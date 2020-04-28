- Annual New Orders were down 7.4% in January. New Orders are mainly driven by U.S. macroeconomic conditions. As many measures of the U.S. economy are projected to undergo recessions in 2020, expect New Orders to decline this year.
- Actions taken to contain or mitigate COVID-19 are evolving. If construction markets are disrupted for a prolonged period, it would impose further negativity on this sector.
Construction Machinery, New Orders:
As many measures of the U.S. economy are projected to undergo recessions in 2020, expect new orders to decline this year.
April 28, 2020