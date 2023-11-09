Work Starts On New Design For Florida Bridge

Infrastructure contractor Superior Construction and WSP begin construction of Brooks Bridge, Florida, in $171 Million project.

November 9, 2023
Jonathan Kozlowski
Superior Construction
Brooks Bridge Construction Begins In Florida
WSP

The family-owned infrastructure contractor, Superior Construction, along with WSP, an engineering, environment and professional services firm, have been hired by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to replace the John T. Brooks Bridge.

While construction is underway, the existing bridge will remain in place through the first two phases of construction to minimize traffic impacts. Superior and WSP expect to complete the project by August 2027. 

Estimated to cost $171 million, the project's design introduces one of the nation's first unbonded flexible filler internal tendons spliced girder system. This requires the team to design and construct two new parallel shared-use bridges over the Santa Rosa Sound to increase capacity and improve traffic flow between Okaloosa Island and Fort Walton Beach. 

According to the release, the State Road 30 (US 98) Brooks Bridge Project will provide a vital, multimodal transportation link and improve safety for this popular vacation destination. Protective barrier walls will separate new 12-foot-wide shared-use paths, featuring scenic overlooks and shade structures, from traffic. 

Superior Construction and WSP have devised solutions to ensure work will be environmentally friendly based on the community's priorities. Pedestrians and cyclists are to benefit from additional parking and a new recreational area beneath the bridge. Brooks Bridge Construction Begins In FloridaWSP

The New Brooks Bridge

  • Will measure 2,111 ft. (793 feet longer than the current one)
  • Will feature six travel lanes (three eastbound and three westbound) versus the current four-lane structure
  • Vertical clearance will increase to 65 ft. (from 50 ft.) in compliance with U.S. Coast Guard regulations.
  • Will allow better traffic flow by eliminating one existing traffic signal - extending past the U.S. 98/Santa Rosa Boulevard intersection
  • Additional drainage improvements
  • A new roundabout
  • Intersection improvements 

Brooks Bridge Construction Begins In FloridaWSP

Safer boat access will also be prioritized. According to the announcement, there have been two incidents in which barges have struck the Brooks Bridge or bridge fenders since 2013. The new design will increase the structure's resilience which is crucial since it serves as a hurricane evacuation route. 

Related
Adobe Stock 449287933
Construction Technology Becomes a Focus of Federal Infrastructure Funding
July 11, 2023
A photo taken from a helicopter by Editor Brandon Noel, riding courtesy of All-Out Parking Lots.
What The Rapid Repair of I-95 in Philadelphia Says About America's Infrastructure
June 26, 2023
Combined with existing funding, the IIJA will distribute $1.2 trillion during the next 10 years on projects such as roads, bridges, public transit, broadband and clean energy.
When Will the IIJA Infrastructure Act Really Start to Impact the Market?
May 7, 2023
Lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, have pointed to the Brent Spence Bridge as a project that could benefit from the IIJA spending package.
Priority on Bridges in Infrastructure Bill Aims to Improve Safety & Supply Chain Issues
November 17, 2021
Recommended
Concrete Carbonation & The Life Cycle
Op-Ed: Considering Concrete Carbonation Across its Complete Life Cycle
Carbonation naturally reduces one of the world's most-used building materials' carbon footprint but it's important to calculate carbonation's effect beyond the cement kiln, across all phases of the concrete life cycle.
January 26, 2022
What ASTM D8505 FRP Means for Concrete Contractors
How ASTM’s New FRP Rebar Spec Enables Concrete Contractors
The ASTM D30 Committee announced an additional standard specification for the fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) reinforcement bars. Here’s what that means for the concrete contractor and concrete construction.
May 31, 2023
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
Sponsored
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum can complete projects up to 3-4 times faster and last 15 times longer than a standard carbide drum.
November 2, 2023
Latest
Concrete Carbonation & The Life Cycle
Op-Ed: Considering Concrete Carbonation Across its Complete Life Cycle
Carbonation naturally reduces one of the world's most-used building materials' carbon footprint but it's important to calculate carbonation's effect beyond the cement kiln, across all phases of the concrete life cycle.
January 26, 2022
IMO pumps are designed for a range of applications, from asphalt processing and heated storage to railcar, barge and ship loading and unloading, as well as refinery residuum transfer and storage.
CIRCOR Showcases Rotary Screw Pump Solutions
IMO pumps are designed for a range of applications, from asphalt processing and heated storage to railcar, barge and ship loading and unloading, as well as refinery residuum transfer and storage.
November 6, 2023
How The Concrete Industry Can Maximize Its Moment In The Sun
Op-Ed: How The Concrete Industry Can Maximize Its Moment In The Sun
Despite the big headlines and interest in the industry, take patience and caution as even as we launch into the decarbonized era.
October 30, 2023
Monolithic Concrete Pours Drive Efficiency For Concrete Contractors
Pouring Concrete With The Times
How monolithic concrete placements can drive efficiency for today's concrete construction contractors.
November 1, 2023
Though compact, the Revojet provides performance equal to Aquajet’s Power Pack 270 with a standard configuration of 2,800 bar and 40 liters/minute (40,610 psi and 10.6 gal/minute).
Aquajet Unveils Revojet 270 High-pressure Pump for Hydrodemolition Projects
Though compact, the Revojet provides performance equal to Aquajet’s Power Pack 270 with a standard configuration of 2,800 bar and 40 liters/minute (40,610 psi and 10.6 gal/minute).
November 3, 2023
Upgrade Your Masonry Cutting Game with Lightning-Fast Technology
Sponsored
Upgrade Your Masonry Cutting Game with Lightning-Fast Technology
Taller segments, superior diamonds, and SPEED-Edge slot design make these Cut-Off Discs game changers!
November 1, 2023
Pasted Graphic 8
Valtec Showcases OmniPoly Dynamic Flex Poly Trowel Blade
This product is for use on power trowels for controlling dark burnish marks on new concrete floor installations.
November 2, 2023
With the Brokk machine Jamba Construction demolished 1,200 cubic yards of concrete and lava, completing 60% of the overall demolition.
High-End Builder Finds Robotic Solution for Historic Demolition Project
Jamba turned to a Brokk 160 robotic demolition machine to demolish the historic Belvedere Lava House.
November 10, 2020
QUIKRETE Efflorescence Removal
What is Efflorescence? How to Prevent, Treat and Remove White Discoloration from Concrete
When efflorescence appears, it can be an unsightly problem for your concrete project.
May 28, 2020
Due to cyclical increases in solar flare activity, GNSS device makers should be releasing updated firmware for GNSS receivers. Read more to learn who this will affect, when, and what steps are suggested.
An Important Message for Contractors Relying on GNSS Receivers
Increasing solar flare activity means contractors should update firmware for their precision GNSS hardware, and a Trimble expert provides insights and tips on what to expect.
October 24, 2023
From the keynote speech during the ACI 2022 Fall Convention.
ACI Are Recognizing These People At Its Fall Concrete Convention
Each year the American Concrete Institute recognizes a collection of people for their outstanding contributions and dedication to the organization and the industry.
October 23, 2023
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
Sponsored
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum
EDCOs NEW PCD Drum can complete projects up to 3-4 times faster and last 15 times longer than a standard carbide drum.
November 2, 2023
Everything Is Change
Everything Is Change
You’ve probably heard me say something along the lines of how exciting it is to be within the concrete industry right now. I say it because ... it is.
October 27, 2023
Leading payroll vendor ADP has launched a construction-specific human capital management (HCM) product that will compete with established construction-specific HCM products.
Payroll Leader ADP Gets Vertical with Human Capital Management for Construction
The company enters the market for construction HCM software—what it means for contractors looking for a solution and those already using other construction HR software.
October 25, 2023
Blastcrete Hires Patrick Bridger As Business Development Manager
Blastcrete Hires Patrick Bridger As Business Development Manager
With 35 years of experience in the shotcrete industry, Patrick Bridger joins Blastcrete Equipment.
October 25, 2023
Leo Zhang
Leo Zhang of The Conco Companies Earns Gaining Strength Award
The Emerging Leaders Committee of the American Society of Concrete Contractors, presented its Gaining Strength Award to Leo Zheng, Virtual Construction Manager for The Conco Companies at the 2023 ASCC Annual Conference.
October 24, 2023
Concrete Conventions Tradeshows Events For 2024
Concrete Conventions & Tradeshows For 2024
From decorative to construction - a shortlist of conventions, conferences, and tradeshows for the concrete industry in 2024. Which are you planning on attending?
October 24, 2023
Machine hour readings from FleetWatcher equipped assets flow through to populate B2W modules, thus eliminating the manual input of this information.
Earthwave FleetWatcher Integrates with B2W Software
Machine hour readings from FleetWatcher equipped assets flow through to populate B2W modules, thus eliminating the manual input of this information.
October 24, 2023
Increase Productivity With Mobile QC for Concrete
Increase Productivity With Mobile QC for Concrete
Mobile quality control technology for concrete contractors can help avoid extra expenses and wasted time. Real-time mobile data ensures quick and accurate information about the testing process.
September 15, 2023
Above and below: Properly placed/supported reinforcement will result in properly located reinforcement in the slab. Consult manufacturers' literature for maximum chair and other support spacing and use a 12-inch minimum reinforcement spacing so workers can avoid walking on the reinforcement.
How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
Steel reinforcing bars and welded wire reinforcement provide crack width control in nonstructural slabs-on-ground.
May 21, 2020
How GPR Helps Finding Utilities or Cables In Concrete Safe and Easy
How GPR Helps Finding Utilities or Cables In Concrete Safe and Easy
Before demo begins ... how ground penetrating radar technology can help make detecting rebar safe and easy while avoiding the hidden dangers within concrete.
October 16, 2023
Ceco Concrete Construction & The Conco Companies Join ACI PRO
Ceco Concrete Construction & The Conco Companies Join ACI PRO
The ACI Center of Excellence for Advancing Productivity has announced that Ceco Concrete Construction and The Conco Companies as its first members.
October 19, 2023
Ascc Safety Awards 2023
ASCC 2024 Safety Awards
Winners of this year's Safety Awards were announced during the 2023 American Society of Concrete Contractors Conference.
October 17, 2023
Upgrade Your Masonry Cutting Game with Lightning-Fast Technology
Sponsored
Upgrade Your Masonry Cutting Game with Lightning-Fast Technology
Taller segments, superior diamonds, and SPEED-Edge slot design make these Cut-Off Discs game changers!
November 1, 2023