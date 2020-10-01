Office TeleREMOTE for SmartROC DTH Drill Rigs

Epiroc's Office TeleREMOTE is designed to control SmartROC DTH drill rigs*, MK I (based on RCS 4 platform) from a remote location.

Option to select the stand-alone TeleREMOTE solution or to update any existing BenchREMOTE to a TeleREMOTE by connecting it to a Wireless Local Area Networ k



Operator uses the Hole Navigation System for accurate positioning

Geofence function ensures that the rig stays within the predefined area

remote rigs fitted with multiple cameras which provides the Office TeleREMOTE operator with a 360-degree view all around the machine

Consists of a suitable work desk with adjustable height and ergonomically designed operator controls mounted on it

Two controls and operator display are the same as in the drill rig cabin

Also includes a server rack with Epiroc Automation Common Machine Server (ACMS), a video system and a safety system capable of handling one remote drill rig, with an option to be extended up to nine drill rigs, in increments of one