The Miami Condo Collapse: Everything We Know (So Far)

With all the reports on the collapse of Miami's Champlain Towers South Condo Building, ForConstructionPros.com are combing through everything we can find bring you details of the story all in one spot.

June 28, 2021
Jonathan Kozlowski
The collapse of Miami's Champlain Towers South Condo Building is one of the biggest and most tragic stories of the year. Here at ForConstructionPros.com we're combing through all the information we can in order to bring you a full view of the story, all in one spot. 

Updated June 28: 150 people missing; 10 confirmed dead; No definitive cause has been identified.

How You Can Help

As reported by the New York Times, at roughly 1:30 a.m., the residents of the Champlain Towers Condo Building in Miami, Fla. were startled awake by fire alarms, debris, and "the ground trembling." Reporters Giulia Heyward, Richard Fausset, and Jack Healy interviewed Bruno Treptowwho lived on the eighth floor of the building. The collapse consumed half of the building, stopping at the edge of Treptow's living space. He's quoted saying, "The hallway's gone."

Constructed in 1981, the Champlain Towers South Condo building was 13 stories tall, housing 136 units with a parking garage beneath the building. Described on the condominium's website, the building is located just steps from the Atlantic ocean, and featured a pool deck and access to a sandy beach, with "year-round ocean breezes." For context, the location is set on the south side of Surfside (located north of Miami Beach) on a peninsula/island of sorts between the Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic ocean. 

Units were comprised of one, two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,200 ft.2 to 4,500 ft.2. As reported by Curt Anderson of the Associated Press on Monday, June 28, 2021, released minutes from 2018 had board members claiming the building was in "very good shape." However, the AP report surfaced documents that show "no evidence any of the critical concrete structure work ever started."

Apparently, residents were instructed that they had to pay a "fair share" of the multi-million dollar assessment by July 1. 

The Big Question: Why

While investigations are still underway, it's been said that it will likely take a long time to determine the cause of the collapse. However, New York Times reporters Mike Baker, Sophie Kasakove, Christopher Flavelle, and Mitch Smith, report that the town released documents that showed evidence that an engineering consultant noted "major structural damage" to a concrete slab below the pool deck with "'abundant cracking' and crumbling of the columns, beams, and walls of the parking garage." This report was done in 2018 and, reportedly, work was planned to be underway to address the issue. 

The report from Morabito Consultants (MC) has been released online. Due to the location, with exposure to the ocean's saltwater and hurricanes, it's not surprising there are numerous accounts of waterproofing issues and cracking in the concrete slab edges of balconies. Structurally, MC recommended that the entrance/pool deck concrete slab be removed and replaced entirely. However, all the failed slab areas were underneath brick pavers, decorative stamped concrete, and plantersall requiring waterproofing replacement. 

Excerpts from the report:

Many of the existing pavers on the pool deck are cracked and showing moderate wear and tear from years of being exposed to the elements. The pavers do not appear to pose any hazard to the building occupants and are currently not in need of replacement. The joint sealant was observed to be beyond its useful life and are in need of complete replacement. However, the waterproofing below the Pool Deck & Entrance Drive as well as all of the planter waterproofing is beyond it useful life and therefore must all be completely removed and replaced. The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially. MC approach to the repair of this structure is different from what is specified in contract documents in numerous aspects.    

MC's suggested repairs included the removal of "all pavers, decorative concrete paving, setting beds, concrete topping slab, and waterproofing down to the reinforced concrete structure; repairing the concrete structure as deemed necessary; pouring a sloped bonded concrete overlay that will be sloped to drain; installing a new waterproofing membrane, protection board and drainage panels on the new sloped surface; and placing new pavers/decorative concrete slabs over a sand setting bed. New stainless-steel dual-level drains will be installed at all existing drain locations that will collect rain water at the surface of the pavers and at the waterproofing level. This system will assure that all water that penetrates to the waterproofing layer will be able to flow freely to the deck drains, resulting in an extended life for the replacement waterproofing membrane. This system also provides extra protection for the existing reinforced concrete structure and allows future membrane repair/replacement to be completed more economically. The repairs to all planters will be completed in a similar manner."

The report then discusses the parking garage and slabs:

Abundant cracking and spalling of varying degrees was observed in the concrete columns, beams, and walls. Several sizeable spalls were noted in both the topside of the entrance drive ramp and underside of the pool/entrance drive/planter slabs, which included instances with exposed, deteriorating rebar. Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion. All cracking and spalling located in the parking garage shall be repaired in accordance with the recommendations of ICRI (International Concrete Repair Institute).

MC visual observations revealed that many of the previous garage concrete repairs are failing resulting in additional concrete cracking, spalling and leaching of calcium carbonate deposits. At the underside of Entrance/Pool deck where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks. The installed epoxy is not continuous as observed from the bottom of the slab, which is evidence of poor workmanship performed by the previous contractor. The injection ports were not removed, and the surfaces were not ground smooth at the completion of the injection. Leaching of calcium carbonate deposits in numerous areas has surely caused CTS to pay to repaint numerous cars. This leaching will continue to increase until proper repairs are completed. MC is convinced that the previously installed epoxy injection repairs were ineffective in properly repairing the existing cracked and spalled concrete slabs. MC recommends that the Entrance/Pool deck concrete slabs that are showing distress be removed and replaced in their entirely. Unfortunately, all of these failed slab areas are under brick pavers, decorative stamped concrete and planters which require completed waterproofing replacement. All repaired concrete slabs located in the parking garage are to be repaired in accordance with the recommendations of ICRI.

The building was meant to begin repairs as "part of required structural recertification for buildings at 40 years of age." With the original construction done in 1981, it was just past this 40-year recertification requirement.  

However, many experts say there may be more involved. Theories, so far, include the potential of removing a structural support column over the years; a sinkhole; problems with the foundation; and possibly more. Of course, there's a chance that this could be the cause of a combination of many issues instead of a single problem.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Mayor Danielle Levine Cava have announced that a full investigation would be done. 

Both the American Red Cross and the Miami mayor have come forward announcing that they have all the donations and supplies volunteers can handle. Instead, people are encouraged to donate money. A number of funds have been set up:

Sources:


Stay tuned to ForConstructionPros.com for the latest updates. 

