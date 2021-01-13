CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award

CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.

January 13, 2021
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
576778
CASE Construction Equipment - CNH
Caseconstructionequipment 10072354

CASE Construction Equipment has earned a 2020 Good Design Award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and Metropolitan Arts Press for Project Zeus: the CASE 580 EV (electric vehicle) backhoe loader — the world’s first electric backhoe. The award recognizes “the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the world."

This is the third CASE design to win in four years. CASE G Series wheel loaders were honored in 2017, and the methane-powered concept wheel loader, Project Tetra, won in 2019.

The award recognizes the matching of CASE brand heritage with a product line that originated in 1957 with sustainability anchored in both clean operation and the sharp and clean design of the machine itself. Project Zeus was also noted for its innovative lighting and backlighting design elements; its rugged and clean lines and contouring; a specialized metallic Power Tan color scheme; and a modern and intuitive user experience that combines traditional backhoe operation with specialization related to electrification.

“The theme is born from combining the essence of CASE heritage and the mission of sustainability into a clean and simple design,” said David Wilkie, head of the CNH Industrial Design Center. “It is extremely practical and built around function while delivering distinctive design elements that communicate strength and progress. From the lighting to the color and the way that the operator interacts with the machine, Project Zeus represents the sustainability and forward-thinking of our industry.”  

From an operational perspective, the power and performance of the CASE 580 EV is equivalent to diesel-powered backhoes in the CASE product line and provides considerably lower daily operating costs while also producing zero emissions — a motivating factor for utility and government contractors incentivized to work with equipment that leverages alternative fuels and lowers emissions. City governments and municipalities will also benefit from the elimination of emissions for working in urban environments and close to other buildings and people, as well as the reduced noise generated by the equipment.

“The electrification of construction equipment, and the focus on sustainable power sources and machine ownership and operation, are all driving forces for public and private fleet owners around the world,” said Leandro Lecheta, head of construction — North America, CNH Industrial. “The CASE 580 EV accomplishes this through the elimination of emissions, diesel and other fluids and components, while also delivering a machine design anchored in trusted CASE backhoe performance — and our CNH Industrial Design Center tied it all together with a clean, modern aesthetic that stopped people in their tracks when we introduced the machine at CONEXPO 2020.”

Related
Good Design Award Cursor X Fpt
FPT Industrial Cursor X Wins Prestigious 2020 Good Design Award
January 13, 2021
Case Tetra Award
CASE Wins 2019 Good Design Award for Methane-powered Wheel Loader Concept
December 18, 2019
Case 721 G 3
CASE G Series Wheel Loaders Win 2017 Good Design Award for Design Excellence
January 8, 2018
Caseconstructionequipment 10072354
Case Construction Equipment - CNH
March 1, 2012
Recommended
576778
CASE 580 Electric Vehicle Backhoe Loader Receives 2020 Good Design Award
CASE Construction Equipment is the recipient of the 2020 Good Design Award for Project Zeus: the world’s first electric backhoe, the CASE 580 EV.
January 13, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
How to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks and Maintain Compliance this Winter
The unique safety risks and regulatory challenges construction companies will face this winter due to COVID-19 and how technology can help mitigate the risks and ensure compliance.
January 11, 2021
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Sponsored
Get 0% for 24 Months and Optional Balloon on Powerful Volvo Equipment
Get incredible financing on the Volvo EC950F excavator and A60H hauler. They’re the perfect pair to lower your operating costs, too.
January 1, 2021
Latest
Jd 210 L 01
John Deere Announces Grade Control-ready Offering for L-Series Tractor Loaders
John Deere 210L and 210L EP models are now available with grade control-ready and grade indication factory options.
September 3, 2020
On July 6th, it was confirmed that a new contract has been signed for the supply of up to 400 HMEEs, which will all be manufactured at JCB’s North American headquarters in Savannah, GA.
JCB Awarded $269 million U.S. Military Contract to Supply High-speed Backhoe-loaders
The eight-year deal centers on the supply of High Mobility Engineer Excavators for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps.
July 6, 2020
Caterpillar recently released its 2020 first quarter results.
Caterpillar Reports 21% Sales Decrease, First Quarter Results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced first-quarter 2020 sales and revenues of $10.6 billion, a 21% decrease compared with $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019.
April 29, 2020
H78u8a0u 320
[VIDEO] Cat 420XE Backhoe's Reception at Conexpo 2020 Matches Caterpillar's Demo Booth
Tony Fassino, VP of Caterpillar Building Construction Products, offers an overview of Cat's new 14-ft. backhoe loader, retail store strategy, Customer Value Agreements and more.
April 1, 2020
Jhzhq3sf 320
[VIDEO] Cat Delivers 15% More Boom Lift on 420XE Backhoe Loader
New C3.6 engine can cut fuel use 10%; industry-first touch screen allows operator to fine tune response of electro-hydraulic, seat-mounted controls.
March 20, 2020
4wxwpw3b 320
[VIDEO] Three Benefits of CASE's 580 EV All Electric Backhoe
Ed Brenton, product marketing manager at CASE Construction Equipment, explains how low maintenance, zero emissions and reduced noise will benefit those who are first to own the 580 EV electric backhoe.
March 17, 2020
Case Electric X34o35aa 320
[VIDEO] See (and Hear) the World's First Fully Electric Backhoe Loader
Separate electric motors power the hydraulics and transmission on CASE's 580 EV electric backhoe.
March 12, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 03 11 At 6 56 01 Am
[VIDEO] Case Reveals First Fully Electric Backhoe Loader
Eric Zieser of Case Construction Equipment says the backhoe loader is in demand in the construction industry and was a natural fit for an electric machine.
March 11, 2020
Case Ukno77mf 320
[VIDEO] CASE Announces the New 580 EV Electric Backhoe
CASE executives talk about alternative fuels and introduce the new 580 EV electric backhoe.
March 10, 2020
Case
CASE Project Zeus 580 EV Electric Backhoe Loader
March 10, 2020
420 Xe Fl 19 056
Five New Caterpillar Backhoe-loaders Enhance Productivity, Fuel Efficiency
Five new models include the 420 XE, which makes its North American debut at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020
March 9, 2020
Pictured left to right: JCB backhoe loader employees Nihal Dhillon, Phil Starbuck, John Plant, JCB Chairman Lord Bamford, Shannon Ramczykowski and Keith Bloor celebrating the production of the 750,000th JCB backhoe loader at JCB World HQ, Rocester, Staffordshire.
750,000th JCB Backhoe-loader Rolls Off the Production Line
JCB celebrates a milestone as its 750,000th backhoe-loader rolled off the production line in Rocester, Staffordshire, UK
March 3, 2020
Mecalac Peter Bigwood
Mecalac Hires Industry Veteran Peter Bigwood to Grow North and South American Business
Bigwood aims to build brand awareness and launch/grow Mecalac's presence in the rental market.
January 16, 2020
Et1219 01 Cover Nolabel
2019 Backhoe-loader Spec Guide
The 2019 Backhoe-loader Spec Guide features dozens of the latest models and their productivity-enhancing features.
December 16, 2019
Jcb 1 Cxt Equipment Today Cover 2 A
JCB 1CXT Compact Backhoe-loader
Delivers backhoe loader material handling and excavating capability with the maneuverability and transportability of a compact track loader
December 6, 2019
AMS-Venieri VF10.23D
Venieri Wheeled Backhoe-loaders
VF-Venieri wheeled backhoe loaders include the VF1.33B, VF10.33C, VF8.23F and VF10.23D
November 21, 2019
Rdoe Backhoes Oct19
Backhoe-loader Versatility Drives a Comeback on Construction Jobsites
Backhoe-loaders go the extra mile on the jobsite thanks to their design and attachments. This also makes a used model a great investment.
November 4, 2019
Hqdefault 5db719d92905f
[VIDEO] CASE N Series Backhoe-loader Enhancements
CASE's Ed Brenton outlines several of the key enhancements to the company's N Series backhoe-loaders.
October 28, 2019
Hqdefault 5d96177fb41ea
[VIDEO] CASE Construction Equipment's Updated N Series Backhoe-loaders
CASE Construction Equipment highlighted its updated N Series Backhoe-loaders at the International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE 2019) in Louisville, KY.
October 3, 2019
Cat 440 Bhl 18 092 5c09571365622
Digging Into Future Backhoe Innovations
April 11, 2019
The Wain-Roy hydraulic backhoe attachment was the first recorded hydraulic backhoe in the U.S.
Evolution of the Backhoe
The modern backhoe-loader traces its lineage to a hydraulic digging attachment developed in the late 1940s
April 11, 2019
Case N Series
Hydraulic Backhoe Loader Technology Advances
Electrohydraulic advances and power boost features increase productivity/
April 5, 2019
Models, such as the John Deere 310L EP, size the engine under the 56-Kw power limit, therefore allow simplified aftertreatment solutions.
Re-think Backhoe Loader Sizing
Emissions regulations and shrinking jobsites should be taken into consideration when selecting a backhoe loader.
April 5, 2019
Hqdefault 5c49f4ab9c055
[VIDEO] Applied Machinery Sales Expands Product Offering with Venieri Loaders, Backhoes
Applied Machinery Sales is the official U.S. importer for Venieri loaders and backhoes including the VF-1.33 compact backhoe loader, VF-2.63C Plus loader, VF-10.33 loader and VF13.63B loader
January 24, 2019