Cummins Releases Standard Enclosure Solutions for Natural Gas Generator Models

Cummins Inc. has introduced the new factory-designed 1-2MW natural gas standard enclosures to the U.S. gas market. These new enclosures are specially designed for standby, peaking, and combined heat and power (CHP) application requirements and can operate seamlessly with other generators.

This new series of enclosures are pre-designed with 85 dBA or 70 dBA sound attenuation options at 23 ft. offering a unique plug and play solution to fit a diverse range of gas power needs. Compatible with two Cummins generator models in 1100kW and 2000kW power nodes, the CHP enclosures can offer up to 83.4% and 88.6% of total system efficiency, respectively.

All new standard enclosures are built with serviceability in mind, offering ample space around the generator to facilitate servicing, while keeping a compact enclosure design requiring a smaller footprint. A removable intake hood has been added for easier accessibility from the service technicians and greater access is provided at one side of the enclosure to fill and drain the coolant system. Safety systems providing warnings, balance of plant alarms, and shutdown notifications have been embedded providing greater control of the site’s operation.

These natural gas enclosure solutions are offered as a fully integrated package including piping, cooling, and wiring requiring minimal power connections during the on-site installation phase. Available with pad or roof mounted radiators, these enclosures provide greater flexibility to choose what best fits the site’s needs.

Additionally, variable speed fans are incorporated within every enclosure package for optimum ventilation while maintaining low energy consumption.

“Cummins is releasing high quality, cost-effective, plug-and-play standard gas generator enclosure solutions, which enable shorter production lead-times, fast installations, and improved serviceability. With easy to install components, built-in safety features, and remote monitoring capabilities, customers can be assured that their sites will operate reliably without incurring additional maintenance, labor, and installation costs,” said Lucio Kroll, general manager for Cummins North America Gas Business.

Coupled with the above capabilities, customers can expect shorter lead times and faster setup due to the pre-installation support and rapid response. Best-in-class aftermarket capabilities are offered through Cummins Integrated Gas Sales engineers, who are supported by Cummins global distribution system of service technicians, engineers, and parts that are on hand to assist at every stage of the process, from site review to testing and commissioning.