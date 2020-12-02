Danfoss Editron Develops Fully Electric Wheel Loader System

Danfoss Editron has developed a fully electric wheel loader system, the latest example of how the company is transforming the construction market by enabling the electrification of heavy-duty machinery.

As with other construction machinery, there is a growing demand for electric and hybrid versions of wheel loaders as companies, cities and countries around the world continue to set CO 2 and emissions reduction targets.

Developed at Danfoss’ Application Development Center in Nordborg, Denmark, Danfoss Editron’s fully electric wheel loader system has been designed to provide high performance levels with greater efficiency across all system states, with energy consumption kept to a minimum. The EDITRON system includes an EM-PMI375-T800 motor, which has a speed range of up to 4,000 rpm and uses synchronous reluctance assisted permanent magnet technology, as well as EC-C1200-AFE350 DC/AC converters and a DC-DC converter. Its configuration means that its 650V battery supplies the DC voltage, which is then inverted to AC to control the traction motor. The other subsystems can also be operated from the DC link voltage.

When fitted with fully electric system, a wheel loader will offer multiple benefits compared to traditional hydraulic versions of the machine, including anticipated emissions savings of 38 tons of CO 2 annually based on average low, medium and high work cycles. It also reduces running costs, lowers noise from the engine and minimizes vibrations during operation, resulting in increased comfort levels for operators.

"This fully electric system showcases the complete electrification expertise and approach that only Danfoss Editron can offer," commented Hanno Hinrichsen, Danfoss Editron's system engineer. "It is another example of how our product portfolio can unlock additional benefits for our customers by improving productivity, performance and efficiency. Completing this project demonstrates that we can also deliver complete systems, as well as system components.”

The new fully electric wheel loader system is highlighted in the company’s Global Thought Leaders video for CBS News. You can watch the video and see the wheel loader system in action: https://www.cbsnews.com/video/danfoss-editron-electrifying-the-world/