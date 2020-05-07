It started with training for horizontal directional drill owners and operators. Then came vacuum excavation training. Now, with the introduction of four new modules, more underground construction and outdoor professionals from around the globe can take advantage of Ditch Witch Certified Training.

The new modules include training for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and the Roto Witch Drilling Attachment.

“As jobsites get tighter and tighter, and new operators enter the workforce, it’s important that everyone has the training for safe and proper equipment operation,” said Brian Grim, Ditch Witch product training and development manager. “No matter your role – machine owner, project engineer, operator or installation crew member – understanding the equipment is very important to maintaining a safe jobsite.”

The training modules are designed to be delivered both online and in person to be as convenient and effective as possible. Online training modules are available at no cost by visiting https://www.ditchwitch.com and registering for a free MyDitchWitch account. In-person training is available at any global Ditch Witch dealer.

The modules vary in length, depending on the type of product being studied, from 30 minutes for smaller units to several hours for more complex subjects like HDD operation. Testing is provided to ensure those taking the modules are retaining the information.

“Keeping our customers safe and productive is job number one for us at Ditch Witch,” Grim said. “These training modules allow us to provide operator and safety training to our customers anywhere in the world at any time of the day.”

The new training categories were selected based on customer demand.



