First All-Electric Asphalt Paver Launched in Germany

The first version is the blueprint of the production model that Dynapac will manufacture

July 26, 2021
Dynapac North America LLC
KWS

The world's first 100% electric asphalt paver is now on test jobsites in Europe. The first production model is currently being realized by KWS, part of VolkerWessels Infrastructure, in close collaboration with UMS (developer), Dynapac (manufacturer) and Van der Spek (dealer). 

The official introduction took place last week at the manufacturer UMS in Oss. The development of the first electric asphalt spreading machine gained momentum with the project Innovation Strip Kloosters A58, a project that Gebr. Van Kessel (part of VolkerWessels Infrastructure) is commissioned by Rijkswaterstaat. The asphalt spreading machine will be tested on this project along with several others in 2021.  

The first version is the blueprint of the production model that Dynapac will manufacture.    

"The advantages of the machine in terms of durability are great," KWS said in a release. "There are no local emissions of CO2 or particulate matter and this directly contributes to the improvement of the living environment, wherever the machine is used. After a number of test projects this year, this spreading machine will be fully involved in KWS's projects in 2022."

There have already been electric rollers introduced to the market, but this is the first all-electric paver in use. 

"We are very proud to participate in the electrification of our SD2500CS finishing machine, together with our customer KWS and our partners VDS and UMS." Axel Mooren vice president, business unit pavers at Dynapac said. "This project fits perfectly into our strategic Z.ERA program, where we reduce emissions step by step for each of our products, without sacrificing our performance."

