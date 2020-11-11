John Deere Adds Technology Capabilities to GP-Series Motor Graders

Additions provide new automation features including Machine Damage Avoidance and Blade Stow and Auto-Gain for Cross Slope.

November 11, 2020
JOHN DEERE
Jd Gp Motor Grader 01
Johndeere 10073478

John Deere expands the capabilities of its Grade Pro (GP)-Series of motor graders with new technology, including Blade Stow and Auto-Gain for Cross Slope. The new features, which also include Machine Damage Avoidance, deliver higher productivity, increased uptime and lower daily operating costs during operation.

“Our customers challenge us to find new ways to incorporate smart technologies into Deere products. They are looking for solutions to help make equipment easier to run and more efficient,” said Luke Kurth, product marketing manager, motor graders. “These new features allow new operators to come up to speed more quickly, and all operators can take full advantage of the productivity of Deere graders. We are committed to delivering a differentiated customer experience by bringing innovation to the always-evolving construction industry.”

Blade Stow and Auto-Gain provide greater simplification for the operator. Standard with machine presets or Automation Suite, Blade Stow adds a configurable setting to automatically stow the blade with the touch of a button. With Auto-Gain, the machine automatically adjusts the Cross Slope gain setting on the fly based on the operating conditions, eliminating the need for operators to make manual adjustments. Auto-Gain improves productivity for operators by ensuring accurate blade movement in ever-changing conditions.

The GP-Series motor graders can be further enhanced with optional Machine Damage Avoidance. When activated, the feature reduces the chance of downtime by preventing the moldboard from inadvertently contacting the tires, the cab steps or frame and the saddle from contacting the table. With this feature, operators can focus on the job at hand, improving productivity.

SmartGrade motor grader models received additional enhancements to the industry’s first mastless motor grader for greater flexibility and productivity, including a larger file-processing capability, up to 20% faster file transfers and increased real-time kinematic (RTK) radio stability. SmartGrade machines are now compatible with network RTK and local positioning system (LPS) technology.

In addition, John Deere now includes the factory-installed Premium Circle on all new SmartGrade motor graders. The fully sealed bearing and pinion help reduce maintenance costs and downtime by eliminating wear inserts and ensuring the circle remains tight during operation, maximizing accuracy while also significantly boosting circle torque and speed. The addition of the package, combined with the power of the SmartGrade technology, will boost machine productivity and uptime, positively impacting contractors’ bottom lines. 

Recommended
Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
Six Sustainable Building Materials to Look for in 2021
As contractors begin to plan future projects, be on the lookout for these seven sustainable building materials in 2021 and beyond
November 3, 2020
United Rentals 3
United Rentals Announces Blue Thursday Sale, Shares Key Considerations for Buying Used Equipment
Over 100 United Rentals locations will hold Blue Thursday used equipment sales on November 19.
November 3, 2020
KATO-Compact Excavator Sales continues to lead the way with the 17VXB
Sponsored
KATO-Compact Excavator Sales continues to lead the way with the 17VXB
CES’s newest zero-emission battery excavator, the 17VXB, is a Top 50 New Product. The 3,900 lb. model follows last year’s Top 50 winner: the 9VXB. CES’s industry-leading line offers fleet versatility and great ROI, maximizing profitability on any jobsite.
September 25, 2020
Latest
Jd Premium Circle Motor Grader Large
New John Deere Motor Grader Premium Circle Option Reduces Maintenance Cost
New factory-installed Premium Circle option for all G-Series, GP-Series and SmartGrade motor graders features a fully sealed bearing and pinion design.
March 4, 2020
Dsc4378
Mauldin M415XT Maintainer
February 10, 2020
K-Tec 1030 concept scraper
K-Tec Earthmovers Showcasing 7 New or Updated Machines at CONEXPO 2020
Pan-scraper specialist K-Tec will demonstrate equipment hourly, feature the first pull-pan scraper telematics system and a Virtual Reality experience to simulate scraper ride and machine controls.
January 24, 2020
Maxresdefault 5e1368efced09
[VIDEO] GPS Grading Takes Griffin Contracting, Inc. to the Next Level
A Georgia contractor uses grade control technology and John Deere SmartGrade machines to achieve millimeter accuracy and reduce costs on grading projects.
January 6, 2020
For the project, Warman Excavating used its Komatsu D-65EX crawler dozer and a John Deere 329 compact track loader (SSL), both equipped with Topcon 3D-MC2 machine control, acquired from Brandt Tractor.
Contractor Meets 6-mile Road Challenge
Warman Excavating & Trenching Ltd. had to win over homeowners and meet completion deadline a full month earlier than the original plan.
September 27, 2019
Liu Gong 4180 D Motor Grader 1 5cc06604df59c
LiuGong 4180D Motor Grader
May 2, 2019
John Deere Bauma 2019
John Deere Joins Forces with Wirtgen Group for bauma 2019
John Deere will display construction equipment for the first time at bauma within the Wirtgen Group booth
April 3, 2019
Maxresdefault 5c9c165fc495b
[VIDEO] John Deere Introduces SmartGrade Motor Grader
Eliminating the masts allows the motor grader to run grade control in any of the operator's preferred configurations.
March 27, 2019
Komatsu Gd655 7 Action
Komatsu GD655-7 Motor Grader
Includes new low-effort control levers, steering wheel and steering lever, plus larger, more comfortable cab
March 25, 2019
Case Grader
[VIDEO] Case Upgrades Tier 4 Final Graders for Better Fuel Efficiency
Four new models of the C Series get load-adapting hydraulic system, automatic differential locking system, and the sealed and lubricated circle rides on roller bearings
January 21, 2019
001
TILT Ejector Scraper
Metalcraft's TILT Ejector Scraper utilizes tilt sensors and GPS controls to create precision slopes
December 18, 2018
Maxresdefault 5c17ff9a6697d
[VIDEO] Cat Cab Options Bring Choice of Joystick or Traditional Motor Grader Controls
Caterpillar will offer two cab options for its new 120 and 140 motor graders, each optimized to either joystick or lever-mounted controls
December 17, 2018
Maxresdefault 5c17f86dac64c
[VIDEO] New Cat 120 and 140 Motor Graders Build on M-Series Design
The 120 and 140 motor graders retain the best features of their M-Series predecessors while adding a host of features to enhance performance, serviceability and durability
December 17, 2018
Wheel-and-lever-equipped 120 grader has a flat-front cab (right), and the joystick-controlled 120 gets the angled front.
Cat 120 Grader Offers Steering Wheel and Levers Again
Cab without C-post clears view to the tandems, ECO mode can reduce fuel use 15% and new filtration and service schedule can cut maintenance costs 15%
December 11, 2018
Case 836 C Motor Grader
Case C Series Motor Graders
Two all-new models graders deliver a wide offering of new weights, horsepower ratings and feature-driven grading solutions
December 1, 2018
Cat 140 Mg Cm20180424 34791 47637
Caterpillar 140 Motor Grader Combines High-tech Features with Conventional Controls
High-production model includes a selection of grade control technologies plus conventional steering wheel/lever controls
November 20, 2018
Cat Excavator Bauma China
Caterpillar to Reveal Range of New Machines at Bauma China 2018
Caterpillar will display 30 machines as well as work tools, engines and product support in Shanghai November 28 – 30
October 5, 2018
Jd 772 Gp Smart Grade Motor Grader 1
John Deere Unveils Industry First Fully Integrated, Mastless Grade Control Motor Graders
John Deere's G-Series motor grader line now features the company's SmartGrade technology delivery first-of-its-kind mastless Topcon 3D integrated grade control
August 20, 2018
Cat 24 Motor Grader, Front View
Caterpillar 24 Motor Grader for Construction and Maintenance of Mine Roads
Equipped with a 24-ft.-wide moldboard and application matched for medium to large mines running trucks over 200-ton payloads
March 29, 2018
Maxresdefault 5ababf8ba9eb4
[VIDEO] Pair of New CAT 657G Scrapers Hit the Dirt for the First Time
This pair of brand new 657G scrapers from Peed Equipment is hitting the dirt for the very first time after being assembled at the CAT factory. These are two of the four models purchases by Peed - the last four of the 657 "G" series.
March 27, 2018
Maxresdefault 5a53bd74383ed
[VIDEO] Here's the Horsepower Necessary to Move 125M cu. yds. of Earth in a Year
This is the kind of business created by Southern California's housing boom (yes, this is a housing development). Loving SoCalEarthmovers.com's drone images!
January 8, 2018
Earth Max started out with a used K-Tec scraper and later purchased two new K-Tec 1233 scrapers, each of which holds a 33-cu.-yd. heaped capacity.
Scrapers Help Shave Over $1 million in Lagoon Construction Project Costs
Earth Max Construction used scrapers to boost production capacity and reduce costs on two lagoon construction projects.
December 11, 2017
Hqdefault 5a29b56ee6427
[VIDEO] K-Tec Scrapers Used in Lagoon Construction Projects
In 2017, Earth Max Construction was awarded a pair of lagoon pond projects in rural southern Manitoba, Canada.
December 11, 2017
Cm Motor
CM Labs Motor Grader Simulator Training Pack
CM Labs' training solution provides advanced motor grader simulation where operators can manipulate and position the simulated blade in the same way as on the real machine
October 2, 2017