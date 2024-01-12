Yanmar CE Returns To ARA 2024, Debuts The New V7

With the debut of a brand new wheel loader, Yanmar Compact Equipment has announced its plans for The ARA Show 2024, New Orleans.

January 12, 2024
Jonathan Kozlowski
Yanmar CE NA
Yanmar Ce V7
Yanmar Compact Equipment
Yanmar Eps Red 9fdklfgbkixi

Following its absence in 2023, Yanmar Compact Equipment has announced that it will be returning to The ARA Show in 2024. Their return drives on the debut of their brand new V7 Wheel Loader for the North American market. Of course, Yanmar will also feature its latest equipment product lineup.

The ARA Show is scheduled for February 19-21 in New Orleans. Yanmar CE will be exhibiting at booth 5213. 

According to the Jan 12 announcement:

Select mini excavator models including the ViO17-1EViO35-6A and ViO55-6A shown onsite will be available for rental companies to order at the booth. Customers can reach out to their local dealers ahead of the event for pre-show specials. Yanmar compact track loaders will not be available for order at the show, but rental companies can inquire directly with their local dealer for quotes.

Thrilled to return to the city, Matt Deloglos, vice president of commercial for Yanmar Company Equipment North America says, “We are eager to head to New Orleans and to engage with rental companies and discuss how our product lines can benefit their fleets.”

The new 9,370-pound, 47.6-horsepower V7 wheel loader is a strategically smart choice for rental centers seeking to enhance their lineup and offer a multipurpose machine. Also making its first appearance at The ARA Show, the 103.5-horsepower TL100VS is a heavy-duty compact track loader with a rated operating capacity of 3,780 pounds and high performance in a variety of applications. Both products are perfectly suited for the rental industry, featuring productivity, serviceability and reliability features that maximize utilization and uptime.

Asv Yanmar Powered Rt 40Yanmar Compact EquipmentThe ViO17-1E, ViO35-6A and ViO55-6A mini excavators on display range in weight from 4,023 to 12,247 pounds and power from 14.5 to 47.6 horsepower. The ViO (Victory over Zero) models feature true zero tail swing technology for maximum performance in tight spaces. They are best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects.

Yanmar CE’s sister brand ASV will exhibit its two smallest compact track loaders, the RT-25 and RT-40. These models can be quoted directly through a local ASV dealer.

Caterpillar
Volvo Construction Equipment recently upgraded its L350H wheel loader, resulting in 10% faster working cycles by 10% and a rise in fuel efficiency — by up to 15%.
Alternatively Powered Wheel Loaders Perform Heavy Lifting on Jobsites
Wheel loaders with traditional combustion engines are practical, well-established and familiar to fleet managers and operators alike, and yet the new, electric versions don't have engine maintenance costs, have fewer emissions and can be used indoors.
April 18, 2023
Db S7 X
Bobcat Unveils S7X All-electric Skid-steer Loader at CONEXPO
Bobcat has unveiled the world’s first all-electric skid-steer loader, the Bobcat S7X.
March 21, 2023
The company plans to unveil a total of seven new small articulated loader models throughout 2023 and 2024.
CASE New Small Articulated Loaders at CONEXPO
The company plans to unveil a total of seven new small articulated loader models throughout 2023 and 2024.
March 28, 2023
Case Cl36 Ev Electric Compact Wheel Loader 2
CASE Launches Electrified Compact Wheel Loader and Enhancements
The CL36EV compact wheel loader is designed to deliver all the benefits of electrification with a small footprint for applications such as supply yards, large-scale building construction where indoor operation may require less noise and emissions.
March 23, 2023
Liugong Wheel Loader
LiuGong Displays 856H-E MAX Wheel Loader at CONEXPO
At CONEXPO, LiuGong highlighted its battery electric vehicles and guide dealers through the process of going electric.
March 22, 2023
Case 321f
CASE Updates its 321F Compact Wheel Loader
CASE has updated its 321F compact wheel loader with an all-new 7-in. display, updated electro-hydraulic controls that perform and react with more of the premium settings and functionality that you see in CASE full-sized wheel loaders.
March 22, 2023
Cm20230313 10633 0aae7
Cat 926, 930 and 938 Wheel Loaders
The Cat small wheel loaders offer industry-specific configurations to efficiently handle agriculture, waste, forestry, aggregate and snow removal applications.
March 21, 2023
The nine Caterpillar Global Operator Challenge finalists answered questions and anticipated the final competition at CONEXPO 2023 on Sunday, March 12.
Caterpillar Launches Into CONEXPO
Highlights of Cat’s CONEXPO 2023 presence include the Global Operator Challenge, new next-generation wheel loaders, a 13-liter engine, mobile apps, attachments and exclusive 3D screed plate system.
March 12, 2023
John Deere will highlight three E-Power (battery-electric) machines, including the 310 X-Tier backhoe, the 244 X-Tier compact wheel loader and the 145 X-Tier excavator concept.
John Deere E-drive and E-power Machines at CONEXPO 2023
John Deere will highlight three E-Power (battery-electric) machines, including the 310 X-Tier backhoe, the 244 X-Tier compact wheel loader and the 145 X-Tier excavator concept.
March 6, 2023
