Volvo Construction Equipment to Divest Blaw-Knox Paver Business to Gencor Industries

The deal, expected to be finalized in Q4 2020, will allow Gencor to manufacture, develop and market the North American paver product line under the Blaw-Knox brand.

July 31, 2020
Volvo Construction Equipment
Volvo Ce To Divest Blaw Knox Paver Business To Gencor Industries
Volvo Iron Mark

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has signed an agreement to divest the North American Blaw-Knox paver business and associated assets to Gencor Industries (Gencor), a leading manufacturer in North America of asphalt plants, soil remediation plants, combustion systems and heat transfer systems to the road and highway construction industry. 

The Blaw-Knox brand dates back over a century when, in 1917, Blaw Collapsible Steel Centering Company merged with the Knox Pressed and Welded Steel Company. The firm made its first road paving equipment in 1929 and the brand has since gone on to build an enviable reputation in the paving segment in North America.

The Blaw-Knox business and associated assets will shift to Gencor, including the transfer of the manufacturing production line currently located in Shippensburg, PA. Gencor has announced that it plans to continue the manufacturing of the Blaw-Knox paver line in South Central Pennsylvania and move to a location in Letterkenny Township.

The deal, which is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2020, will allow Gencor to manufacture and develop Volvo CE’s current North American paver product line and market it under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor has announced that it will continue marketing and servicing the Blaw-Knox paver line through selected Volvo CE dealers in North America.

“Gencor is a strong player to take on the Blaw-Knox paver range, as it has extensive expertise in the asphalt industry and a good reputation for quality and customer success,” commented Melker Jernberg, president of Volvo CE. “We see this agreement as being a win-win for us and Gencor. It maintains a valuable product offer to Volvo CE customers, as well as securing dealer distribution and servicing of Blaw-Knox branded paver products in North America.”

Marc G. Elliott, president and director of Gencor Industries, also commented, “With our already strong position in the asphalt industry, this acquisition will afford Gencor access to the venerable brand of Blaw-Knox, and provide an entry into the hot mix paver segment. We are committed to the long-term growth and development of the Blaw-Knox brand.”

Recommended
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Shimmick construction crews construct monoliths for a new navigation lock as part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project.
House Changes Funding Mechanisms in New 2020 Water Resources Development Bill
Sends legislation to the Senate authorizing nearly $9B for 38 Corps projects, committing more Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund money and shifting share coming from Inland Waterways Trust Fund
July 30, 2020
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry&rsquo;s Safety and Health Codes Board voted to approve an emergency temporary standard on infectious disease prevention in response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Virginia Enacts First State COVID-19 Emergency Workplace Safety Standard
Oregon moves toward writing a similar enforceable safety standard and Washington takes a different approach to regulating COVID-19 safety on the job
July 29, 2020
Ihs Markit
Engineering and Construction Costs Decline Again After Brief June Reprieve
Labor prices moved back into negative territory after briefly jumping above the neutral mark in June as new projects and investments are delayed
July 29, 2020
