Construction Industry Urges Passage of IIJA of 2021

As soon as word that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 passed, the industry immediately applauded the work done in Washington and urged lawmakers to finish the job.

“This bipartisan bill represents a giant step forward in bringing greater access and mobility to the American public, brings our highways and roads to good condition, sparks ongoing innovation in the asphalt pavement industry, and secures good-paying jobs for hundreds of thousands of American workers, not to mention improves their safety while on the job,” Audrey Copeland, Ph.D., P.E., National Asphalt Pavement Association President and CEO said.

“NAPA thanks the President and the Senate, especially those negotiating in good faith on behalf of the American people to pass a bipartisan infrastructure funding bill in a timely manner, enabling much-needed construction and maintenance for America’s critical highways, roads, and bridges,” said James Winford, NAPA 2020-21 Chairman.

NAPA now calls upon members of the House to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 to provide America with the meaningful investment that supports the nation’s continued economic growth and mobility. Read the full statement.

American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) President and CEO Dave Bauer said:

“The strong bipartisan spirit demonstrated in the Senate approval of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act sets the bar high. The U.S. economy and transportation system users stand to benefit most from enactment of an infrastructure bill that combines historic investment levels with pragmatic policy reforms.

“The Senate vote is a much-needed step, but not the finish line. We will continue to work with the House, Senate and the Biden administration to help achieve an outcome that addresses America’s transportation infrastructure needs today and in the future.”

Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) senior vice president of government and industry relations Kip Eideberg issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Equipment manufacturers commend the U.S. Senate for passing a bold and bipartisan bill that will make a transformational investment in our nation’s infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create nearly 500,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next three years, including more than 100,000 high-skilled, family-sustaining jobs in the equipment manufacturing industry. Investing in our infrastructure will also help us respond to our biggest challenges in ways that improve the quality of life for all Americans, reinforce our global economic standing, and protect our planet.

“We applaud the steadfast leadership and bipartisan work of the Senate negotiators and committees to reach agreement through a collaborative and transparent process. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Rob Portman worked tirelessly to steer the bill through the Senate and overcome a myriad of obstacles, and we are grateful for their dogged focus on bipartisanship. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is not only a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, but an opportunity to restore our economic competitiveness, enhance equipment manufacturers’ ability to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, and improve the lives of all Americans. We urge the House of Representatives to put policy ahead of politics and pass this bill as soon as possible.

“For years, equipment manufacturers have the led the charge for a historic investment in our nation’s core infrastructure needs. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act not only reflects many of our industry’s policy priorities but is also proof that members of both parties can work together for the benefit of all Americans.”

American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear issued this statement on the Senate’s passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill:

“For nearly three decades, our nation and industry have been held hostage by empty promises—all talk, no action. Today, the Senate put America ahead of itself.

“Passage of this bipartisan infrastructure bill is a groundbreaking step toward revitalizing America’s decaying roads and bridges, supporting our supply chain and economy with the foundation they need to grow, compete globally and lead the world. The bill also contains significant measures to grow and strengthen trucking’s essential workforce.

“The men and women who carry this economy on trucks thank those senators who had the courage to bridge the partisan divide, putting the interests of our nation above politics.”

The U.S. Chamber has applauded the work in the Senate. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark issued the following statement:.

“Our elected leaders are on the precipice of a historic investment in our nation’s crumbling infrastructure. Turning this long-overdue promise into a reality will grow our economy and strengthen our competitiveness for decades to come. We applaud the Senate for doing its job on a bipartisan basis, thoughtfully debating and passing much-needed infrastructure legislation that will finally invest in America’s roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure, create millions of jobs, and improve the quality of life for every American. Now it is time for the House to continue the bipartisan progress and send this bill to the president’s desk.”

The Association of Equipment Distributors (AED) President & CEO Brian P. McGuire issued the following statement:

AED commends the U.S. Senate’s approval of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. For years, AED has advocated for Congress to work in a bipartisan manner to rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, and we’re now one step closer to making it a reality. Not only does the bill fund vital projects across the country, but it also includes a five-year surface transportation reauthorization that will provide long-term certainty for contractors and other AED member customers. All without onerous tax increases on America’s job creators.

“I now call on the U.S. House of Representatives to immediately take up and pass the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, sending it to President Biden for his signature. The equipment industry is more than ready to help rebuild this country, creating economic growth, well-paying jobs and putting the United States on the path to future prosperity. Further delay is unacceptable.”

The Associated Builders and Contractors:

“This infrastructure package contains the most significant investment in our nation’s infrastructure in a generation and could yield crucial wins for the American people and construction industry,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “It is promising to see progress made toward modernizing our nation’s roads, bridges, water infrastructure, transit, railways, ports and other critical infrastructure. This bipartisan accomplishment is something that has eluded Congress for decades and is proof of the possibilities when lawmakers choose compromise over conflict."

“Commonsense provisions in this bill will cut down on unnecessary delays in federal construction projects and help address the workforce shortage in the construction industry,” said Bellaman. “Importantly, the bill is paid for without raising job-killing taxes on our nation’s small construction businesses.”

“However, the bill’s expansion of prevailing wage and support for misleading ‘buy American’ and ‘local hire’ requirements could impact the ultimate success of the legislation,” said Bellaman. “President Biden and his administration must refrain from partisan favoritism in awarding contracts and commit to ensuring all of America’s construction industry can participate in the important work of modernizing the nation’s infrastructure.”

United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement:

“The USW commends the bipartisan work of the U.S. Senate in passing a badly needed infrastructure bill. Our nation’s critical infrastructure is long past due for significant upgrades, and this bill is an important step toward both making our communities more secure and creating millions of good, family-sustaining jobs.

“USW members from across every corner of our union already provide the essential building blocks of a modern infrastructure, from the steel that goes into our bridges, to the pipes that carry our water, to the fiber optic glass that keeps us connected and much more.

“A comprehensive infrastructure investment that draws on the goods and services American workers supply will promote widespread job growth and economic opportunity. USW members and their families will further benefit from this investment as their workplaces and communities become safer and more efficient.

“As this bill moves to the U.S. House, we cannot let the momentum falter. We urge Congress to continue working together in overhauling both our physical and social infrastructures until they finally meet our modern needs.”

The BlueGreen Alliance released the following statement from Executive Director Jason Walsh:

“Our nation’s infrastructure, public transportation, and basic rights—like access to clean water—have not been prioritized for decades and we are seeing the consequences of this in real time. Today’s vote is a clear signal that the gears of government are finally turning to address these needs—but they must turn faster and Congress must be bolder.

“This bill still leaves major gaps that Congress needs to move urgently to fill. To truly build back better, we need major investments to revitalize and retool our manufacturing sector, replace every lead pipe in the nation, grow clean energy and energy efficiency, retrofit our schools, invest in the care economy, support our workers and communities impacted by America’s shift to cleaner, cheaper energy and more.

“This bill could be the start of something great—but it is only the start. It’s time for the Senate to turn to the $3.5 trillion budget resolution to begin the reconciliation process and truly invest in workers and communities and build a clean, thriving, and equitable economy for all.”

Jean-Louis Briaud, President, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) said:

"We applaud the U.S. Senate for passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), proving once again that the strength and reliability of our nation’s infrastructure systems is an issue that unites us all.

"With this legislation, the federal government will restore their critical partnership with cities and states to modernize our nation’s infrastructure, including transit systems, drinking water pipes, school facilities, broadband, ports, airports and more.

"We commend the Senate for prioritizing American communities by passing this bipartisan infrastructure legislation and urge the U.S. House of Representatives to do the same."

Mike Ireland, President & CEO, Portland Cement Association said:

“The Portland Cement Association applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This legislation will not only provide much needed investment in our nation's highways, bridges, transit, airports, and water infrastructure, but will spur economic and job growth. It also provides critical resources and incentives for industrial decarbonization, including investments in carbon removal infrastructure and financing for carbon capture projects.

Cement manufacturers across the United States appreciate the dedication of the bipartisan group of senators that developed this critical legislation through a transparent and collaborative process. As the legislation moves to the U.S. House of Representatives, we encourage members to put partisan politics aside and send this critical piece of legislation to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.”