but there’s no substitute for using these tools in a real machine and getting a firsthand experience with how they work. You may discover a technology you thought would offer big benefits isn’t the right fit for your operation – or one you were unsure about actually delivers more value than expected. These are great things to find out BEFORE you make a financial investment.

4. Give it some time

Remember the first time you tried to use a smartphone or set up the GPS navigation in your car? There’s always a learning curve with technology, so be patient with any early challenges and give yourself – and your operators – some time to adjust. Once your team is comfortable with the new systems, then you can start evaluating the advantages.

Remember, you don’t have to go all in, all at once, on equipment technology. Work with your dealer to start small. Choose one product designed to help you address a specific need or goal. Then, as you and your team gain more confidence with technology-enabled operation, you can add to your portfolio – and start adding up the benefits.