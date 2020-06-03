National Safety Month: OSHA Guidelines on Staying Safe at Work

Wearing personal protective equipment is one way to stay safe on the jobsite.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has a number of resources, posters and guidelines for staying safe in the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest resources were published in June, just in time for National Safety Month in June.

One poster lists steps all workplaces can take to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus, including 10 infection prevention measures every employer can implement to protect workers' safety and health during the coronavirus pandemic. Safety measures include:

Encourage sick workers to stay home

Encourage covering coughs and sneezes

Provide hand washing stations or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Limit worksite access to essential workers

Establishing flexible worksites and staggered work shifts

Discourage workers from using other workers' phones, desks and other work equipment

Regularly clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment

Use Environmental Protection Agency-approved cleaning chemicals with label claims against the coronavirus

Follow manufacturer's instructions when using cleaning products

Encourage workers to report health and safety concerns

The new poster is available for download in English, or Spanish. Visit OSHA's Publications webpage for other useful workplace safety information.

OSHA has also published Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, a guide book to help workers and employers learn about ways to protect themselves and their workplaces during the ongoing pandemic.

Visit OSHA's coronavirus webpage for more information.



