Equipment
Rental
Concrete
Asphalt
Business
Technology
Profit Matters
Sign Up
Search
New Equipment Directory
Spec Guides
Video Network
Magazine
Events
Podcasts
Advertise
Equipment
Latest Updates: Construction Supports Coronavirus Efforts
Updated 4/28/2020: The construction industry has always been willing to step up in times of need and the coronavirus crisis is no exception.
Becky Schultz
April 28, 2020
SkillSignal Compiles Multiple Sources’ Guidance on Construction COVID-19 Protection
April 27, 2020
[SURVEY] Paycheck Loans Save Construction Jobs as COVID-19 Project Cancellations Rise
April 24, 2020
[PODCAST] How Cloud Software Slashes Contractor’s Risk as it Quells Office Intrigue
April 27, 2020
Five Ways Using Old Software Can Create New Challenges
April 24, 2020
OSHA Considers Employer’s Good Faith Efforts in Enforcement During Pandemic
April 24, 2020
Recommended
Business
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
New study shows two-thirds of the construction industry is experiencing project delays and 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months
Dodge Data & Analytics
April 28, 2020
Construction Safety
[PODCAST] Head Protection Moves Beyond Hard Hats to Maximize Safety
Learn how advances in head protection design help to enhance safety and tailor this critical PPE to jobsite applications.
April 22, 2020
Profit Matters
How To Position Your Construction Business for Any Economy
Smart business owners watch for warning signs that the business climate is changing, and make adjustments to position their companies for a changed economy
Association of Equipment Manufacturers
April 3, 2020
Latest
ACI Foundation Funds Research Projects
The ACI Foundation’s Concrete Research Council (CRC) selected eight research projects to receive grants this year.
April 29, 2020
Coronavirus-related Agency Closures Halt Licensing of New Truck Drivers
Updated 4/28/2020: Closure of state DMVs and CDL training facilities risks undermining the country’s ability to respond and recover from COVID-19
April 28, 2020
Five Budget Management Tactics for Small Construction Firms
Here are some approaches to help you get creative when managing small budgets in an environment with limited cash flow
April 28, 2020
Latest Updates: Construction Supports Coronavirus Efforts
Updated 4/28/2020: The construction industry has always been willing to step up in times of need and the coronavirus crisis is no exception.
Becky Schultz
April 28, 2020
B2W Software Enhances B2W Schedule with Comprehensive Trucking Management Capabilities
Contractors Can Now Schedule and Dispatch Trucking along with Employees, Equipment and Materials within Centralized, Online B2W Platform.
B2W Software Inc.
April 28, 2020
MAX USA Corp. Introduces a New Large Jaw Cordless Rebar Tying Tool
MAX USA Corp. launched its new large jaw cordless rebar tying tool, the TwinTier RB611T.
Max USA Corp
April 28, 2020
Featured Videos
Construction Technology
[VIDEO] TRICK 3D Uses AR, VR and 3D Animation to Promote, Sell or Rent Equipment
In this video chat, learn how TRICK 3D provides a high-tech platform for dealers and other construction equipment owners to promote, sell or rent equipment remotely via mobile devices, and could even provide hands-off training.
April 23, 2020
[VIDEO] Propeller Discusses Its Solutions for Surveying Earthmoving Projects
April 23, 2020
Samara Explains How Its Fleet Management Products Can Increase Efficiency and Safety
April 23, 2020
[VIDEO] What's Trending on ForConstructionPros Today?
April 23, 2020
[VIDEO] Four Keys to Worker Retention
April 23, 2020
B2W Enhances Schedule App with New Trucking Management Capabilities
April 22, 2020
Mack Trucks Academy Offering Free eLearning
Mack Trucks Academy Offering Free eLearning Courses for High Schools, Secondary Technical Schools to train potential diesel technicians.
Mack Trucks Inc.
April 28, 2020
GPS Technology Can Improve Paving Operations
To keep track of the trucks, their maintenance and their productivity, Smith Construction uses FleetWatcher Materials Management System
April 28, 2020
Near Miss Data Suggests Late Locates of Buried Utilities are Underreported
Report shows that the quality of near miss data submitted by excavators is higher than that of their damage reports
Common Ground Alliance
April 28, 2020
Coalition Urges Congress to Take Swift Action to Protect American's Healthcare Coverage
Coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) urges swift action to protect health care coverage in response to the COVID-19 crisis
April 28, 2020
NPCA Offering Free Webinar Series on Navigating Business Through COVID-19
NPCA is offering free webinars for the precast concrete industry with best practices for navigating your business through the COVID-19 era.
National Precast Concrete Association
April 28, 2020
6 Keys to Creating a Strong Construction Brand Identity
A strong brand identity highlights the best attributes of your business and can help drive sales for your construction business.
Ashlee Brayfield
April 28, 2020
AEC Excellence Awards 2020 Call for Entries
For the AEC Excellence Awards 2020, an even greater focus will be placed on innovation and creative uses of technology.
Autodesk
April 28, 2020
Survey Shows Contractors Concerned About Longer-term Impacts of COVID-19 Crisis
New study shows two-thirds of the construction industry is experiencing project delays and 87% expect to see their businesses impacted in the next three months
Dodge Data & Analytics
April 28, 2020
IPAF Sees Year of Rising Membership, Steady Training Growth
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019.
International Powered Access Federation (IPAF)
April 28, 2020
Oscillating Rollers Well-Suited for Thin Asphalt Lifts
Thin lift pavements and abrasive aggregates are tough on rollers but oscillation technology, coupled with hard steel, make these rollers ideal for these applications
April 28, 2020
U.S. Total Industrial Production
Plan for quarterly production to decline into the latter half of 2020.
April 28, 2020
U.S. Leading Indicator
Plan for the U.S. industrial economy to decline during the coming quarters.
April 28, 2020
U.S. Private Nonresidential New Construction
Annual construction is declining from a mid-2019 peak.
April 28, 2020
Construction Machinery, New Orders:
As many measures of the U.S. economy are projected to undergo recessions in 2020, expect new orders to decline this year.
April 28, 2020
U.S. Heavy-Duty Truck Production
Production will fall below the year-ago level imminently, and decline is expected to persist through late this year.
April 28, 2020
U.S. Total Public New Construction
Construction site closures across the country are likely to hinder growth in this market in the coming one to two quarters.
April 28, 2020
New TruckIT Web and Mobile App for the Heavy Civil Construction Supply Chain
The UI/UX redesign of the web portal and mobile app delivers enhancements and new features, including TruckIT’s paperless ticketing system with mobile capability for DOT inspectors
TruckIT
April 27, 2020
SkillSignal Compiles Multiple Sources’ Guidance on Construction COVID-19 Protection
Free document offers detailed best practices from the construction industry’s top safety professionals for coronavirus safety in various types of construction work
April 27, 2020
Towing Test: New 2020 Ford F-250 with 430 hp 7.3L V8
PickupTrucks.com road tests the 2020 Ford F-250 with the new 7.3L V8 to see how it performs and measure fuel economy towing a load
Ford Motor Company
April 27, 2020
LafargeHolcim Proposes New Board Members
Two new members will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of LafargeHolcim at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.
LafargeHolcim North America Inc.
April 27, 2020
Terex Provides an Important Business Update Regarding COVID-19
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing equipment, is providing a business update regarding health and safety, liquidity, and cost reduction actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Terex Corporation
April 27, 2020
97% of Utility Contractors Deemed Essential to Keep America Working
Large majority of NUCA survey respondents indicate work backlog is remaining constant or rolling with work stoppages
April 27, 2020
Strict Military Construction Dust Standards Met Using Atomized Mist
The DustBoss® DB-30™ (manufactured by BossTek) helped Southwest Concrete Paving Company (SWCP) maintain the proper moisture levels needed for high-grade concrete production of an airfield tarmac.
BossTek
April 27, 2020
How to Combat Inadequate Flow of Your Asphalt Plant Hot Oil System
It's important to know how the system works and what can cause problems
April 27, 2020