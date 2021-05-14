Link Belt TCC-1400 Crane Aids in 16-Story Project

Derr and Isbell Construction LLC. receives contract for a 16-story project in a historic downtown Dallas neighborhood for its positive reputation in structural steel and precast projects — utilizing a Link Belt crane, a TCC-1400, to complete the project.

May 14, 2021
Chantal Zimmermann
Link-Belt Cranes
Tcc 1400 Derr Isbell 001
Link-Belt Cranes
Link Belt Construction Equipme 10947782

The TCC-1400 Link Belt Telescopic crawler crane came in handy while trying to maneuver city streets in downtown Dallas while obeying strict government restrictions. The 140-ton crane was able to place the final panels of the project in a 23-foot alleyway with ease due to its 16.5-foot turning radius.

Derr and Isbell Construction LLC. of Euless, Texas, known for lifting structural steel and precast, was contracted to work on The Stack, a 16-story project in Deep Ellum, placing more than 250 precast panels on the new building. Most of the panels were 20 feet high and 15 feet wide, and placed up to 100 feet above ground level.

“Rotating the large panels from the street went very smoothly,” said TCC-1400 Operator, David Walker.

Per Link- Belt PR:Tcc 1400 Derr Isbell 002Link-Belt Cranes

  • The mixed-use development was a total of 474,000 square feet.
  • The Link-Belt crane was rented from HOLT Equipment of Irving, Texas.
  • The tallest and heaviest precast concrete section weighed as much as 38,600 pounds.
  • The TCC-1400 used its 10-foot fly for two winch line picks to rotate the panels for placement.
  • Two series of rolling blocks rigged with sufficient chokers lifted the panels off the trucks.
  • Another two series of rolling blocks with four-pick points attached to the top side rotated the panels upright.

All Information provided by Link Belt Cranes and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.

Related
Lbc
Link-Belt Appoints Sandy Hammonds to Board of Directors
January 21, 2021
Multiple Link-Belt cranes work in downtown Seattle.
Link-Belt Cranes Operate Around-the-Clock on Seattle Project
June 10, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 12 At 2 15 22 Pm
[VIDEO] Link-Belt Showcases Prototype Technology for Excavators
March 12, 2020
Lbx Con Expo News Release 1 1600x900
New Link-Belt Machines and Technology Solutions at CONEXPO 2020
February 10, 2020
Recommended
Cu Back Pain Kevin Neuburger Adobe Stock Images
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Lifting Isn't the Only Reason for Construction Back Pain
Most-read construction stories include when to use walk-behind trenchers, stand-on skid steers, and vacuum excavators, how to gain visibility into construction material delivery, Construction News Tracker, another measure of construction’s supply problem
May 13, 2021
Phishing Awareness Flyer Jaws
The Biggest Cybersecurity Threats for Rental Business Owners
There has never been a better time to make sure that your rental business’ data and cybersecurity practices are up-to-date and running efficiently. The first step is learning about the threats like phishing, insider threats, and more.
May 13, 2021
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance , increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
May 1, 2021
Latest
The Kobelco SK270SR is one of the excavator models which will use a Yanmar engine.
Kobelco Forms Engine Supply Agreements to Enable Restart of U.S. Excavator Production
Yanmar and Isuzu will provide engines for some Kobelco excavators and cranes produced in North America, enabling the restart of U.S. production.
April 20, 2021
Liebherr Earth Moving 2020
Liebherr Group Achieves Over 10 Billion Euros in 2020 Turnover Despite Pandemic Conditions
Despite a 12% decline compared to 2019, the company views its financial results as “satisfactory” given the special challenges and extraordinary conditions of the past year.
April 20, 2021
Airpes is a manufacturer of lifting, weighing and below-the-hook equipment.
New Technical Director of the Airpes Americas Shows Promise for Future
Airpes America names Alex Lozano as technical director to interface with customer engineers and field labor teams — utilizing his skillset and experience.
April 16, 2021
Anglemyer 86110 001
Anglemyer Crane Rental Completes a Tandem Crane Lift of 60,000 Pounds
Anglemyer Crane Rental deployed a Link-Belt HTC-86110 hydraulic truck crane and a Link-Belt ATC-3275 all-terrain crane to complete a refurbished water bridge, using a tandem lift procedure.
April 16, 2021
Adobe Stock 48194984
The Construction Industry Needs More Fall Prevention Awareness, OSHA Believes
OSHA holds a voluntary event, May 3 -7, that encourages a break in production to spread the importance of fall prevention — an important event for the crane industry.
April 16, 2021
Get faster, safer connections with Brandt’s dedicated pin grabber coupler.
Sponsored
Get faster, safer connections with Brandt’s dedicated pin grabber coupler.
Built for safety and optimized for Deere, the dedicated pin grabber coupler delivers strong, safe coupling with your John Deere attachments.
May 1, 2021
Img 3428
Crane Industry Services Highlights Technology in Workforce Development During Construction Trade Show
CM Labs Simulations will host a virtual event on April 20 and 21, featuring demonstrations, sessions, and networking, including a discussion with panelists from CIS and NCCER on “Using Innovative Technology for Workforce Development.”
April 9, 2021
Toshiaki Ujiie
Tadano Group Improves Global Presence
The Tadano Group aims to serve its global customers by implementing an initiative to combine leading equipment, technology and expertise in one location — under the Tadano name.
April 7, 2021
TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device
Tenna Launches its TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck
The TennaBLE Beacon Steel Puck device is designed for autonomously tracking the location of equipment parts and attachments.
March 30, 2021
Gtc
Railroad Construction Company Inc. Partners a Tadano GTC-900 with a GR-1000
Railroad Construction Company Inc. purchases a Tadano GTC-900 for future work in New Jersey alongside the previously purchased Tadano GR-1000.
March 22, 2021
Lift All Crane Services New Grove Truck Cranes Navigate Roads With Ease 04
Lift-All’s New Grove Truck Cranes Hit the Road
Lift-All Crane Service adds two additional Grove truck cranes, the TMS9000-2, to its crane fleet due to its compact dimensions and enhanced drivability.
March 22, 2021
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sponsored
3 months FREE vehicle tracking this Fall
Sort your vehicle tracking with Quartix. || Save on fuel and maintenance , increase productivity, and protect your team. || Speak to our team to find out more.
May 1, 2021
Screenshot 2021 03 18 130401
Link-Belt Announces Top Five Distributors for 2020
Link-Belt announces the top five distributors for 2020 based on overall performance in the marketing and sales of Link-Belt cranes.
March 18, 2021
Gr1300 Xl4 006
Tadano GR-1300XL-4 Rough Terrain Crane
Tadano announces the new GR-1300XL-4 rough terrain crane for the North American market, featuring a 290 horsepower Cummins B6.7 engine, Tadano Smart Chart, and a six-section boom with an extended reach of 183.7 feet.
March 15, 2021
191025 Urw Rendering@2x Small
25 Liebherr Tower Cranes Help Create a Cosmopolitan District
Züblin tasked 25 Liebherr top-slewing tower cranes to help construct the Überseequartier district in Hamburg — a part of the HafenCity urban development project.
March 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 244856471
Crane Industry Services Prepares Operators for NCCCO Crane Operator Certification
Crane Industry Services prepares crane operators by providing a CIS study guide, interactive classroom exercises and hands-on practice time on CM-Lab simulators — preparing operators for the NCCCO Mobile Crane Operator Certification.
March 10, 2021
Andrew Soper, Product Manager, Telescopic Trucks and All-Terrain Cranes
Link-Belt Cranes Appoints Andrew Soper as Product Manager
After seven years at Link-Belt Cranes, Andrew Soper accepted the position to become the new product manager of telescopic trucks and all-terrain cranes, effective March 5, 2021.
March 10, 2021
Adobe Stock 179035673
Global Mobile Crane Market Anticipates Long Journey to Recovery, Despite Positive Outlook
Recovery in construction, shipping, and oil and gas will be key elements to increasing mobile crane sales in 2021 — leading to uncertainty on crane sales, though the long-term outlook is positive.
March 10, 2021
Dee26049 F089 4486 A1e4 C2f1766b2fb1
Restoration is ‘Live at the Roxy’ Theatre, an Iconic Edmonton Landmark
The 1938 Roxy Theatre, which burnt down in 2015, is undertaking a renovation that is set to be completed by November of 2021— a project assisted by Mammoet.
March 5, 2021
2021 02 10 Mc Hard Pr 02
Bigge's New Location is the Largest Crane Maintenance Facility in Gulf Coast History
Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. opens a 160,000-square-foot crane maintenance facility in Houston, Texas, marking its position as the largest crane maintenance facility in the gulf.
March 4, 2021
Adobe Stock 243370693 (1)
Manitex International Achieves the Highest Consolidated Backlog in Three Years
Manitex International, Inc. reported a backlog that has surpassed $80 million as of January 31, 2021, driven by the consistent increase in the PM Group's articulated crane and aerial product orders.
March 1, 2021
F a wilhelm Adds Two Grove Grt655 Ls To Support Its Expanding Operations And Increasingly Complex Workloads 01
Wilhelm Deploys Grove GRT655L Rough Terrain Cranes to Fast-Track Projects
Two Manitowoc Grove GRT655L rough-terrain cranes were put into action immediately after the machines joined F.A. Wilhelm’s crane fleet in late January — showcasing its ability to fast track projects.
March 1, 2021
Fiber Tech Super Duty Pad
FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads
DICA introduces the FiberTech Super Duty Outrigger Pads, featuring crush ratings of up to 600 psi, 13 layers of quad axial continuous glass fibers and vinyl ester resin, and one inch thick FiberTech Pads.
February 24, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021