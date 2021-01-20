Ditch Witch Announces New General Manager

Ditch Witch named Kevin Smith the general manager of the recently formed Ditch Witch Division of the Toro Company to consolidate the businesses of Ditch Witch, Subsite Electronics, American Augers and Trencor into one organization.

January 20, 2021
Ditch Witch
Smith 24 Copy
Ditch Witch
Ditchwitch Logo 10617264

Dennis Wierzbicki, the previous president of Ditch Witch, has retired and Smith is excited to lead the expanded Ditch Witch Division into the future.

“Ditch Witch and Subsite customers have long enjoyed the localized service and support from their local Ditch Witch dealerships,” said Smith. “Those same market-leading benefits from our dealers will now be extended to current and new American Augers and Trencor customers around the world at one of our more than 175 dealer locations.”

Smith has a proven track record in the underground construction industry. He spent 20 years in the Ditch Witch organization gaining experience in manufacturing, product development, research and development, sales, market development, product management and direct sales with the dealer organization. From there, Smith served as president of MTI Equipment for seven years, where he expanded the brand’s presence in the used HDD equipment segment. In 2015, he began leading the Subsite Electronics and HammerHead businesses, where his leadership was instrumental in driving profitable growth for both brands and in developing HammerHead’s repair and rehabilitation strategy for the underground utility markets.

“I look forward to leading the Ditch Witch Division and bringing these four brands together as one strong organization. Each brand has unique, differentiating qualities, and we will leverage our talent and expertise in key market segments and work closely with our Ditch Witch dealers to deliver an unparalleled customer experience every day,” Smith said.

Smith is a respected member of the community and currently serves on the board of Harper Industries in Harper, Kansas, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers 2050 Infrastructure Taskforce, as well as on the Utility Expo show board. 

 

