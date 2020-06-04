New Construction Software Alliance Helps Contractors Submit Bids Faster

A new alliance between two construction technology software firms is helping users submit bids and distribute large format hard copy and electronic plans faster and at a fixed rate for all members of a project team anywhere in the country -- often the same day -- for as little as $1 per page.

Brian Burke, President of Plans4Less.com, a pioneer in fixed-rate large-format document reprographics, announced a new collaborative effort with PipelineSuite, a pre-construction bid management software service that has been used by general contractors, subcontractors and their suppliers across the U. S. for 20 years. Rick Dill, President/CEO of PipelineSuite joined Burke in making the announcement.



PipelineSuite was designed by construction industry veterans. It’s highly customizable and integrates with other construction applications to make jobs easier and more efficient. This is the fifth construction tech software alliance formed by Plans4Less in recent years. Other partners include Procore, Autodesk BIM 360, and Bid Express.



“It’s all about delivering critical hard copy or electronic documents where and when it’s needed, quickly and on time,” says Burke, who has spent his entire career in reprographics and printing. “Our integrations provide the ability for our customers order to print plans directly from the platforms they use every day.” The faster owners, architects, engineers, contractors and subcontractors can turn digital project files into large format prints, the sooner their team can review and complete RFP’s and submit their bids. And these plans are especially helpful at the job site. We’re committed to help our clients meet deadlines, enabling them to submit bids on time and win contracts.”



Integrated software solutions improve the preconstruction process regarding improved speed, better collaboration, plus savings in time, money and headaches. This capability is of enormous benefit to property general contractors, developers, architects, engineers, contractors and subs. While bid and construction documents are distributed electronically, Plans4Less.com’s network of reprographics associates across the country means that plans will be delivered to team members within 24 hours or less.



Scott Sanders, Senior Project Manager for D. E. Harvey, a large Houston-based General Contractor with such iconic clients as Allstate, Baylor University, and Dell, said, “We found value and savings by integrating bid management software with Plans4Less capabilities. We order plans from Plans4Less from the Construction Management software. We use their national network of print partners and appreciate their no-surprises, fixed-rate pricing. Construction management software, literally, helps us keep everyone on the same page.”



Combining PipelineSuite software with Plans4Less.com has many advantages:



Integrated solutions to improve speed, collaboration, plus time and money savings



Next day turnaround within 24 hours, often same day

Large format plans for as little as $1 per page – a savings of about 70% over competitors’ fees.



Burke says the best part about Plans4Less’s tech integrations is that the user can order plans directly from the platform they’re using – No need for extra logins and keystrokes. He says, “It’s frictionless so, for example, you can switch between PipelineSuite and Procore without having to download and re-upload plan files for ordering.” Plans4Less also works with other software integration platform users.