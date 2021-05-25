View of the new CHKD Mental Healthcare facility jobsite scheduled to open in 2022.

When it comes to lifting heavy loads and building sturdy structures, contractors have to choose wisely when choosing equipment. Structures, such as the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter’s (CHKD) parking facility, demand high lifting capacities to get the job completed.

The hospital, located in Norfolk, Virginia, began construction in 2019. Once complete, the structure will be a 14-story, 60 bed facility that will offer healthcare, research-based treatments, academic training programs for child psychiatrists and community involvement.

During construction, Structural Unlimited LLC was subcontracted to build the accompanying parking structure — consisting of pre-cast double tees and wall panels. To complete the project, the company deployed a Liebherr Crawler Crane, the LR 1300.1 SX, with a lifting capacity of 330 tons.

This particular crawler crane has the functionality to reach a hoist height of up to 644 feet with the implementation of a super lift attachment — providing an edge on crane competitors that would only be able to lift lesser wight at lower heights.

“Liebherr’s reputation for developing reliable, high performing products were part of my decision to purchase Liebherr LR 1300’s,” said Andy Merrell, owner of Structural Unlimited LLC.

To begin the project, the first floor was completed with a total of 19 feet and 10.5 inches in height, accommodating ambulance entry into the parking garage.

The project was completed in April 2021, about four months after the contractor began, conducting about 12 hours of work a day. On the job, the LR 1300.1 SX handled precast wall panels, weighing between 50,000 to 90,000 pounds.

During the project's life span, Structural Unlimited LLC was faced with the challenge of making sure the luffing jib tip remained underneath the Liebherr tower crane located on the same jobsite. However, with proper planning, the job went smoothly without any problems.

Liebherr LR 1300.1 SX crawler crane features: Liebherr USA, Co.

Main Boom Length: 95 feet

Luffing Jib Length: 125 feet

High horsepower engine

Carbon fiber pendants

Boom-up and down assistance system

Quick assembly and disassembly

Used in steel erection, pre-cast and infrastructure work

Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughters mental health facility:

The CHKD Mental Healthcare Facility will be providing in-patient and outpatient services and will feature an indoor and outdoor recreation area and expressive creativity center for individual and group therapy.

The impressive healthcare facility will cost about $224 million at completion.

The new addition is schedule to open in 2022.

Information provided by Liebherr USA, Co. and edited by Chantal Zimmermann.