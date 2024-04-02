Frances Ellison Re-Joins Point of Rental as U.S. Software Support Director

As the company continues its investment into customer support, Point of Rental Software has hired rental expert Frances Ellison as U.S. software support director.

Ellison brings 20+ years of rental industry experience. She has led teams in both the equipment and event rental verticals and has extensive product knowledge. From 2014-2020, Ellison served in a variety of roles at Point of Rental, including as a manager within the support team.

Excited to return to Point of Rental Software, “I’m a Pointer at heart," says Ellison. "Nothing is more satisfying to me than taking a complicated situation and working with the team to understand the root issues, build knowledge, and achieve the client objectives."

As the U.S. software support director, her will focus on the day-to-day support operations for the company’s North American customer base while assisting in developing and executing the company’s long-term support strategy.

“Since I joined Point of Rental, I’ve heard stories of how wonderful Frances was to work with, both from our team and from customers,” says Brooke Ryan, Point of Rental’s global director of support. “I’m looking forward to having her with us. Her experience and enthusiasm are going to be a huge asset to not only Point of Rental, but our customers as well.”

Frances joins several rental experts returning to Point of Rental’s support team. In recent months, Joe White and Ed Hewitt have also brought 30+ combined years of experience back into the support infrastructure as the company focuses on providing the industry’s best customer service.