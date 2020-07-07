Volvo Trucks Offers Geotab Telematics Package for Fleets and Drivers

Volvo Trucks North America has partnered with Geotab to offer an integrated, factory-fit telematics solution and technology platform to provide comprehensive fleet management, diagnostics, compliance and driver support.

July 7, 2020
Volvo Trucks North America
Volvo Trucks North America has expanded its partnership with Geotab by offering Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks, which provides insights to fleet managers and drivers through a cloud-based platform. A professional driver changes duty status on the Geotab Drive app.
Volvo Trucks North America has expanded its partnership with Geotab by offering Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks, which provides insights to fleet managers and drivers through a cloud-based platform. A professional driver changes duty status on the Geotab Drive app.
Volvo Trucks North America
Vovlo Trucks

The new Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks is an expandable, cloud-based platform for fleet managers and drivers. Fully integrating the Geotab fleet management solution via factory-fit telematics hardware, the latest solution from Volvo Trucks eliminates the need for additional hardware installation on Volvo trucks. Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks is compatible with all 2015 and newer Volvo Trucks models powered by Volvo engines.

Fully expandable, Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks can help customers to better optimize their fleet while also helping to enhance productivity, improve driver safety and increase compliance and sustainability measurement. When using Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks, fleet managers can access activity reports, driver performance reports, delivery schedules and more, as well as monitor vehicle locations all through a simple, user-friendly dashboard. In addition, accurate data measurement can help reduce operating costs and environmental impact by improving fuel efficiency. Customers also have 24/7 access to the Volvo Trucks Uptime Center should they need any assistance with the platform.

Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks includes Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks, a cloud-based system that delivers accurate operator and vehicle logs in compliance with the federal Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandates. Enabling drivers to easily record hours of service status and complete vehicle inspections from their smartphone or tablet, Geotab Drive for Volvo Trucks, launched in the fall of 2019, allows fleet managers to stay up-to-date with real-time access to information in the MyGeotab app, including detailed reports on driver logs, service hours and other alerts.

“As a leader in integrated data technologies for the trucking industry, Volvo Trucks is excited to provide the Geotab platform and its fleet management capabilities to our customers as part of the same hardware that drives our Remote Diagnostics and Remote Programming services,” says Ashish Sadhu, director, connected vehicle uptime services, Volvo Trucks North America. “Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks helps fleet managers and drivers work together to achieve a level of communication, compliance and productivity that is unmatched.”

The Geotab platform provides additional functionality by leveraging data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity and efficiency and offers hundreds of third-party data integrations and analytics options.

“As a global organization committed to optimizing fleet management, Geotab is pleased to work with Volvo Trucks to expand our combined offerings to help ensure fleet managers have access to the data they need to be more productive and efficient,” says Scott Sutarik, vice president of commercial vehicle solutions at Geotab. “Geotab Drive + Fleet for Volvo Trucks demonstrates how collaboration and integration is key to equipping businesses with the tools they need to help increase fleet optimization, improve driver safety and increase compliance and sustainability.”

Volvo Trucks originally partnered with Geotab in 2016 in an effort to advance its Remote Diagnostics telematics package. In contrast to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth-based systems, Geotab’s cloud-based platform delivers the industry’s most reliable ELD data-capturing capabilities.


Recommended
Nlc Data1
65% of Cities Cutting Infrastructure Projects in the Face of $360B Revenue Pitfall
National League of Cities study shows 70% of cities have not received funding through the CARES Act and 24 states have not yet announced plans to distribute Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to local governments
July 7, 2020
Getty Images 1222018169
PPP Extended with $130B in Funds Remaining
How to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable loans, now modified with longer period to spend and lower percentage that must be dedicated to payroll
July 6, 2020
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Sponsored
Reduce Unplanned Downtime by 28%
Preventative maintenance tools from Samsara can help you collect data directly from each machine. Detect issues and reduce unplanned downtime.
June 20, 2020
Latest
Phil Push Block 1
Philippi-Hagenbuch Push Block Dislodges Trucks Without Damage
Provides a safe and engineered “push point” to dislodge trucks without damaging the truck body or pushing equipment
May 22, 2019
Phil Positive Seal Tailgate 1
Philippi-Hagenbuch Positive Seal AutoGate Tailgate
April 19, 2019
Medium Duty Mds Rear View Lifted
Buyers Products SaltDogg Medium-Duty MDS Combination Dump Spreader
March 14, 2019
Preco Side Defender Vru Image
PRECO Electronics PreView Side Defender II
March 14, 2019
American Eagle Light Bar
American Eagle Drawer LightBar
Designed to provide adequate light into a drawer when opened in dark conditions or for better visualization of tools
March 5, 2019
Phil Tailgate 777 D
Philippi-Hagenbuch Autogate Tailgates
Maximizes a haul truck's volumetric capacity while reducing spillage, effectively increasing haul capacities by up to 20%.
February 13, 2019
Founded on November 4, 1969 by L.B. &ldquo;Phil&rdquo; Philippi (left) and LeRoy Hagenbuch, P.E., (right), Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc. has grown to become a global leader in haul truck usage and innovation.
Philippi-Hagenbuch Kicks Off Yearlong 50th Anniversary Celebration
Philippi-Hagenbuch Inc., the Peoria, Illinois based specialty manufacturer of off-highway truck enhancements, continues innovating in their fifth decade.
February 1, 2019
Minimizer Volvo Mat
Custom Molded Floor Mats for Volvo Trucks
Minimizer's Custom Molded Floor Mats are designed for Volvo's updated line of trucks
January 21, 2019
Thieman Tt With Tire Racks
Thieman Hydraulic Liftgates
Toplifters, Stowaways, Railgates, Sideloaders and Conventional models available
October 23, 2018
Lta Load Master 2
LTA Mfg. LoadMaster Cargo Management Systems
In-bed sliding tray cargo management systems include the LoadMaster Composite (CP) Bed System, LoadMaster SD (Standard Duty) and LoadMaster HD (Heavy Duty)
April 19, 2018
Boss Forge V Box Hopper Spreader (1)
Boss Forge Stainless Steel Spreader
Uses heavy gauge stainless steel and offers both pintle feed and auger chain systems with the same hopper
February 15, 2018
Minimizer Super Single Fender
Minimizer Super Single Fender Line
Minimizer's Super Single Fender models are designed specifically for wide-base tires
December 1, 2017
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
Hiniker Ss Tilt Lift
Hiniker 1700 Series Tilt-Lift Plow
October 17, 2017
Brochure: American Eagle Steel & Aluminum Drawer Systems
Drawer systems are available in steel or aluminum an featuring 250- or 500-lb. rated slides.
August 21, 2017
Maxresdefault 5991d61c3c1a1
[VIDEO] Minimizer Fast Flaps
Fast Flaps secure mud flaps without creating any holes in the flap or sacrificing strength.
August 19, 2017
Spec Sheet: Minimizer Fast Flap
The Fast Flap releasable mud flap hanger brackets allow the mud flap to release without damage to the flap, hanger bracket or equipment.
August 16, 2017
Minimizer Western Star Floor Mats
Minimizer Floor Mats for Western Star Trucks
Five kits are available to fit 2016 to 2018 Western Star trucks
August 14, 2017
Hqdefault 5990a1f97d05c
[Video] American Eagle Heavy-Duty Aluminum Drawer System
American Eagle Accessories Grou's heavy-duty aluminum drawer systems use aluminum where possible and steel where it’s needed to provide a sturdy drawer system that still offers 500-lb.-capacity slides and the same features as the heavy-duty line.
August 13, 2017
Hcss E Logs Devices Hi Resolution
HCSS eLogs ELD Solution
Solution includes an easy-to-use driver app and telematics that integrates with other HCSS software
August 11, 2017
Minimizer International Floor Mats
Minimizer Custom Molded Floor Mats for International Trucks
Kits are designed to fit eight International trucks including the 5900i, 9200i, 9400i and 9900i models
August 10, 2017
A r e Dcu Series Ram
A.R.E. DCU Max Truck Cap
Comes in cap heights from 23 to 29 in. and features a .063-thick aluminum skin for durability in harsh conditions
August 10, 2017
Hcss
HCSS Announces eLogs Solution to Meet FMCSA Trucking Regulations
eLogs tracks a driver's hours of service and offers easy view of driver status, shift and cycle time, previous violations, daily logs and comments and vehicle inspection reports
July 27, 2017
Jpeg 593ec847d8fd9
SAF-HOLLAND Offers Severe-Duty Slider Fifth Wheel System
The HOLLAND Severe-Duty Slider System has 80,000-lb. vertical load and 200,000-lb. drawbar pull capacity.
June 13, 2017