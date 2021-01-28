Aggreko’s Solar PV Installation Will Help Gold Fields Reduce Energy Costs and Carbon Emissions

Construction’s greatest asset to an energy efficient and clean future is its ability to cut energy costs and carbon emissions — an initiative that Aggreko is helping propel with the installation of a Solar PV System at the Salares Norte Mine.

Scientists say that carbon emissions must be cut in half by 2030 to avoid irreversible climate impacts, states 2035 The Report by Goldman School of Public Policy.

In an attempt to reduce carbon emissions, Aggreko, a global leader in temporary power, heating and cooling, partnered with Gold Fields to install a Solar PV System that will save Gold Fields $700,000 per year in energy costs and reduce carbon emissions by 10,511 tons.

“To be a sustainable company means we have to manage our impact on society, which includes the environment, our people, the communities in which we operate — and our customers. We do all this to the highest standards of integrity and honesty,” said Chris Weston CEO, Aggreko.

This project is subsequent to Aggreko’s previous work on the Granny Smith Gold Mine in Western Australia. The company delivered a 22-milliwatt gas power station to Gold Fields Australia, reducing its carbon footprint and implementing renewable energy solutions for 20 percent of new power requirements.

Aggreko and Gold Fields have worked hand-in-hand to develop a plan, that will span 10 years, to provide a reliable and sustainable power solution that will reduce costs and carbon emissions at the Salares Norte Mine.

Due to the geographic location and strict government regulations, Aggreko will supply the first hybrid installation in Latin America consisting of three platforms. Platform 15 will contribute 0.9 milliwatts, Mirador Alto will supply 5.9 milliwatts and Platform Botadero will provide 3.1 milliwatts — totaling 9.9 milliwatts of solar capacity.

The challenges:

The open-pit gold mine, located in the Andes Mountain Range, is seated at an altitude of 4,500 meters and is not connected to a local power system.

The government in Chile, Latin America requires a minimum of 20 percent renewable power for all mining operations.