When It Pays to Be Picky: Jobs Not Worth Taking

But some projects actually end up costing you more than they’re worth and keep you from spending time on profitable work. How do you determine if a job’s not worth taking?

June 28, 2021
Jason Hurdis
Caterpillar - Cat
02 Jobs Not Worth 600x400
Caterpillar Inc.

By Jason Hurdis, Global Market Professional, Construction Materials, Caterpillar Inc.

Any job is better than no job – or is it?

When you run a business and find yourself responsible for paying bills, meeting payroll and funding your own retirement, it can be tempting to take anything that comes your way. But some projects actually end up costing you more than they’re worth and keep you from spending time on profitable work. How do you determine if a job’s not worth taking?

Run the numbers first

Before bidding on any job, you need to be realistic about what it will cost you to finish the work on time and to the required specs. Ask yourself:

  • What are my employee costs to complete this job — wages, benefits, workers’ compensation, payroll tax and any insurance needs?
  • How much will it cost to travel to and from the project site? What about the costs of transporting equipment and keeping it secure while on site?
  • Are any rental machines, attachments or tools required? If so, how long will I need them and how much will it cost to rent them?
  • What are my expenses for fuel and routine maintenance over the course of the project? How much contingency should I include for unexpected breakdowns or downtime?
  • What are the costs for bonding and insurance?
  • How much time will I (or other company leaders) personally spend managing and overseeing this project? Will that come at the expense of other potential work? How much is my time worth?

Only you can determine how much profit you want to make on each job. But the only way to bid the work so that you earn that money is to estimate your costs accurately first. And if the numbers show that you can’t be profitable, believe them – it’s time to take a pass on the project.

Weigh your financial situation

Saying no to some jobs is easy – you don’t have the right equipment, the right skills or the right team, and acquiring them in time to complete the work isn’t possible. But other projects fall into a gray area. Perhaps you don’t have the exact equipment you need, but you could get it. Maybe you don’t have enough operators on staff, but you know some good people looking for work.

In these situations, the decision may come down to your comfort with financial risk. Are you in a position to rent, buy or finance the required equipment or take on the costs of increased payroll, benefits and training? If the answer is yes, and you’ve run the numbers above to determine you can make a profit, then bidding on the project may be worth it. But if these added costs will drain your working capital, then it’s likely a job not worth taking.

On the surface, some projects look like can’t-miss opportunities, but when you dig deeper, you discover they’re a better fit for someone else. The reverse is true as well. Less flashy projects can turn out to be your most profitable. The only way to know is to do your homework – and don’t be afraid to pass on the jobs that simply won’t pay off.

Looking for more advice on bidding? Take a look at these common mistakes to avoid and these tips for creating bids that are accurate, competitive and profitable.

Related
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning
June 28, 2021
Recommended
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning
Pandemic wasn’t the only calamity of 2020 – 22 billion-dollar weather and climate events also set a US record for natural disasters
June 28, 2021
106800859 2547557838841607 5749796800231112438 N
Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Set to Boost Economy
Shares of top construction firms were already seeing a momentum shift last week after the President endorsed the $1.2 trillion framework. The plan is expected to encourage widespread economic recovery through 2026 and create 775,000 new jobs.
June 28, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Latest
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Keys to More Effective Virtual Meetings
How to optimize virtual meetings to make them most effective.
June 9, 2021
ISM PMI report June Manufacturing Index at a glance
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Economy continues to expand, increasing production demand, while manufacturers face supply and workforce shortages.
June 1, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6: Spotting Talent in Today’s Workforce
Try different approaches to spot the existing talent in your employees -- The Contractors Best Friend Season 5 Episode 6
May 26, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (9)
Construction Digitization: Understanding the Impact on Profitability
Studies show that if construction companies invest in digitization while also continuing to embrace new materials and advanced automation, they could see a 50-60 percent increase in their overall productivity
May 24, 2021
01 Summer Safety 600x400
8 Simple Tips for Summer Safety
Warm weather and plenty of daylight make summer a busy season for construction. But with hotter temperatures and longer days come increased health and safety risks.
May 19, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021
Collaboration, Collective Intelligence and War in Construction
COVID-19 accelerated maturity of collaboration technology and made users more receptive than ever; here’s how to define what collaborating can do to improve construction performance and profit
May 19, 2021
Mohawk Valley Materials started as a New York women-owned business doing federal and state contract work with more specialized equipment.
Digital Makeover of a $10M Contractor’s Estimating Charts a Path to $20M
Three-state sitework firm expands nationwide, adding heavy civil capabilities, working with integrated estimating, equipment and project-cost management software
May 17, 2021
Cat Logo
[ON DEMAND WEBINAR] Your Next Excavator: Unearth Bigger Savings
March 2, 2021
View
With so many excavator options available, how do you make the right excavator choice?
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 5: Machine Choices – Matching Machines to Project Needs
Brad Humphrey talks with application specialists from Caterpillar about how to choose the right equipment to match any job.
May 12, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image (11)
The Dirt on Dozers: Push More Profits with Your Next Machine
May 12, 2021
View
Today’s dozers are more efficient, powerful and high-tech, available with more options than ever. Caterpillar machine applications experts offer the keys to making the right choices to get a dozer that maximizes profit in your operation
02 Safety 600x400
7 Site Hazards You Don't Want to Overlook
It's important to be vigilant about safe practices on the job. Here's seven site hazards that construction crews often overlook.
May 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 107359397
'I Love the Smell of Construction in the Morning'
Every morning at a construction site, you can gather in all that is about to happen. Here's to smelling success and to never forget we work for the best industry.
May 3, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 4: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 2
Part two of the discussion focuses on the maintenance aspect of electric construction equipment.
April 28, 2021
TargetDocs program
Subcontractor App Connects Paperwork, Communication
TargetDocs, a Maryland-based technology startup, received entrepreneurial startup funds for its subcontractor app.
April 21, 2021
01 Subcontractor 600x400
How to Find Great Subcontractors
A good subcontractor can be hard to find. Caterpillar's Jason Hurdis shares tips for finding reputable subcontractors in your area and how to vet them to make sure you get the expertise you want.
April 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
Caterpillar's electric drive construction equipment is saving fuel and increasing component longevity.
April 14, 2021
Egnyte Industry Platform Image
Cloud-based Platform Helps Boost Project Efficiencies
Platform maximizes productivity and security of construction, engineering and design-build firms on site and off.
March 31, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Customer Perspective - What’s the Value/Benefit of Customer Value Agreements
How can customer value agreements can improve construction equipment uptime?
March 31, 2021
Blue Planet Studio_adobe.stock
4 Ways Construction Leaders Can Guide a Mobile Workforce Through Change in 2021
COVID-19 proved the construction industry could adapt to monumental challenges with the help of technology and ultimately emerge more competitive on the other side; here's what you can do to help your company keep that competitive edge
March 30, 2021
makibestphoto_Adobe.Stock
The Smartphone: Your Construction Business-Development Secret Weapon
To truly unleash the power of the people who play a business-development role within your firm -- people whose primary value takes them often into the field -- arm them with these three key mobile CRM capabilities
March 29, 2021
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test is a ninja warrior obstacle course with built-in technicians skills tests.
Cat Trial 10: Tech Test Proves Heavy Mechanics are Tech Ninjas
Caterpillar’s latest Trials video pits a group of dealer equipment techs against a skills-challenging obstacle course to highlight the essential talent these high-demand pros bring to heavy industry
March 24, 2021
02 4 Technologies 600x400
4 Technologies Made to Enhance Construction Productivity and Safety
No company can afford to increase productivity without working ‘smarter.’ Here are four machine technologies that can help boost your productivity AND safety performance.
March 17, 2021
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
Sponsored
NEW ROUGH TERRAIN LINE
The new line of JLG Rough Terrain Scissors has an answer for every task. When we say upgrade, we mean business – yours.
June 3, 2021