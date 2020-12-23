OSHA Accepts Nominations for Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is accepting nominations for individuals to serve on the Advisory Committee for Construction Safety and Health. The 15 member group advises the Secretary of Labor and Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health on developing standards and policies affecting the construction industry.

OSHA is seeking nominations for 14 members with experience and expertise in construction-related safety and health issues to fill five employee, five employer, two state safety and health agency positions, as well as two public representative vacancies. The members generally serve two-year staggered terms, except the representative designated by the Department of Health and Human Services and appointed by the Secretary of Labor, who serves indefinitely.

Nominations may be submitted at http://www.regulations.gov, the Federal eRulemaking Portal, by mail or facsimile. Read the Federal Register notice for submission details. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 8, 2021.