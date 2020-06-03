National Safety Month: OSHA Guidelines on Staying Safe at Work

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has a number of resources, posters and guidelines for staying safe in the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest resources were published in June, just in time for National Safety Month in June.
One poster lists steps all workplaces can take to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus, including 10 infection prevention measures every employer can implement to protect workers' safety and health during the coronavirus pandemic. Safety measures include:
- Encourage sick workers to stay home
- Encourage covering coughs and sneezes
- Provide hand washing stations or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Limit worksite access to essential workers
- Establishing flexible worksites and staggered work shifts
- Discourage workers from using other workers' phones, desks and other work equipment
- Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment
- Use Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleaning chemicals with label claims against the coronavirus
- Follow manufacturer's instructions when using cleaning products
- Encourage workers to report health and safety concerns
The new poster is available for download in English, or Spanish. Visit OSHA's Publications webpage for other useful workplace safety information.
OSHA has also published Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a guide book to help workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.
Visit OSHA's coronavirus webpage for more information.