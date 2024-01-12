Yanmar CE Returns To ARA 2024, Debuts The New V7

Following its absence in 2023, Yanmar Compact Equipment has announced that it will be returning to The ARA Show in 2024. Their return drives on the debut of their brand new V7 Wheel Loader for the North American market. Of course, Yanmar will also feature its latest equipment product lineup.

The ARA Show is scheduled for February 19-21 in New Orleans. Yanmar CE will be exhibiting at booth 5213.

According to the Jan 12 announcement:

Select mini excavator models including the ViO17-1E, ViO35-6A and ViO55-6A shown onsite will be available for rental companies to order at the booth. Customers can reach out to their local dealers ahead of the event for pre-show specials. Yanmar compact track loaders will not be available for order at the show, but rental companies can inquire directly with their local dealer for quotes.

Thrilled to return to the city, Matt Deloglos, vice president of commercial for Yanmar Company Equipment North America says, “We are eager to head to New Orleans and to engage with rental companies and discuss how our product lines can benefit their fleets.”

The new 9,370-pound, 47.6-horsepower V7 wheel loader is a strategically smart choice for rental centers seeking to enhance their lineup and offer a multipurpose machine. Also making its first appearance at The ARA Show, the 103.5-horsepower TL100VS is a heavy-duty compact track loader with a rated operating capacity of 3,780 pounds and high performance in a variety of applications. Both products are perfectly suited for the rental industry, featuring productivity, serviceability and reliability features that maximize utilization and uptime.

Yanmar Compact Equipment The ViO17-1E, ViO35-6A and ViO55-6A mini excavators on display range in weight from 4,023 to 12,247 pounds and power from 14.5 to 47.6 horsepower. The ViO (Victory over Zero) models feature true zero tail swing technology for maximum performance in tight spaces. They are best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects.

Yanmar CE’s sister brand ASV will exhibit its two smallest compact track loaders, the RT-25 and RT-40. These models can be quoted directly through a local ASV dealer.