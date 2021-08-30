Caterpillar Application Specialist: 5 Factors to Consider when Selecting a Wheel Loader

Today’s versatile and productive loaders are integral to most jobsites, and you can cut through the array of sizes and configurations to find the best one for your application by answering these questions

August 30, 2021
Jason Hurdis, Global Market Professional, Caterpillar Inc.
Wl Selection 600x400
Caterpillar Inc.

Construction sites. Asphalt and batch plants. Mill yards. Ports. Quarries. Sand and gravel pits. Steel mills. Waste yards. Is there anywhere you won’t find a wheel loader at work? Today’s loaders are so versatile and productive they’ve become an integral part of most jobsites. But they also come in so many sizes and configurations that choosing one for your application can be tricky. To get it right, start by asking yourself these five questions.

1. How much size and power is required?

Always consider the physical layout and ground conditions of your site and select a wheel loader that’s capable of maneuvering within these parameters. Then, be sure to define your payload or production targets and the range of material densities to be moved, so you can choose the right combination of bucket and loader to achieve your goals. It may seem counter-intuitive, but it usually makes sense to determine your bucket size first, then pick a machine that can accommodate it.

2. Will this loader interact with other equipment like trucks or hoppers?

If so, factor in load-over height and width requirements, pass-match volumes and cycle times when choosing your wheel loader. Also, consider whether your loader will maintain consistent and significant load-and-carry distances versus strictly working at the stockpile.

3. How many different tasks will this loader perform?

If you’re planning to put your loader to work on various jobs around the site, or on different types of sites, check on the number of attachments available. For maximum versatility, consider a machine with a quick coupler like this one for simple, speedy change-outs. On the other hand, if you’re adding a wheel loader to your fleet for a dedicated purpose, ask your equipment dealer about specialty configurations built for specific applications. Cat wheel loaders, for example, are available from the factory in aggregate, block handler, forestry, scrap, steel mill and waste arrangements.

4. Who will be operating and maintaining this loader?

How experienced are your operators? How much time and expertise do you have available for maintenance? The answers to these questions will help you determine the importance of factors like cab comfort, ease of serviceability, operator-assist features and technology options as you make your wheel loader selection.

5. What challenges could technology help overcome?

Speaking of technology, options like on-the-go weighing, automation and productivity tracking have expanded wheel loader payload capabilities, efficiency and safety significantly in recent years. If you’re having trouble finding seasoned operators – or experiencing issues with misloads, overloads, underloads or near misses – you’ll want to consider a loader with technology choices that can help you overcome these challenges.

Information is your most powerful selection tool, so before you head online or to the dealer lot to start kicking wheel loader tires, take a few minutes to answer these five questions. Doing so will help you narrow down your search, save time and make sure you select the wheel loader that’s most productive and profitable on your job.        

Job Creation a Winner Under Infrastructure Plan, But Who Will Do the Work?
According to an analysis by S&P Global, the infrastructure bill could add more than 880,000 jobs by 2030, but with 88% of contractors already struggling to find labor to do the jobs they have, who will fill these roles?
August 30, 2021
August 30, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo 60e5ec2da68a9
How to Reduce Cybersecurity Threats in Construction
Ghousuddin Syed, senior director at ISN, talks about the growing risk of cybersecurity threats in construction and what companies can do to reduce their vulnerability.
August 30, 2021
August 30, 2021
Agora Product
Construction Tech Materials Management Platform Nets $33 Million Investment
Agora attracted $33 million in Series B funding from investors for its construction technology platform.
August 12, 2021
August 12, 2021
3 Ways Construction technology helps leaders
3 Ways Construction Tech Helps Leaders Create Cultures of Proactive Safety
On a jobsite, no one ever intends to make a mistake or cause an accident. But there are ways to prevent and curb these inherent risks associated with working in construction.
August 11, 2021
August 11, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Best Investments in Technology
How to make the right investments in construction technology.
August 4, 2021
August 4, 2021
Cnt 08052021
Construction News Tracker: Infrastructure Spending Makes Its Way in the Senate
The U.S. Senate has agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure bill, home building exceeded June forecasts but permits fell steeply, Fed measures constrained supply's impact on GDP, Dodge construction starts slump, New Jersey plans off-shore wind farms
August 5, 2021
August 5, 2021
August ISM PMI Manufacturing at a Glance
Manufacturing Economic Index Continues to Expand, Down Slightly in July
Manufacturers grapple with growing backlog, contracting inventories, while report indicates customer inventories too low. Meanwhile, manufacturing prices increasing and exports/imports continue to grow.
August 2, 2021
August 2, 2021
01 Labor Shortage 600x400
5 Strategies for Today's (And Tomorrow's) Labor Shortage
The U.S. Department of Labor reports a record 9.3 million job openings. Here's what construction can learn from what's happening today
July 29, 2021
July 29, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Electric Machines – the Next Generation
Caterpillar machine-application specialists talk with Brad Humphrey about the many values electric construction equipment offers construction contractors.
July 21, 2021
July 21, 2021
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit's Technology Advantage
3D-Project-File Transfer from the Cloud Boosts Veit's Technology Advantage
Sitework innovator surprise themselves with the value of Trimble WorksOS Software connecting design data with machine-control data for real-time progress and productivity updates
July 13, 2021
July 13, 2021
03 Wheel Loader Buckets 600x400
Choosing the Right Wheel Loader Bucket In Three Easy Steps
Among all the options to weigh when choosing a wheel loader – size, power, technology, comfort and safety features – the most important one may be which bucket
July 12, 2021
July 12, 2021
Cnt 07082021
Construction News: President and Senators Agree on Infrastructure-Bill Scope as Construction Spending Slows
News Tracker includes House of Representatives passing a $715 transpo and water bill, what lead to May's decline in construction spending, status of Miami condo-tower collapse, lumber prices' June plunge, an optimistic construction forecast into 2022
July 8, 2021
July 8, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Build a Better Virtual Training Program
What can construction contractors do to keep employees engaged with virtual training?
July 7, 2021
July 7, 2021
ISM Services Sector At a Glance
Construction, Services Sector Continues Growth in June
The services sector, which includes construction, continues to grow, although many materials remain in short supply, driving up prices and lead times, according to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Report on Business.
July 6, 2021
July 6, 2021
Manufacturing Continues to Grow for 13th Month
Manufacturing Continues to Grow for 13th Month
New orders and production are increasing, while employment is contracting, according to the ISM PMI Manufacturing report for June.
July 1, 2021
July 1, 2021
02 Jobs Not Worth 600x400
When It Pays to Be Picky: Jobs Not Worth Taking
But some projects actually end up costing you more than they're worth and keep you from spending time on profitable work. How do you determine if a job's not worth taking?
June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
Parrot drone
New Parrot ANAFI Ai Drone is First 4G-Connected Robotic UAV
ANAFI Ai is the first drone to use 4G as the main data link between the drone and the operator, signaling a new era in the industry.
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
01 Disaster Planning 600x400
How To Weather Any Storm: Tips for Disaster Planning
Pandemic wasn't the only calamity of 2020 – 22 billion-dollar weather and climate events also set a US record for natural disasters
June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
01 Construction Injuries 600x400
The 4 Most Common Construction Injuries (And How To Prevent Them)
Despite increasing focus on construction safety, the latest numbers aren't great. Here are the keys to avoiding the four main hazards that keep adding injuries
June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Machine Choices – Other Versatile Machines
The variety of equipment models available today creates versatile options to meet the needs of big or small projects.
June 23, 2021
June 23, 2021
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing This Contractor's Construction Scheduling and Risk Management
Artificial Intelligence is Revolutionizing This Contractor's Construction Scheduling and Risk Management
Scheduling/controller contractor Project Controls Cubed preserves project managers' decision-making experience using InEight Schedule's AI to automatically build complex schedules, adjust for risk and estimate the potential change in cost and time
June 22, 2021
June 22, 2021
Hcss Aerial Image Hi Res
6 Benefits of Incorporating Drone Technology into the Construction Workflow
Visualize and analyze the progress of construction phases to keep projects on track with the help from drone technology.
June 16, 2021
June 16, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast: Keys to More Effective Virtual Meetings
How to optimize virtual meetings to make them most effective.
June 9, 2021
June 9, 2021
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Manufacturers Report Longest Supplier Lead Time Since 1987
Economy continues to expand, increasing production demand, while manufacturers face supply and workforce shortages.
June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021
