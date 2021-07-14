BROCK Adds Heat & Storage Systems Manager

BROCK announces the addition of Greg Jones to the company. Jones fills the newly created position of manager – heat and storage systems. In his role he will oversee the BROCK Heat and Storage Systems Group.

Jones comes to BROCK from Heatec, Inc. where he spent the last 30 years working in both the engineering and sales of thermal hot oil heaters, liquid asphalt storage tanks, emulsion plants and other related equipment.

“We are thankful and excited to have Greg Jones join our team," Ben Brock, president and CEO of BROCK, said. "Greg is an industry expert with three decades of successful experience in thermal hot oil heaters and liquid asphalt storage tanks along with other heat and storage products. We are fortunate to have him leading the day-to-day operations of our heat and storage group. Today, our team as whole has over 650 years of successful hot mix asphalt equipment industry experience. We once again want to thank our customers for their support! Without them our growth is not possible. Stay tuned for more announcements as we move ahead!”