Brigade Electronics Shares How to Enhance Rental Heavy Equipment Safety

Brigade has provided a guide for heavy equipment rental providers, recommending essential safety devices for the most common types of heavy machinery.

March 15, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Brigade Electronics Inc.
1 (5)
Brigade Electronics Company Logo 54188307e449e

Renting heavy machinery has become increasingly popular with many companies now opting to rent instead of purchase equipment. According to Brigade Electronics, a provider of safety devices and solutions for vehicles and machinery, some market analysts are predicting that the heavy equipment rental industry will grow by 11 percent over the next three years.

While heavy equipment rental providers have a duty to ensure that machinery is properly maintained, they should also ensure that equipment can meet their customer's safety needs both on- and off-site.

Corey Heniser, Brigade Electronics, said, "Construction is one of the most dangerous industries in the world, so site safety is absolutely critical to preventing deaths and injuries. This includes alleviating any risks that could be caused by machinery and vehicles." The most common injuries include being struck by a moving vehicle, getting trapped between a machine and a structure, and pedestrians getting struck by moving parts. 

Hensier continues, saying, "Commercial vehicle safety systems, such as 360° cameras, warning alarms, and radar obstacle detection, are all ways to improve safety and control the risks associated with operating heavy machinery in difficult conditions." Here are some of his recommended essential safety devices for rental heavy equipment. 

Camera Monitor Systems

All vehicles have blind spots, which present a significant danger to anything or anyone in the vehicle's path. While mirrors and single-view cameras help address blind spots, they do not eliminate them completely. According to Brigade, research shows that in the time it takes to scan four mirrors/monitor, asses, and then react to hazards, even at speeds as low as 3 mph, a vehicle can travel as far as 33 feet.

However,  360° camera monitor systems, such as Brigade's Backeye360, can help solve this problem. The system combines images from four ultra-wide-angle cameras, providing a real-time view on the operator's monitor. This eliminates vehicle blind spots and assists in safe maneuvering by providing the driver with a complete 360° view of their vehicle in a single image.

Back Up and Warning Alarms

Blind spots are a challenge, but rear blind spots are a huge problem with incidents accounting for a quarter of deaths in the workplace, says Brigade. Back up alarms provide an audible warning for anyone in a machine's path when it is backing up.

While 'beep beep' back up alarms are still widely used, multi-frequency alarms using broadband technology, like Brigade's bbs-tek, are considered to be safer due to their locatable 'ssh-ssh' sound that is far quicker for pedestrians and ground workers to pinpoint, even when wearing hearing protection.

Radar Obstacle Detection

Construction projects regularly operate in harsh terrains and difficult conditions, such as fog, dust, and darkness, which further decreases visibility for operators. Radar obstacle detection can detect stationary and moving objects, providing in-cab visual and audible warnings, and immediately alerting them to potential hazards.

Mobile Digital Recorders

Mobile digital recorders are playing an important role in improving safety and security, as they provide irrefutable evidence in the event of an incident or false insurance claim and help protect operators from false accusations. 

Incidents involving machinery can be extremely time-consuming and costly to resolve. A lack of evidence can often mean companies accept liability or operators are unfairly blamed, leading to increased costs for businesses and stress for operators. Vehicle-mounted cameras capture footage, providing an accurate account of events and important proof in the event of a dispute.


Information provided by Brigade Electronics and edited by Alexis Brumm.

Related
Brigade Backeye360 Monitor 550px
Brigade Electronics Backeye360
October 22, 2019
Recommended
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazardous areas and using the driverless vehicle intead.
13 Infrastructure Projects & Technologies Changing the Construction Industry
The American Society of Civil Engineers has unveiled 13 groundbreaking infrastructure projects and programs that are transforming the way engineers plan, build and adapt to the nation’s infrastructure needs
March 11, 2021
Picture3 6037d62f93c60[1]
The Top Concrete Stories of February 2021
The most popular stories concrete contractors found on ForConstructionPros.com/concrete from February 2021.
March 11, 2021
Mini skid steers have rental store’s business booming
Sponsored
Mini skid steers have rental store’s business booming
If you told John Forrest a decade ago that mini skid steers would be a major part of his three stores’ equipment rental fleet, he would have thought you were crazy. But today the machines make up the bulk of the Farrer Brothers rental fleet. Read more.
March 1, 2021
Latest
9520f158 A452 41c7 8632 287185cff99f
Kubota SVL97-2 Compact Track Loader
The SVL97-2 compact track loader features a 96-hp engine, a rated operating capacity of 3,200 lbs. (at 35% tipping load), 7,961 lbs. of breakout force and a 3.4-ft. reach at max height.
February 5, 2021
Lou Gore Mid Atlantic Rbm
Takeuchi-US Appoints Luschen 'Lou' Gore as Mid-Atlantic Regional Business Manager
Takeuchi-US announced that Luschen “Lou” Gore will become the new regional business manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region to develop sales initiatives and handle dealer development, dealer recruitment and inventory control.
February 4, 2021
Asv New Dealers Q42020
ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers, Hardline Equipment and Highway Equipment and Supply, as well as adds Alex Power Equipment as new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 5725
How Good Tire Practices Can Boost Skid Steer Profits
With one out of every three operations-and-maintenance dollars rolling in and out of your gate every day, it pays to pay attention to your tires.
January 29, 2021
Equipment Share Slc
Takeuchi Expands Dealer Network with EquipmentShare’s Utah Location
EquipmentShare becomes Takeuchi Dealer to offer Takeuchi’s full line of excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders for sale and rental purposes.
January 28, 2021
Mecalac Boom 2
Mecalac Updates 6MCR Skid Excavator and 7MWR Wheeled Excavator
Mecalac designs a new configuration of its innovative two-piece boom for the 6MCR skid excavator and 7MWR wheeled excavator models, featuring an extended boom range, an additional offset and five axles.
January 28, 2021
Kubota Kx057 5 Compact Excavator Side
Kubota KX057-5 Compact Excavator
New compact excavator model replaces the KX057-4 and offers improved technology and ample cabin space.
January 27, 2021
2
Herc Holdings Purchases All Assets of Champion Rentals
Herc Holdings acquired Champion Rentals' assets to expand its Houston-area presence to 12 physical locations — providing general and specialty equipment rental solutions and related services.
January 4, 2021
Crystal Motors Dealership
Takeuchi Adds Crystal Tractor Supercenters to Dealer Network
Takeuchi-US offers the full line of Takeuchi excavators, compact track loaders, and wheel loaders at Crystal Tractor Supercenter locations in Chiefland, Spring Hill and Ocala, Florida, which is an addition to the North American dealer network.
December 28, 2020
Adobe Stock 363043424
The Future of Data and Privacy in Construction's Digital Age
As the construction industry wades further into a digitized future, it is imperative that companies exercise caution in regards to data.
December 28, 2020
Volvo Electric Products
Volvo Group Begins Customer Deliveries of All-electric Products in France
French contractor Eiffage has taken delivery of an all-electric FE electric truck and a ECR25 electric compact excavator.
December 23, 2020
Metro West
Alta Equipment Group Acquires Vantage Equipment
Alta Equipment Group signed a definitive agreement with Vantage Equipment, taking over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of New York, the counties and boroughs of New York City, and Long Island.
December 22, 2020
ARA Show Special on 50 to 600 cfm portable compressors
Sponsored
ARA Show Special on 50 to 600 cfm portable compressors
Kaeser’s offering special pricing on all Mobilair portable compressors. Update your fleet now and take advantage of our annual show special.
March 1, 2021
Screenshot 2020 12 18 083413
How to Manage and Prevent Lower Back Pain Among Industrial Workers
Carlos G. Aguirre, PhD, RDN, a senior editor at Daily CBD, outlines the common preventative measures, as well as proper management and treatment solutions for chronic back pain.
December 18, 2020
48130
CP Hire Purchases First JCB Electric Mini Excavator in Ireland
The JCB Electric Mini Excavator will carry out maintenance duties while producing no fumes or harmful emissions — enabling indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment.
December 15, 2020
Caterpillar 315 Gc Excavator 5fd054c64a12b
Caterpillar Announces New Cat 315 GC Next Gen Features
Caterpillar designed the Cat 315 GC Next Gen compact radius excavator with a larger cab, lower maintenance cost, and reduced fuel consumption.
December 11, 2020
Mecalac offers its innovative “Speed Control” travel speed management system standard on all MCR crawler skid excavator models.
Mecalac Offers Speed Control System on MCR Crawler Skid Excavators
Mecalac is now offering 20 available options for maximum travel speed with its innovative Speed Control System on MCR crawler skid excavators.
December 10, 2020
Jd Rubber Tracks 2
John Deere Adds Rubber-Tracks Durability for Compact Track Loaders
New track features include an arched roller path to improve roller path life, enhanced steel cords, and manufacturing improvements to the metal core adhesion process.
December 9, 2020
FT-40-2 T Custom trailer built to specification.
Felling Trailers Replaces Old Trailers for City of San Diego
The City of San Diego has employed Felling Trailers to replace several worn trailers across the city after their previous supplier's issue with quality control and delayed delivery time.
November 30, 2020
“With an ergonomically designed work station, plus the power and versatility to get the job done, the CS2220 and CS2520 are hard to beat,' said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division.
KIOTI Tractor Adds Two New Models to CS Series
Kioti Tractors adds the CS2220 and CS2520, which have an ergonomic operator station with standard features including a tilt wheel with power steering, a joystick valve with quick attach and detach loaders, and a precision built KIOTI diesel engine.
November 24, 2020
Tate Johnson, new Commercial Director for YANMAR Compact Equipment North America
Yanmar Compact Equipment North America Introduces New Commercial Director
Yanmar Compact Equipment North America has named Tate Johnson, responsible for channel development, sales and national accounts, as the new commercial director.
November 23, 2020
Etech Mini Excavator 1
JCB Updates Electric Mini for Year-Round Use
JCB updated the 19C-1E E-TECH cab with new features, which include a fully glazed cab and an electric heater. These features allow a full day’s shift to be worked in a dry and comfortable operating environment.
November 18, 2020
Etech Fast Charge Unit 1
JCB Develops Off-Board Rapid Charger for E-TECH Machines
The JCB Universal Charger allows customers to extend working capabilities across battery electric construction and industrial machinery with a single rapid-charge solution.
November 18, 2020
Da
CEO of Allen Engineering Corporation, J. Dewayne Allen, Passes Away
In 1964, Allen started Allen-Hardin Inc., which was a ready-mix concrete operation in his hometown of Piggott, Arkansas, with his wife, Mary Ann.
November 18, 2020