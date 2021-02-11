Vermeer Further Expands Product Mix with Agreement for BRON Utility Track Plows and Attachments

Agreement gives BRON rights to sell its utility track plows and plow attachments through Vermeer industrial dealers worldwide.

February 11, 2021
Becky Schultz
Vermeer
Vm Bron Release Image
Vermeer Standard Lockup 2clr Flat

Following closely on its same-day announcement that it was divesting its forestry mulching line and expanding its compact articulated loader position, while arranging global distribution agreements for both, Vermeer Corporation continues to build its dealer product offering with the announcement of a distribution agreement with BRON. The agreement gives BRON the rights to sell its utility track plows and plow attachments through Vermeer industrial dealers worldwide.

The agreement establishes Vermeer dealerships as the exclusive distributor for two of BRON’s tracked utility plows in the 200- and 300-hp class, along with the line of BRON utility plow attachments. According to Vermeer, it is teaming up with BRON to support customers who are working to keep up with major global investments in rural fiber and underground infrastructure. BRON’s products complement the Vermeer utility plow lineup by providing additional options for heavy-duty plows and attachments that are geared for some of the deeper and more extreme installation applications.

“This agreement positions Vermeer to better help our customers capture more of the underground telecom and energy work that will be required to provide more reliable access to critical infrastructure around the world,” said Dave Wisniewski, vice president of Environmental and Infrastructure Sales, Vermeer.

Like Vermeer, BRON is a family-owned company. Based in Woodstock, Ontario, Canada, it has supported utility and underground infrastructure installation markets for more than 40 years. Its heavy-duty plows and attachments include static and vibratory plows, trenchers, rippers, add-on plows and more.

"As a fellow family-owned company, we are excited to deepen our partnership with Vermeer and its dealers around the world,” said Robert Hall, president of BRON. “Our products, partnered with the reach and expertise of the Vermeer dealer network, put us all in a stronger position to support our customers with the tools and service they need to stay productive.” 

BRON expects its products to be available at Vermeer dealerships in February 2021.

Information provided by Vermeer and edited by Becky Schultz.

