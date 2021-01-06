Maxim Equipment Joins the MAJOR Wire Industries Dealer Network

MAJOR appointed Maxim Equipment as its new aggregate and mining screen media authorized dealer. Based in Ripon, California, and now operating in Spokane, Washington, Maxim will serve customers in the Central Washington, Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho areas. The company offers MAJOR’s screen media solutions, including FLEX-MAT high-vibration wire screens in tensioned and modular versions.

Maxim is a family-owned business expanding its operation from its headquarters in California into the Northwestern U.S. The company exclusively serves the aggregate and mining industry with crushing, screening, washing equipment and supplies.

“Our entire team ­— from equipment sales and parts sales to service — brings a wealth of industry experience to help customers get the right piece of equipment for their operation,” said Joe Jensen, Maxim Equipment sales manager. “We are pleased to be a dealer for MAJOR and represent their premier brand of screen media.”