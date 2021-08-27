Pinnacle Cranes Becomes the First Magni Authorized Dealer in the Carolinas

Magni Telescopic Handlers, a provider of rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, announces that Pinnacle Cranes has become the first Magni authorized dealer in the Carolinas.

Jim Mackinson, President of Pinnacle Cranes, says, “Pinnacle is pleased to join the Magni family of North American dealers. The Magni rotating and heavy lift telehandlers are a great complement to our current product lines. They are a versatile tool that will be a great asset on projects in North Carolina and South Carolina. This addition allows Pinnacle Cranes to continue to be the number one lifting equipment source in the Carolinas.”

In addition to Magni, Pinnacle, headquartered in Midland, North Carolina, is the authorized dealer for Link-Belt Cranes and Manitex boom trucks in North and South Carolina.

“We are excited to be partnering with Pinnacle Cranes to grow the Magni brand in the Carolinas. It’s an exciting market for our rotating and heavy lift telehandlers, and we’re excited to grow the market with Pinnacle,” says Joe Leinwol, Chief Sales Officer at Magni.