John Deere Adds Technology Capabilities to GP-Series Motor Graders

John Deere expands the capabilities of its Grade Pro (GP)-Series of motor graders with new technology, including Blade Stow and Auto-Gain for Cross Slope. The new features, which also include Machine Damage Avoidance, deliver higher productivity, increased uptime and lower daily operating costs during operation.

“Our customers challenge us to find new ways to incorporate smart technologies into Deere products. They are looking for solutions to help make equipment easier to run and more efficient,” said Luke Kurth, product marketing manager, motor graders. “These new features allow new operators to come up to speed more quickly, and all operators can take full advantage of the productivity of Deere graders. We are committed to delivering a differentiated customer experience by bringing innovation to the always-evolving construction industry.”

Blade Stow and Auto-Gain provide greater simplification for the operator. Standard with machine presets or Automation Suite, Blade Stow adds a configurable setting to automatically stow the blade with the touch of a button. With Auto-Gain, the machine automatically adjusts the Cross Slope gain setting on the fly based on the operating conditions, eliminating the need for operators to make manual adjustments. Auto-Gain improves productivity for operators by ensuring accurate blade movement in ever-changing conditions.

The GP-Series motor graders can be further enhanced with optional Machine Damage Avoidance. When activated, the feature reduces the chance of downtime by preventing the moldboard from inadvertently contacting the tires, the cab steps or frame and the saddle from contacting the table. With this feature, operators can focus on the job at hand, improving productivity.

SmartGrade motor grader models received additional enhancements to the industry’s first mastless motor grader for greater flexibility and productivity, including a larger file-processing capability, up to 20% faster file transfers and increased real-time kinematic (RTK) radio stability. SmartGrade machines are now compatible with network RTK and local positioning system (LPS) technology.

In addition, John Deere now includes the factory-installed Premium Circle on all new SmartGrade motor graders. The fully sealed bearing and pinion help reduce maintenance costs and downtime by eliminating wear inserts and ensuring the circle remains tight during operation, maximizing accuracy while also significantly boosting circle torque and speed. The addition of the package, combined with the power of the SmartGrade technology, will boost machine productivity and uptime, positively impacting contractors’ bottom lines.