ALL Family of Companies Adds 16 Link-Belt Cranes to Fleet

The package includes four of the brand new TCC-800 80-U.S.-ton teleboom crawlers, the sixth teleboom crawler model Link-Belt has introduced.

June 12, 2020
Link-Belt Construction Equip.
Tcc 800 Ce 2020
Link-Belt
Link Belt Construction Equipme 10947782

The ALL Family of Companies has added 16 new Link-Belt cranes to their fleet, slated for delivery in the coming months.

The package includes four 60-U.S.-ton HTC-8660 truck cranes, four 50-U.S.-ton TCC-500 teleboom crawlers, four 80-U.S.-ton TCC-800 teleboom crawlers, one 140-U.S.-ton TCC-1400 teleboom crawler, one 100-U.S.-ton 100 RT rough-terrain crane, and two 200-U.S.-ton 248-HSL lattice-boom crawlers.

“Link-Belt truck cranes are staples of our daily taxi fleet, and the addition of the rough terrain and crawler cranes will help in supporting our bare rental fleet,” said Joe Ruddell, retail sales manager of Dawes Rigging & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies. “The variety Link-Belt offers helps us to serve a wide range of customer needs.”

The TCC-800 teleboom crawlers are the sixth teleboom crawler model Link-Belt has introduced. “To us, it’s an ideal upgrade from the TCC-750 that we’ve loved and relied on for years,” said Ruddell. The TCC-800 offers similar features to the TCC-750, but with five more tons of capacity and five more feet of full-power telescopic boom, for a total of 120 ft.

The TCC-800 is the first Link-Belt teleboom crawler crane to feature the variable and monitored track position system (V-CALC), which lets an operator run the crane with the crawlers in asymmetric configurations.

“Link-Belt’s 50- and 80-ton TCC units can be transported in single loads. That makes them an economical choice for customers,” said Ruddell. “Both the TCC-500 and TCC-800 will see a lot of use on power line jobs, small steel, and precast plank projects.”

Ruddell noted fully retractable booms and variable track widths let the teleboom crawler cranes work in tight spaces where conventional crawlers can’t go. “That will make them a very popular choice for all types of projects,” he said.

Also brand new is the RT 100, a two-axle rough-terrain crane that replaces a three-axle version. It is expected to be popular for a variety of work, including bare rental, mid-sized steel and iron work, precast projects, and setting rebar for foundations.

Delivery of the 16 new cranes has already begun and will continue throughout 2020. The final units will be delivered in 2021.

Related
Multiple Link-Belt cranes work in downtown Seattle.
Link-Belt Cranes Operate Around-the-Clock on Seattle Project
June 10, 2020
The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.
ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program
May 7, 2020
Recommended
Getty Images 1213159240
OSHA Answers Persistent Questions about Face Coverings, Surgical Masks and Respirators in the Workplace
Coronavirus page answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic related to social distancing with cloth face coverings, employees' requirements to provide coverings and protocols for care of coverings
June 10, 2020
Silver And Gold Coins 128867
How to Reduce Wasted Time on a Job
Tips on how reducing wasted time on a job can save you money
June 10, 2020
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this February
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this February
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. Save on fuel and maintenance, increase productivity, and protect your team. Speak to our team to find out more.
April 3, 2020
Latest
Nccco
NCCCO Announces 25th Anniversary Celebrations
Kicks off celebration at CONEXPO 2020.
March 12, 2020
With torque ratings from 80,000 N-m up to 450,000 N-m, the new Spicer Torque Hub Crawler Crane Drives offer flexible packaging and gear ratios to meet manufacturer preferences for tracked and wheeled applications.
Dana Incorporated Introduces New Series of Spicer Torque-Hub Drives for Crawler Cranes, Large Tracked Equipment
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today launched a new series of eight Spicer Torque-Hub drives, expanding the company’s offering of drive and motion technologies for crawler cranes and other large tracked vehicles.
March 10, 2020
Simulations used in the Leading Safety Works simulation program will be based on actual events rooted in construction or utility applications.
Crane Industry Services Introduces Behavioral Simulation Safety Training Certification
The Leading Safety Works program establishes critical, effective and lasting connections between project and people strategies
March 10, 2020
Liebherr Mobile Crane Ltm1120 4 1 300dpi
4-Axle Mobile Crane
Liebherr creates a four-axle crane that easily compares to a five-axle crane with improved features.
March 5, 2020
James Sullivan Eszr Btk Q F8 Unsplash
ANSI Pushes New Aerial Work Platform Safety Standards Effective Date to June 1
Effective date for the new A92 standards have once again been delayed amid appeals.
March 3, 2020
Link-Belt 100RT
Link-Belt Cranes CONEXPO 2020 Preview
February 21, 2020
Potain Mrh 175
Potain Debuts MRH 175 Tower Crane, Will Focus On High-rise and Home Building at CONEXPO 2020
The MRH 175's fixed counter jib and topless structure facilitate fast erection and dismantling, as well as making it more compact for transport
February 17, 2020
Grove At Conexpo 2020 1
Grove GRT8120 Rough-terrain Crane
The Grove GRT8120 is one of five new Grove models that Manitowoc Cranes will show at CONEXPO 2020.
February 17, 2020
Dsc 6930
Global Crawler Crane Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2025
Growth in oil & gas, clean energy and infrastructure investment will help drive the crawler crane market.
January 27, 2020
Liebherr Hs 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane 300dpi
HS 8200 Duty Cycle Crawler Crane
Liebherr's HS 8200 duty cycle crawler crane is an ideal machine for extraction work and has the capability of not only using a dragline bucket but also a grab.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Lr1800 1 0 Crawler Crane 300dpi
LR 1800-1.0 Crawler Crane
Liebherr's 880-ton LR 1800-1.0 crawler crane is designed as an industrial crane for jobs with a luffing jib and derrick system.
December 20, 2019
Liebherr Ltm1650 8 1 Mobile Crane 300dpi
LTM 1650-8.1 Mobile Crane
Liebherr's LTM 1650-8.1 8-axle mobile crane travels with an axle load of 26,400 lb. complete with its 177-ft. telescopic boom and the front supports.
December 20, 2019
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this February
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this February
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. Save on fuel and maintenance, increase productivity, and protect your team. Speak to our team to find out more.
April 3, 2020
Scott Cannon Ceo Big Rentz
Equipment Rental Industry Trends of 2019 and 2020
BigRentz CEO Scott Cannon discusses construction equipment rental trends in 2019 and projections for 2020.
December 2, 2019
Miron Lake Mills School (31)
NCCCO to Remove Physical Requirement for Crane Operator Certification Eligibility
The decision was made because physical demands placed on a crane operator change according to crane type, configuration and operating environment
November 18, 2019
21 Lc1400(4)
21LC1400 Flat-Top Crane
The Comansa 21LC1400 flat-top crane will be availabl ein two versions with maximum load capacities of 55 or 66 tons
October 31, 2019
Maxresdefault 5db0bcee608c5
[VIDEO] Venturo Logic Controls Improve Safety for Hydraulic Cranes
The system incorporates radio remote control and other safety features to prevent overload, multiple operator alerts for safety and an LCD display that provides real-time, historic and diagnostic data.
October 23, 2019
Grove And National Crane To Show Utility Strength At Icuee 2019 1
Manitowoc Cranes Highlights Three Cranes at ICUEE 2019
Manitowoc Cranes showcases the Grove GHC30 telescoping crawler crane, National Crane NTC55L boom truck and National Crane NBT30H-2 TM boom truck
September 20, 2019
Cmlabs Tandem2
Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' Mobile Crane Simulator Training Pack includes a simulated mobile crane tandem lift exercise, competency demonstration exercise and objective tools for employers to assess crane operator skills
September 12, 2019
Kobelco
[VIDEO] A.H. Beck Foundation Uses Kobelco Cranes on Deep Bridge Foundation
Cranes drill and provide assist on a bridge foundation. One of the cranes was being used for earthworks on a 96-in.-diameter shaft that will reach 270 ft. deep.
August 5, 2019
The Group&rsquo;s total lifting equipment line now includes more than 80 models, including rough-terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, lattice and telescopic boom crawler cranes, truck cranes and more. Shown is the Demag AC 220-5.
Tadano Lift Equipment Portfolio Grows to 80+ Models with Demag Acquisition
Tadano completed the acquisition of Demag on August 1, bringing together two lift equipment leaders
August 1, 2019
Terex Tower Cranes In Warsaw 2
Terex Tower Cranes Erect EU's Tallest Building
With a total height of 1,017 ft., the office complex will be the tallest building in the EU, towering over Warsaw, Poland
June 24, 2019
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane Rear
Maintainer H8524 Service Crane
Hydraulic telescopic crane provides a maximum lift capacity of 8,500 lbs. and a reach of 24 ft. 6 in.
June 11, 2019
Maxresdefault 5cfe7a2807a4c
[VIDEO] Construction Crane Collapses During Storm, Killing 1
On June 9, 2019, one person was killed and 6 others injured after a construction crane fell onto an apartment building during strong winds
June 10, 2019